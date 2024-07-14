Early Prime Day deals under $50 — here's 9 bargains you can buy right now

While Prime Day 2024 may almost be here, you can already find some great discounts on apparel, portable chargers, and all things tech at Amazon going on right now. If you're on a budget, these are our favorite Prime Day deals that won't break the bank.

Some of the best early deals we're seeing are on Amazon devices, naturally. Right now, you can get a Ring Video Doorbell for $49 at Amazon . We already considered it one of the best video doorbells on the market for under $100, and at half that price, we can't recommend it enough. If you're looking for a new streaming device to watch your favorite shows and movies this summer, you can snag a Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 or an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.

Whatever you're shopping for ahead of Prime Day, you can find some great bargains going on at Amazon right now. Scroll on to see what our recommendations for the best early Prime Day deals on devices, apparel, and tech you can snag for $50 or less. While you're at it, be sure to check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $14 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range. While you miss out on 4K Ultra HD support, it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review, we said this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a dirt-cheap option for an older TV.

Musicozy Bluetooth Sleep Headphones: was $42 now $15 @ Amazon

These sleeping headphones from Musicozy are a must if you listen to YouTube videos or podcasts to help you drift off. You'll get about 10 or more hours of playtime on a single charge, and it comes with a built-in sleep mask. The breathable fabric comes in 15 color options, and there's also a microphone connected to the built-in speakers, making it easy to take early-morning calls without ever cracking an eye open.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE: If you're looking to get the best streaming device you want the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's not just our favorite Roku device — it's the best streaming stick we've ever tested. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we praised the small streaming stick for its excellent 4K streaming quality and its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. We recommend it over Chromecast and Fire Sticks due to its simpler user experience.

Anrabess Women Casual Loose Sundress: was $42 now $29 @ Amazon

It's sundress season, and this comfortable crew neck style from Anrabess with over 25,000 positive reviews is the perfect way to look effortlessly put together. It comes in four prints (solid color, floral print, tie-dye, and a cute boho-style print) and even has pockets!

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Anker 5,000mAh Wireless Portable Charger: was $69 now $44 @ Amazon

This magnetic wireless portable charger from Anker is great for on-the-go charging. Its healthy 5,000 mAh cell capacity is more than enough to top off your phone when you're out and about. There's even a foldable kickstand for easy viewing, and its compact design (it's only 0.5 thin) makes it easy to throw in your pocket or purse.

JBL Clip 4 Eco: was $79 now $48 @ Amazon

This tiny clip-on speaker is one of the most popular portable speakers available, offering surprisingly punchy bass that you can take with you to the pool or on a hike. It has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, connects quickly to your phone via Bluetooth, and clips securely onto a backpack strap or belt loop with its redesigned carabiner.