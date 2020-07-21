The best electric bikes of 2020

The best electric bikes are rapidly becoming one of the most popular modes of transportation, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. Electric bikes, also known as ebikes, now come in just about every style and model of bike, from basic commuters to snazzy street racers to voluminous cargo bikes. Most models offer 3 to 5 levels of power assistance while you pedal, with an increasing number including a throttle button for full-electric power. Prices for the cheapest models now start at under $1,000 and top out at over $10,000.

The current surge in interest in ebikes has spawned a growing wave of innovations—and more price competition. Models expected to debut later this year include a belt-driven model for less than $1,000 and a personalized, ultra-light carbon fiber bike for just over $2,800. And there are some promised futuristic models being touted with advanced features like anti-lock brakes. So keep your eyes on this space. In the meantime, if you're shopping for an ebike now, here are the best we've tested so far.

What are the best electric bikes?

Because electric bikes are made for many different purposes, it’s hard to say that there’s any one best ebike for everyone. However, the Charge Bikes City is the best electric bike for most people, especially for those who live in more urban environments. Starting at $1,499, it’s not overly expensive for an ebike. It comes in both a low-step and a high-step model as well as two sizes, so it can comfortably accommodate riders from 5-foot 1-inch to 6 feet 3 inches.

We also like that the Charge Bikes City has front and rear fenders as well as a built-in bike rack. Its battery is removable, making it easier to charge, and the bike’s handlebars and pedals can fold flat, making the bike easier to store if you have limited space. We also liked its head- and taillights, and found its 250-Watt motor was powerful enough to get us anywhere we wanted to go.

Those living in the suburbs may find the Gazelle Medeo T9 Classic to be the best electric bike for their needs. The Medeo T9 Classic has traditional Dutch styling combined with a mid-drive Bosch motor, which makes for a very pleasant ride. At $1,999, it’s reasonably priced, though its heavier 50-pound weight and lack of folding components makes it better suited to be stored in a garage rather than an apartment.

1. Charge Bikes City

Best electric bike for commuters

Price: $1,499 | Battery: 418Wh | Max estimated range: 50 miles | Motor: Bafang rear hub motor | Gearing: Shimano 7-speed

Excellent handling

Complete set of features

Plain styling

If you plan on commuting to work, Charge Bikes City may well be the best ebike for you. Not only does it come with features like full-fenders to keep the mud off and a rear rack for a pack or bag, but it does everything well for a very reasonable price. The Charge City has a five level power assist, as well as a full-power throttle button, should the need or hill arise. It comes with all the necessary bells and whistles a commuter is going to want, including the bell (actually a superior and very loud electronic horn).

The handle bars fold flat, for easy storage in an apartment or cubicle, and the City's electric support is so smooth you'll think you're doing all the work yourself. We were able to do three days plus of typical city commuting before having to re-charge. At night, the bike's lights sufficiently lit up the road and the throttle helped us zip around potential trouble when we felt out of gas. Founded by folks from biking icon Cannondale, Charge's sui generis feature is that even newbies can assemble the bike right out of the box in 10 minutes or less. All you basically have to do is put the front wheel on.

2. Gazelle Medeo T9 Classic

Best Suburban ebike

Price: $1,999 | Battery: 400Wh | Motor: Bosch mid-drive | Gearing: Shimano 9 speed

Beautiful design

Cushy ride

Heavy

A classic bicycle feel and comfortable ride are the hallmarks of Dutch bike maker Gazelle's Medeo T9. Its low-step design means it's easy to hop on, and touches like a front-fork suspension and supple seat from Selle Royal give it an easy-going feel. Gazelle's sturdy aluminum frame and solid components, like a mid-drive Bosch motor, which drives power through the chain, imply reliability but also make for a slightly heavier bike at almost 50 pounds. It makes the Medeo T9 less than ideal for apartment dwellers, but it's within the weight class of many ebikes, which often tip the scales at about 45 pounds.

Nevertheless, Gazelle's bikes handle well and the electric components won't surprise riders with sudden lurches or acceleration. Furthermore, the hydraulic disc brakes help make it responsive and well-balanced. We also like the bike's retro aesthetic that recalls a gilded age of bike riding, making it perfect for suburbanites, beach bums, and even the AARP set.

3. Specialized Turbo Vado SL

Best electric bike for performance

Price: $4,500 | Battery: 320Wh | Motor: Specialized mid-drive | Gearing: Shimano 10-gear

Light weight

Top-flight handling

Pricey

A number of ebikes have been marred by clunky designs and backbreaking weight. Specialized decided to blow those preconceptions out of the water with Turbo Vado. Its svelte design conceals the battery within the downtube, so no one needs know you're getting an electric boost, and it hides a rather effective shock absorber within the front forks, making for a smoother ride on less than pristine pavement.

The Turbo Vado weighs about 34 pounds, just a few pounds heavier than a regular steel bike and about 10 pounds less than a typical ebike. That makes it easier to haul up a flight of stairs or heave onto a car bike rack. On the electric side, it includes a Smart Control program that figures out the amount of force you're using and then adds just the right amount of additional torque to get you over humps with ease. It's surprisingly seamless and perfect for set-it-and-forget-it commutation or weekend rides in the park. It’s the best ebike for those who don’t want others to know they’re riding an ebike.

