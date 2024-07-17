I've reviewed over 50 air fryers, and these are the 5 Prime Day air fryer deals I'd buy

I've spent 5 years reviewing the top air fryers on the market, from budget brands like Dash and Cosori to high-end dual zone models from the likes of Ninja and Instant. Having put over 50 air fryers through their paces, I regularly get asked by friends and family to recommend the best air fryer for a range of budgets, and these Prime Day deals make some of my favorite models a lot more affordable.

As we enter the final day of Amazon's Prime Day event, time is running out to save on a new kitchen upgrade. I've tested and loved all five of these air fryer picks, so if you're torn on whether to invest in a swishy new dual-zone or find something smaller to suit your kitchen, this roundup is here to help.

It says a lot that out of all of the air fryers I've tested, the one I use in my own home is the Instant VersaZone, currently 35% off at Amazon. This air fryer has a removable divider that can expand the cooking space to a huge 9 quarts, and it's also one of the quietest air fryers I've tried. If you're on more of a budget, I recently reviewed the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1, now $30 off at Amazon. It went straight to the top of our buying guide thanks to its reasonable price and outstanding cooking performance. Find hundreds of Prime Day air fryer deals at Amazon, or keep reading for the rest of my picks.

Top 5 Prime Day air fryer deals

Instant Vortex Plus: was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

The Vortex Plus is one of the top air fryers I've tested and, in my opinion, seriously underrated. The ClearView cooking drawer allows you to monitor your food while it cooks, and this fryer is also a lot quieter than many of the alternatives you'll find from Ninja and Philips.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

In my Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 review, I was impressed by its space-efficient design and the extra-powerful cooking we can expect from Ninja. My main downside was the price, so this $30 discount is very welcome.

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer: was $179 now $89 @ Amazon

I'm a big fan of the Philips Essential air fryer, but the price tag is a bit silly for such a small air fryer. Now down to a much more reasonable $89, it's a great choice for those who are new to air frying thanks to its many cooking modes, and I found that it made extra-crisp fries and handled frozen food with ease.

Ninja 6-in-1 DualZone: was $179 now $115 @ Amazon

Ninja's DualZone is a sleek and modern-looking fryer with one large cooking zone that can be divided into two for cooking different dishes at different temperatures or times. It's got dishwasher-safe parts and six functions to choose from.

Instant VersaZone Air Fryer: was $199 now $130 @ Amazon

This is the air fryer I use at home, so you know it comes recommended by someone who could have their pick of any air fryer! It's got clearview cooking zones that let you watch your food while it cooks and is one of the quietest air fryers I've tried. The 9-quart cooking zone also makes it the largest air fryer in this roundup.

How to choose the right air fryer this Prime Day

(Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

When choosing the right air fryer for you, the first thing you need to consider is the size you need. If you have a family of four or more, a 7-quart capacity would be the minimum you need to cook whole meals in one machine. However, two-person households could happily work with a 4-quart capacity, especially if you're short on space.

Different brands offer different perks. With Ninja air fryers, you'll get a noisier but more powerful machine than alternatives from Instant or Philips, whereas Philips has a huge range of settings to choose from if you'd make use of pre-determined modes for cooking fish, cakes, or fries. If you wouldn't use these, a Philips air fryer might be overkill, especially because they're one of the more expensive brands on the market.

If you're interested in an air fryer with a see-through cooking drawer, Instant Brands is a top choice. I also enjoy how quiet these fryers are compared to other models I've tried, although they can be a bit shinier than other models, so will mark easily with oily fingerprints.