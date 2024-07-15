Hurry! These 5 invite-only Prime Day deals disappear soon — sign up now
Sign up for these invite-only deals while you can
Prime Day deals can sell out fast. If you've ever experienced the frustration of missing out on your perfect find, these invite-only deals could solve that problem.
Amazon's invite-only deals are exclusive to Prime members. You need to log into your account, request an invite, and then check your inbox on July 16 and 17 for a link to make your purchase. There's no guarantee that everyone will get an invite, but there's no harm in signing up for invitations for any deals you're interested in.
Keep scrolling to see the invite-only deals available at Amazon. Plus, check out our Prime Day live blog to see all the best deals as they appear.
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: was $79 now $35 @ Amazon
On sale in the cappuccino color, these headphones are 360 Reality Audio compatible for 3D sound and you can customize EQ in the Sony Headphones app. Although there's no active noise cancelling function, they have built-in mics for hands-free voice and video calls and noise suppression processing to keep your voice sounding clear in noisy environments. They're also rated for up to 50 hours of battery life.
Speedo Champion Signature Swim Bundle Box: was $160 now $96 @ Amazon
Including a training kickboard, goggles, swim cap, this box makes a solid gift for a swimmer. It also comes with a limited edition signed athlete card and a sticker, plus a ventilator bag to carry everything in.
FOREO Luna 3: was $246 now $103 @ Amazon
The FOREO Luna 3 is a 2-in-1 facial cleansing and firming brush that has won praise from the likes of Marie Claire, Allure, and Cosmo. It uses proprietary T-Sonic pulsations to remove dirt and makeup residue from underneath your pores. The pulsations are gentle and provide a soothing effect as the device glides across your face lifting excess dirt and oil. The mini bundle also comes with a travel size cleansing balm and micro-foam cleanser.
SodaStream Enso Bundle: was $223 now $149 @ Amazon
The SodaStream Enso lets you make sparkling water from the comforts of your home. You'll be able to effortlessly carbonate your water with the machine that was designed with convenience in mind. The Enso includes a sparkling water maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and a dishwasher-safe reusable carbonating bottle.
Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,011 @ Amazon
The Peloton Bike has a 22” touchscreen which allows you to view live fitness classes as you work out. This exercise bike has a neat footprint, which is about the same size as a yoga mat at four feet long and two feet wide. There's also a metal cage at the back to store dumbbells. Our Peloton Bike review praised this device's flexibility and convenience, and we also loved Peloton's engaging exercise classes.
How to request an invite-only Prime Day deal
These invite-only deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Requesting an invitation is a way of securing a chance to buy the items you want before they sell out. Check out how to request an invite:
- Sign into your Amazon Prime account (or start a free trial)
- Browse the invite only deals on this Amazon page
- On the product page of the item you're interested in, click the "request invite" button
- Keep an eye on your e-mail. If you're granted access, Amazon will e-mail you a unique link to the deal on Prime Day (July 16 and 17).
