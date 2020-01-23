Best OLED TV deals for January 2020

OLED TVs are the creme de la creme of the TV industry. Unfortunately, OLED TVs are pricey and OLED TV deals aren't as common as we'd like them to be. In fact, the cheapest OLED TV deals tend to flirt just above $1,000, and that's just during major holidays.

However, OLED TVs are unparalleled when it comes to picture quality and now that Super Bowl TV deals are out in full force, we're seeing a nice spike in OLED TV deals. So we're gathering all the best sales in one spot and updating our roundup daily.

LG B8 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,249 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The LG B8 55-inch OLED TV is the cheapest OLED TV you can buy right now. OLED technology uses individual light-emitting pixels to create fantastic contrast and perfect black levels. Despite its age, this 2018 model is still one of the best OLED TV deals you'll find. Walmart offers the same price.

Sony 55" A9G Master OLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $2,498 @ Amazon

The Sony XBR55A9G OLED TV features built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support. This 2019 OLED TV also has an excellent response time that leaves almost no blur trail when displaying fast-moving content. Best Buy also has it on sale for a buck more.

Why should I buy an OLED TV?

Simply put: No TV technology can rival the performance of an OLED TV. OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, represents a completely different kind of display. No backlight is required in an OLED TV because the organic pixels emit their own light when activated. So each pixel can be completely turned on or off separately.

That means you don't get that afterglow and light leakage that you typically see in LCD TVs. As a result, OLED TVs deliver intensely deep blacks that even the best QLED TVs can't rival. Sure, QLED TVs can be brighter than OLED TVs, but for the most pristine picture possible: OLED is still king.

What retailer offers the best OLED TV deals?

Unfortunately, there's no single retailer that offers the best OLED TV deals. Instead, it's a mix of retailers than ranges from Amazon and Walmart to Best Buy and Newegg. If you're shopping for an OLED TV, our best tip is to compare that model's price across various sites, including the four retailers mentioned above.

What are the cheapest OLED TV deals we've seen?

Back in September, the LG B8 55-inch 4K TV hit an all-time price low of $999.95. That's the cheapest OLED price we've ever seen. It's worth noting that even during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, OLED prices didn't drop that low.

Do we think OLED TV deals will dip below $999 in 2020? Absolutely. Although we hope it happens sooner, Amazon Prime Day will bring about some excellent OLED TV prices.