Forget Amazon — these 13 Woot deals beat Prime Day

Prime Day is over, but if you think there are no more good sales, think again. Woot, a subsidiary company of Amazon, is holding some awesome deals. In some cases, they beat the deals we saw over Prime Day.

For example, the LG C3 OLED was one of the top selling TVs for Prime Day, but Woot now has a better price. The LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV is $1,347 at Woot ($1,152 off.) Meanwhile, Amazon has it for $1,496. Admittedly, Amazon appears to have more sizes of the TV in stock at time of writing, but it's hard to argue with a bigger discount.

Apparel

Running shoes: deals from $37 @ Woot

Woot has deals on Men's and Women's athletic shoes from $37. There are shoes from On, Hoka, Cloud, Skechers and more up for grabs. Plus, there are also comfy slides and sandals on sale from $11.

Video games

TVs

Samsung 43" The Frame 4K QLED TV (2024): was $997 now $777 @ Woot

Samsung's The Frame TV features an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. The 2024 model features a new dynamic refresh mode, which kicks down the refresh rate of the TV when in it's in art mode (to save on energy). In our Samsung The Frame (2024) hands-on, we said the TV looks great in art mode and we also liked that the Samsung Art Store now offers a monthly curation of artwork users can display for free. The TV also features HDR10 Plus support, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Amazon Alexa, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Price check: $849 @ Amazon

LG 65" C3 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,347 @ Woot

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,496 @ Amazon

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,197 now $1,629 @ Woot

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.

Price check: $1,697 @ Amazon

Headphones

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $27 @ Woot

A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Price check: $27 @ Amazon

Beats Solo 3: was $199 now $90 @ Woot

If you want to pair comfort and style with excellent battery life, then the Beats Solo 3 are for you. Especially now they're on sale for just $90. A solid entry-level pair of 'phones, these are a great pick for value-conscious shoppers.

Price check: $119 @ Amazon

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $159 @ Woot

The Beats Studio Pro bring that thumping bass Beats is known for, improved active noise cancelation, and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours.) They offer spatial audio support and come with a strong brand look, but our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.

Price check: $169 @ Amazon

Speakers and soundbars

JBL PartyBox Stage 320: was $599 now $429 @ Woot

This big-bass speaker from JBL is now on sale at Woot. Our JBL PartyBox Stage 320 review praised this speaker's loud, bassy sound, fun effects and light features. It also delivers 18 hours of battery life, meaning you can keep the party going all night. It's heavy, weighing 41.7 pounds, but it has wheels and a handle that make it easier to take around.

Price check: $599 @ Amazon

Samsung HW-Q990C Q-Series Soundbar: was $1,897 now $957 @ Woot

If you want to enhance your home theatre experience, this soundbar can do just that. Samsung's HW-Q990C Q-Series is a top-tier, no-fuss option with Dolby Atmos for those wanting the best quality sound at home.

Price check: $1,068 @ Amazon

Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: was $199 now $149 @ Woot

Just released in June, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is already on sale for an excellent discount. It features plenty of useful health tracking features, like a BioActive health-monitoring sensor, ECG readings and bioelectrical impedance (BIA) scans. It also offers up to 40 hours of battery life and a 5ATM + IP68 durability rating, which is the same as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for a lower price.

Price check: $199 @ Amazon