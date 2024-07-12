I use a Kindle every day — here's 5 early Prime Day deals I recommend

I've always enjoyed a good book and just about every day I'll find a few minutes to pull out one of the best Kindles and read a few pages. And with Prime Day deals, there's some excellent deals on Amazon's e-readers that you can shop right now.

For example, Amazon is offering the excellent Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $237 right now. That's a $20 discount on the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite edition that comes with a fancy fabric cover and charging dock.

What's more, Amazon is also offering 3 months of Kindle Unlimited membership for free as well. That's a saving of $36 right off the bat and the perfect accompaniment to a brand new Kindle.

Of course, Amazon's actual event (running on July 16 and July 17 this year) is bound to throw up some more Kindle discounts. After all, Amazon's own devices are often the ones that get the best price drops. I'll keep an eye out and drop any good deals I see into this article but for now, here's five deals you can shop straight away.

Prime Day Kindle deals

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: was $204 now $184 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. You've got a choice of Agave Green, Black or Denim Blue when it comes to the cover and the 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $257 now $237 @ Amazon

This deal involves the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite bundled with the Agave Green fabric cover. You won't be bothered by ads on the lockscreen (a pitfall of buying cheaper Kindles) and you also get a smart docking station that acts as a charger. The Paperwhite charges via USB-C and also has an adjustable warm backlight for easy-on-the-eyes nighttime reading.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: was $519 now $459 @ Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Premium Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. This bundle includes the 64GB configuration as well as a leather folio cover with magnetic attachment for the pen and a power adapter. One note is that we have seen this deal cheaper before, so it could drop to a lower price during Prime Day proper.

Kindle Scribe (16GB): was $339 now $234 @ Amazon

If you just want the Kindle Scribe without the cover and power adapter in the bundle above, this is the deal to go for. The 16GB model with the Basic Pen included is currently 29% off for Black Friday.

Kindle Unlimited: free for 3 months @ Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is a lending library consisting of over 4,000,000 books. Membership lets you browse and download titles that then sync across all devices linked to your account. Magazine subscriptions and thousands of audiobooks are also included. It's your one-stop-shop for the latest bestsellers as well as all kinds of fiction and non-fiction titles.

As I said at the start, my favorite deal so far is probably the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This gadget features a 6-inch display that’s flush with the device, giving the e-reader a sleek and uniform look. That glare-free display is a sharp 300 ppi that’s perfect for reading novels outside under direct sunlight. In case you're interested, I'm currently mid-way through Joe Abercrombie's debut: The Blade Itself — which you can get for $9 or free on Kindle Unlimited.

If you're more of a bedtime reader, the five LED front lights also provide a handy glow for a darker environment.

This model comes with 32GB of storage. That's more than enough for keeping an entire virtual library inside a device smaller and lighter than your average paperback. As well as the aforementioned Kindle Unlimited, you can also take advantage of Whispersync which will synchronize your reading across any Kindle devices you own. It'll also include the Kindle app if you use that on your phone.

If you’re in the market for an e-reader, this is the device I would personally recommend to everyone. And while we may see more discounts on Kindles in the coming days, these bundles are a great way to grab devices and accessories in one go. Keep an eye on our ever-evolving Prime Day hub for more deals in the coming days.