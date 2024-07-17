Forget Black Friday TV deals — this 4K 120-inch projector is what I'm buying for Prime Day

While the Prime Day TV deals are hot and heavy, there's a lot to get excited about in the land of projectors — especially for those who enjoy the pleasures of Ultra Short Throw (UST) projectors.

Right now, you can pick up the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS650 UST Laser Projector for $1,999 at Amazon. That's as much as 20% slashed on this 4K laser projector, one that can hit a 120-inch screen size. Take that TCL!

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS650 UST Laser Projector: was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon Projectors are a tough gamble these days, but with Epson you can sleep well knowing the specs are worth their luster. This 4K laser projector nets you serious gains over a conventional TV, netting a potential image size of up to 120-inch. Plus with 3,600 lumens (ANSI) of color and brightness, ambient lighting won't be too much of an issue either.

Beyond its insane screen size, the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS650 also comes equipped with several features that make it appealing for those who might be jumping from one of the best 85-inch TVs. Main among them is a three-chip laser system that offers 3,600 lumens of color and white brightness, which should do well in combatting any ambient light in your living room.

Where most of even some of the best TVs fall flat is in sound and the LS650 delivers on this front, bringing a speaker system designed by Yamaha. It uses a built-in 2.1 surround sound system with Dolby Atmos support for serious performance in audio.

The lack of HDMI 2.1 ports shouldn't be of major concern, as the LS650 still comes equipped with eARC and a handy Dynamic Tone Mapping function. You won't get the same performance out of something like the LG C3 OLED, but the Epson LS650 still can deliver in casual gaming prowess with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 24ms latency.

Android TV OS also means you have access to a wide range of the best streaming services, like Disney Plus and Prime Video. Designed by one of the best in the projector business, Epson's LS650 has quite the potential thanks to its new low price of just $2,000.

Epson is in the market to deliver some of the best projectors in the space and the LS650 fits perfectly into its budget models. In our testing, we found the more premium LS800 had some of the highest brightness we've ever tested, showing Epson's commitment to value and performance.

Get in quick, though, as the savings are fast approaching their deadline. From OLED TV deals to even Lego discounts, there's so much to dive into as Prime Day nears its end.