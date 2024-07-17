Best Prime Day gaming headset deals — top sales I’d buy starting from just $39
Let’s all take a moment to shed a few tears that Prime Day finishes up in just a few hours. While enticing deals on a variety of products will likely still be available from Amazon and other major U.S. retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart over the coming few days even after the huge sales event is officially over, if you want to pick up some of the finest gaming headsets at strong discounts, I wouldn’t hang around.
Several of the picks I’ve chosen below have made our list of the best gaming headsets, so you know you’re getting a quality set of cans to pair with your PS5 Slim, Xbox Series X/S, PC, or Nintendo Switch. They also cover a variety of budgets, so if funds are on the tight side, you don’t need to worry about getting yourself in a financial pickle during the final few hours of Prime Day.
Best Prime Day gaming headset deals
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2: was $49 now $35 @ Amazon
The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is our favorite budget gaming headset, and one that doesn’t skimp on audio quality considering it’s so cheap. While it doesn’t sound as good as the very finest sets of gaming cans, this wired headset is extremely comfortable and supports Dolby DTS.
Logitech G435: was $79 now $40 @ Amazon
The Logitech G435 isn’t exactly an amazing headset, but it just got a sizable discount, and there’s enough to like about this audio accessory to seriously consider taking the plunge on it. Affordable, compatible with most modern systems and with a slightly shrunken form factor, this is a good choice if you’re looking for an inexpensive gaming headset for your kid on Prime Day.
Logitech G Pro X: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon
Though this wired headset may be getting a little long in the tooth, the Logitech G Pro X is still a really good performer and one that will serve eSports players well. Its Advanced Pro G 50mm drivers deliver exceptionally clear sounds, while its top-tier mic and the fact it’s so comfy are another couple of cherries on top.
Sony Inzone H5: was $149 now $128 @ Amazon
The Sony Inzone H5 wireless gaming headset is so good, I bought two of them. One to use on my gaming PC and the other one for my PS5. This is the best gaming headset I’ve tested in my entire life. With an impressive 28 hour battery life, impeccable handling of 3D spatial audio, and delivering strong bass levels, these cans have brought my ears so much happiness.
Audeze Maxwell: was $299 now $269 @ Amazon
As our reviews editor Peter Wolinski put it so eloquently in his Audeze Maxwell review, these premium cans are “the audiophile’s gaming headset. Sound quality is simply sensational on this headset and the dual simultaneous connectivity feature is a big bonus. Sadly the Xbox version currently isn't discounted on Prime Day, but thankfully this model which supports PlayStation consoles, Mac, PC and Nintendo Switch is currently $30 off. Yes, it’s still expensive, but this is one of the most incredible gaming headsets we’ve ever reviewed.
