The best Dyson deals for Prime Day — vacuum and air purifier sales to shop now

If you’re looking to upgrade to one of the best vacuum cleaners , the products from Dyson are some of the most sought-after. Rated for their suction power, advanced filtration systems and innovative design, it isn’t any wonder why Dyson are among the more expensive vacuums on the market.

Which is why Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to grab a good deal, and save serious cash. Whether you want a lightweight cordless and handheld to durable upright models, you’ll be sure to find a bargain.

Bear in mind that Dyson deals are very few and far between, so these are not likely to last long. So, if you want to upgrade your cleaning regime, here are the Prime Day Dyson deals I’d sweep up now. We've also found some great deals on Dyson air purifiers that you'll want to take note of for your home.

Before you splash out, make sure you check out these 5 things to look for before buying a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

Dyson cordless stick vacuums

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum, Large, Nickel/Blue: was $569 now $399 @ Amazon

If you’re after a powerful cordless stick vacuum at an affordable price, this V11 is 30% off. With its lightweight design, it’s easy to manoeuvre around the home. The LCD screen displays three cleaning modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time — up to 60 minutes battery life. And if you have pets, the anti-tangle brush will tackle stubborn hair. Grab this deal while it lasts!

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Yellow/Nickel: was $749 now $699 @ Amazon

If you want to get a thorough cleaning experience, the Detect head uses Dyson “illumination technology” to reveal dust particles on hardwood floors. This makes it easier to see dirt and grime, and ensure a spotless surface. It also comes with the standard, motorbar head for deep-cleaning carpets and other crevice tools. With a battery time of 60 minutes, this will give you a decent clean.

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner: was $469 now $389 @ Amazon

Another popular cordless vacuum, the V8 offers the ideal balance of cleaning power and battery life for a reasonable price. Designed to be lightweight, it offers up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and several different cleaning modes and accessories. Plus, it has a De-tangling Motorbar cleaner head that will deep clean and tackle stubborn hair in fibres — ideal if you have pets.

Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum: was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

If you have a bigger home, or prefer a bigger dust bin, the Outsize is ideal. The canister is 150% bigger than the Dyson V11, so you’ll have fewer trips to the trash can to empty. Plus, with a built-in sensor, it will detect the floor type and adjust its power accordingly to lengthen the battery life. Battery life is up to 120 minutes, which is quite impressive for a cordless vacuum cleaner.

Dyson upright vacuum cleaners

Dyson Ball Animal Total Clean Upright Vacuum, Blue: was $599 now $389 @ Amazon

If you’re after a powerful, upright vacuum cleaner to capture dust or pet hair quickly, this is a great price. Known to have the “strongest suction of any vacuum”, the Dyson Ball comes with a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically raises and lowers to seal in suction across all floors. Plus, its handy ball technology helps you navigate around obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist. A great buy for pet owners!

Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Multi Floor 2: was $498 now $468 @ Amazon

A slimmer version to the Ball Animal, this Multi Floor 2 is easier to steer into those tricky spots. With powerful suction, it also comes with an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head, that automatically adjusts between floor types. Ideal for hardwood, tile and carpets, its instant release wand also makes it easier to clean up high and under furniture. Plus, it comes with a large capacity dust canister, and easy release — for longer cleaning times.

Dyson purifiers

Dyson Purifier Cool™ TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan — White/Silver: was $649 now $497 @ Amazon

If you want to purify your air and cool the room at the same time, this is an excellent deal. This purifying fan offers a 360° filtration system to remove all traces of airborne particles and odors for clean air. Its advanced technology allows it to automatically sense and adapt to the air quality in the room, and gives real-time reports displayed on an LED screen to keep you updated. Grab this cool deal while it lasts.