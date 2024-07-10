Early Prime Day tablet deals — 7 amazing deals I recommend
These are the best early Prime Day tablet discounts right now
With Prime Day less than a week away, the world-famous retailer and several competitors have started slashing prices on many popular items. If you’re in the market for a new tablet, it's a good time to take advantage of some stellar deals.
Right now, you can get some of the best tablets at big discounts. This includes the best iPads like the iPad 10, iPad Air 5 and iPad Pro M4 — along with the best Android tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Lenovo Tab M11.
We’ll likely see more Prime Day tablet deals (and steeper discounts) during Prime Day proper (July 16 and 17). But if you can’t wait until then, you can check out these incredible tablet deals right now.
Best early Prime Day iPad deals
10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $349 now $321 @ Amazon
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $349 @ Best Buy | $324 @ B&H Photo
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy
The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. Note: It's sold for $399 in the past, so we recommend waiting for a lower price if possible.
Price check: $541 @ Amazon | $599 @ Target
11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $928 @ Amazon
The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.
Price check: $999 @ B&H | $999 @ Best Buy
13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,198 @ Amazon
At 5.1mm thick, this is one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made. It packs Apple's new M4 processor, a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, and 12MP camera.
Price check: $1,299 @ B&H | $1,299 @ Best Buy
Best early Prime Day Android deals
11” Lenovo Tab M11: was $179 now $135 @ Lenovo
For just $135, this tablet comes equipped with an 11-inch IPS display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Android 13, and a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. It might not be impressive but it'll get the job done.
Price check: $189 @ Amazon | $179 @ Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $799 now $649 @ Amazon
Best Buy is offering one of the best Galaxy Tab S9 deals around. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is similar to the Tab S8 but its AMOLED upgrade sets it apart and makes watching movies and playing games delightful.
Price check: $699 Best Buy | $699 @ Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: was $1,099 now $699 @ Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra screams: "Go big or go home!" This gargantuan slate has a 14.6-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 128GB. If you need a huge Android tablet, this is a deal worth taking advantage of.
Price check: $1,199 @ Walmart
