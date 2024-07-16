Prime Day Garmin watch deals 2024 — my 3 favorite Garmin GPS smartwatches are on sale
Take up to 34% off of these best-in-class adventure watches
Prime Day 2024 is here again and so too are the deals on many of the best fitness trackers and smartwatches around, including three of my favorite Garmin GPS models.
The best bargain is on the 40mm Garmin Instinct 2S Solar for 34% off; the larger 44mm Instinct 2 Solar is also discounted a respectable 25% off. Additionally, take $76 off the Garmin Forerunner 265S, one of our top picks for runners and marathon enthusiasts. Find details on these sweet deals and others below.
Prime Day Garmin deals — quick links
Prime Day Garmin deals
Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $186
Garmin's entry-level running watch boasts high-end training tools, digestible metrics, impressive battery life, accurate GPS tracking, and a bright screen in a comfortable-wearing, lightweight package, all for under $200. It's also the best Garmin watch for beginners.
Garmin Instinct 2S Solar: was $399 now $265
The Instinct 2 comes in four versions including this 40mm model with solar charging. It's "a near-perfect GPS smartwatch for outdoor sports enthusiasts" we note in our Instinct 2 review. This is thanks to 100 meters of water resistance, a rugged design, and a battery that lasts a month or more without needing a recharge, as long there's adequate sunlight.
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was $399 now $299
The larger 44mm Instinct 2 Solar is also on sale and has the same bells and whistles as the 40mm model like best-in-class battery life, loads of useful adventure tracking tools, sleep and health monitoring tech, and a tough-built, lightweight design.
Garmin Forerunner 265S: was $449 now $373
The Garmin Forerunner 265 is the best overall Garmin watch for most people thanks to a bright and well-saturated screen, impressive battery life, accurate GPS, useful wellness monitoring tech, helpful fitness insights, and advanced training/recovery metrics. It also comes in two sizes; this is the smaller model.
Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $399
The larger Forerunner 265 model is also marked down and boasts all the same features but with a 1.3-inch screen and 46mm case rather than its sibling's 1.1-inch screen and 42mm case. Despite the real estate increase, the Forerunner 265 wears just as comfortably. It's also seriously sporty in two-tone teal and black.
