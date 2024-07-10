Early Prime Day tablet deals — 7 amazing deals I recommend

With Prime Day less than a week away, the world-famous retailer and several competitors have started slashing prices on many popular items. If you’re in the market for a new tablet, it's a good time to take advantage of some stellar deals.

Right now, you can get some of the best tablets at big discounts. This includes the best iPads like the iPad 10, iPad Air 5 and iPad Pro M4 — along with the best Android tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Lenovo Tab M11.

We’ll likely see more Prime Day tablet deals (and steeper discounts) during Prime Day proper (July 16 and 17). But if you can’t wait until then, you can check out these incredible tablet deals right now.

Best early Prime Day iPad deals

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. Note: It's sold for $399 in the past, so we recommend waiting for a lower price if possible.

Price check: $541 @ Amazon | $599 @ Target

Best early Prime Day Android deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $799 now $649 @ Amazon

Best Buy is offering one of the best Galaxy Tab S9 deals around. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is similar to the Tab S8 but its AMOLED upgrade sets it apart and makes watching movies and playing games delightful.

Price check: $699 Best Buy | $699 @ Walmart