I test action cameras for a living — these 11 Prime Day deals are way better than Black Friday
Huge early Prime Day deals on GoPro, Insta360, DJI and more
Early Prime Day deals are rolling in ahead of the big day itself on July 16th, and if you've ben keeping an eye out for a new action camera, you're in luck. There are plenty of Prime Day action camera deals on GoPros, Insta360 cameras and more.
As the Reviews editor here at Tom's Guide and the site's resident camera nerd, I test out the best action cameras around, and there are loads of my favorites on offer right now. We're seeing prices utterly slashed on some of the best cams around — in fact, these are the best prices I've ever seen most of them sell for. We weren't even seeing deals this good on Black Friday.
My favorite deal so far absolutely has to be $100 off the GoPro Hero12 Black + GoPro subscription at GoPro. That's the lowest ever price for our favorite action camera, so you'll want to snap this deal up while you can. GoPros not your thing? There's also $130 off the Insta360 Ace at Amazon, another lowest ever price.
That's not everything, though. There are plenty more Prime Day GoPro deals and action camera discounts, so make sure you stay locked to this page and Tom's Guide for all the best prices over the next few days.
Best Prime Day GoPro deals
GoPro Hero12 Black + 12M subscription: was $449 now $299 @ GoPro
[LOWEST EVER PRICE] The GoPro Hero12 Black is our favorite action camera, packing professional-grade video capability into a famously rugged and (relatively) compact body. In our GoPro Hero12 Black review, we loved that GoPro gave the Hero12 Black some minor (but appreciated) upgrades for no extra cost. This deal includes a free 12M GoPro subscription which will give you access to accessories discounts, replacement in the event of damage, and full access to the Quik app — a must if you ask me.
Price check: $299 @ Amazon (w/o 12M sub)
GoPro Hero12 Black Accessories Bundle (+12M subscription): was $449 now $349 @ GoPro
If you're new to the world of action cameras, you'll definitely want to take advantage of this deal. Right now, the Hero12 Black Accessories Bundle is $100 off. This bundle includes a carry case, head strap, grip and spare batteries, the perfect gear to get you started documenting your adventures. Given the current price of the base GoPro Hero12 Black, you're getting all those accessories for only an extra $50, which makes a lot of sense. This bundle also includes a free 12M GoPro subscription!
GoPro Hero12 Black Creator Edition: was $599 now $499 @ GoPro
If you're a burgeoning vlogger or streamer, check out the GoPro Hero12 Black creator edition, which includes a battery grip for better handling and increased charge; a microphone and a video light — everything you need to create high quality online content.
Price check: $499 @ GoPro
GoPro Hero11 Black: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon
Sure, it isn't the very latest model of GoPro, but the Hero11 Black held the top spot on our list of the best action cameras around all the way up until the launch of the Hero12 Black. This is still a phenomenal action camera that will produce the highest quality action content with very little fuss. And now it's cheaper than ever!
Price check: sold out @ GoPro
GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition: was $549 now $299 @ B&H Photo
Another one for the vloggers! If your budget can't stretch to a Hero12 Black Creator Edition, then the GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition is still a supremely worthy purchase, packing the Hero11 Black's fantastic image quality and stabilization, plus a battery grip, microphone and video light to produce incredible YouTube-worthy video.
Price check: $386 @ Amazon
GoPro Hero10 Black: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
Another oldie, but another goodie, the GoPro Hero10 Black is another former topper of our best action cameras list, boasting GoPro's famed video quality and stabilization. It doesn't pack quite as many features as its newer siblings, but it'll still shoot 5.3K video (4K is YouTube's maximum resolution) and is rugged enough to keep shooting with you through hell (and hopefully back again).
Price check: $199 @ GoPro
GoPro 12M Subscription: was $49 now $24 @ GoPro
If you already own a GoPro camera, or are thinking of buying on in Prime Day sales, then definitely take note of this deal on a GoPro subscription, currently half price at GoPro. This sub gives you unlimited cloud storage, extra Quik app features and cover for damage of your GoPro camera, so it's well worth it. Some of the deals above from GoPro itself come with a free 12M subscription, but most don't. You don't need to buy a camera from GoPro itself so get this deal, so you can buy your camera from elsewhere and still use this deal for the extra software perks!
Best Prime Day Insta360 & DJI deals
Insta360 Ace: was $379 now $249 @ Amazon
[LOWEST PRICE] The Insta360 Ace is currently $130 at Amazon, and an absolutely fantastic deal if you're looking for a super powerful 6K action camera with epic stabilization and which gives you access to the awesome (and free) Insta360 editing app. Personally, I would choose this camera over the more expensive Ace Pro, which shoots at up to 8K — who really needs 8K when YouTube's max resolution is 4K? This is my favorite deal on GoPro contenders!
Insta360 Ace Pro: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
[LOWEST PRICE] The Insta360 Ace Pro is a really solid action camera, packing up to 8K video, fantastic stabilization and (best of all) access to Insta360's class-leading smartphone app, which gives you powerful editing features for free! In my Insta360 Ace Pro review, I was a little disappointed with the camera's Leica optics and paying a premium for them. Well, with this deal (the camera's lowest ever price), I think the camera is now well worth the money. Believe me, you won't be disappointed.
Best Prime Day accessories deals
SanDisk High Endurance 256GB MicroSD: $22 @ Amazon
Action cameras are made for filming at intensive resolutions in harsh environments, so it pays dividends to use a rugged memory card like this High Endurance 256GB MicroSD from SanDisk. Intended primarily for intensive long recording sessions (i.e. dash cam footage), this memory card is also tested for use in extreme environments, so it won't let you down. I'd always recommend using the best memory cards you can afford anyway, and SanDisk is always top of my list for quality. This isn't the cheapest we've seen this card go for, but it isn't far off, and $22 is pretty good value for a high quality 256GB card anyway!
Peter is Reviews Editor at Tom's Guide. As a writer, he covers topics including tech, photography, gaming, hardware, motoring and food & drink. Outside of work, he's an avid photographer, specialising in architectural and portrait photography. When he's not snapping away on his beloved Fujifilm camera, he can usually be found telling everyone about his greyhounds, riding his motorcycle, squeezing as many FPS as possible out of PC games, and perfecting his espresso shots.