4. Riese & Müller Load 60

Best electric cargo bike

Price: $8,099 | Battery: Two 500Wh batteries | Motor: Bosch Cargo mid-drive | Gearing: Shimano, 11-speed

Hauls a lot of assets

Good handling

Expensive

Riese & Muller bikes evince some of the best mechanical engineering available in a bike. It pays off in this full-suspension and incredibly maneuverable cargo bike that can haul up to 220-pounds worth of groceries or gear. The R&M Load 60 is also priced accordingly, starting at more than $8,000, but it includes professional-grade components, including two 500Wh batteries for up to 12 hours of power-assisted range and a heavy-duty Bosch Cargo motor that helps out until you hit 28 mph.

Over hill and dale, we found the bike's low center of gravity meant it never felt twitchy, even at high speeds. The battery and Bosch mid-motor design delivered enough power for us to pass a carbon-fiber bike rider on Harlem hill in New York's Central Park. R&M is also one of the more robust brands of ebikes available and the Load 60 can safely handle two toddlers (up to 6 years old) up front, but you'll need the double child seat accessory for that. It costs an additional $294. It’s the best ebike for those who have to haul a lot of stuff.

5. Giant Trance E + 1

Best electric mountain bike

Price: $5,600 | Battery: 500Wh | Motor: Yamaha mid-drive | Gearing: Shimano 12-speed

Relatively competitive price

Full suspension for rough terrain

Heavy

Small display lights

Even mountain bikers can use a boost now and then. The Giant Trance E +1 is a full-featured mountaineer that's on the heavy side at over 50 pounds but does remarkably well getting tossed around on rocky routes. There's no big display to tell you about power modes--just LEDs to indicate power levels. On the other hand, you should be keeping your head up looking for the next hillock so you don't do a face plant anyway.

This best electric bike for mountain bikers includes Giant's popular Maestro suspension package, which handles the extra weight with aplomb; and the big Shimano hydraulic disc brakes have plenty of stopping power to keep it all under control. The bike is also available in four sizes, so it should fit most riders. If you're looking for help climbing rugged trails, this is your bike. Just don't expect to easily pop it into the air very often.

6. Gocycle GX

Best folding electric bike

Price: $3,299 | Battery: 300Wh | Motor: Front wheel motor | Gearing: 3 speeds

Futuristic sleek design

Easy to collapse and unfold

No lights

The Gocycle GX looks like something a supercar designer would build, which isn't surprising given that it was conceived by former McLaren sports car engineer Richard Thorpe. Not only is this bike's unique wheels-on-one-side and tapered body eye-catching, it is also able to fold up in a couple of minutes into a size small enough to get by security and into the office elevator. Indeed, for apartment dwellers, the Gocycle can be stashed in a closet.

However, the frame is aluminum, so the bike still tips the scales at about 43 pounds. In other words, you don't want to have to carry it too far folded up. In our Gocycle GX review , we found its motor was zippy enough to get us up hills with ease and around in traffic without fear, but the lack of a display and having to use a smartphone for the app while it is flimsily strapped to the handle bars seemed like a cheap solution for a bike costing more than three grand.

What to look for when buying an electric bike

Motor type

Less expensive bikes traditionally use a rear hub motor. Mid-drive motors located in the center pedal crank shaft tend to be more expensive but offer better overall balance and smoother shifting.

Motors are also rated based on their power, measured in Watts. Typically, the least powerful motor will be 250 Watts, but unless you're a very large person or planning to go up really steep hills, the motor size shouldn’t be a major determining factor for your purchase. More important, there is no industry standard for measuring Watts (is it continuous or peak and if peak, for how long?). So in general, a motor’s Watt rating isn’t a reliable indication of power.

How big a battery?

Consider where you live. If you're in San Francisco you're going to want more help than if you're cruising around Austin. Watt hours (Wh) is the most important figure for comparison—it takes into account battery output and battery life to give you a better sense of available power. Higher Wh translates into more range.

Many electric bike makers will also include an estimated range (usually about 40 miles) that you can get off a single charge. You should take this figure with a large grain of salt, as that number is usually determined under ideal circumstances: A fairly lightweight person riding on flat terrain with no wind, and at the perfect ambient temperature for the battery. Range is also dependent on the level of power assist being used, whether full-throttle has been applied and for how long, and your average speed. As they say, your mileage may vary.

Removable or built-in battery?

Most bike batteries will handle rides of about 40 miles and need to be plugged in for at least a couple of hours to get to 80 percent of capacity. So if you have a more demanding commute, consider a model that lets you swap out the battery rather than a bike with an integrated battery.

Electric bike rules and regulations

There has been a lot of confusion about ebikes (pedal assist versus throttle bikes) and where you can legally ride them. Some municipalities have banned ebikes from bicycle paths, for example. Many places classify ebikes depending on whether they can go full throttle and have a maximum speed of 20 or 28 mph. There are three official classifications:

Class 1: Ebikes that only assist while you pedal, with a top speed of 20 mph.

Class 2: Ebikes with a throttle that don't require you to pedal but have a top speed of 20 mph.

Class 3: Ebikes that only assist while you pedal, with a top speed of 28 mph.

So check your local regulations before you buy. And always wear a helmet.

How we test electric bikes

All the bicycles in this feature were road (and in some cases, off-road) tested by Tom’s Guide reviewers and staff. Day and night rides, where relevant, are also included and bikes are tested for stability, handling, and safety features (including lights, reflectors, and horns). With an increasing number of models available online only, we also take ease of assembly into account.