Google Pixel 9 Pro release date, price specs, colors and everything you need to know

Made by Google is happening right now. Check out our live blog for the news as it breaks, and our Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL hands-on.

We've seen Google Pixel 9 Pro teasers and leaks for months already, but the phone is finally official. And officially fun-looking at that.

Google has effectively jammed all that made the Pixel 8 Pro so good into a smaller package, while making several hardware and software upgrades at the same time. It’s got more AI features than you’ll know what to do with, plus a new selfie camera, more RAM, a new chipset and a more advanced display, while still coming in at just under a grand.

Google’s also announced today the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, plus the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2. But read on if you’re wanting to learn more about the Pixel 9 Pro specifically, and what makes it unique and attractive based on our first impressions. on our first impressions.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Cheat Sheet: The big changes

As well as a new flat-edged design, the Pixel 9 is a new 6.3-inch size, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL acting as a direct sequel to the Google Pixel 8 Pro from last year.

There's a new 42MP selfie camera, but the same 50MP main/48MP ultrawide/48MP 5x telephoto rear camera combo as the excellent Pixel 8 Pro

The display is a second-gen Super Actua panel, meaning it's brighter and has slimmer bezels.

A Tensor G4 chip, coupled with more RAM, means this is the most powerful Pixel yet

Google's added and upgraded AI features everywhere around the Pixel 9 Pro, including photo editing, productivity boosts and new Gemini abilities.

Google Pixel 9 Pro pricing and availability

There's a £999/$999 price tag attached to the Pixel 9 Pro. And it's available to pre-order from August 13th, with the official launch date still unknown at the time of writing. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are coming out on August 22nd, but expect the Pro to arrive later.

That default price gets you 128GB of storage, but paying extra will give you 256GB, 512GB or 1TB depending on how much more you are willing to part with. All variants come with the same 16GB RAM capacity, and the full choice of black, white, green and pink colors.

Google Pixel 9 Pro specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Google Pixel 9 Pro Starting price $999 / £999 Display 6.3-inch OLED (1280 x 2856) Refresh rate 1 - 120Hz Rear cameras 50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7), 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8) Front camera 42MP selfie (f/2.2) Chipset Tensor G4 RAM 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 4,700 mAh Charging 45W wired, 21W wireless Software Android 14 Size 6.0 x 28 x 0.3 inches (152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm) Weight 7 ounces (199 grams) Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz

Google Pixel 9 Pro: What's new?

It's not often we can answer the question of "what's new?" with "the whole phone," but we can do that here with the Pixel 9 Pro. Previous Pro Pixels came in a large 6.8-inch form factor, but this Pro has a new, 6.3-inch form factor, with a smaller display and a smaller battery accordingly. Fans of the older size can still find it in the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond the new size, the Pixel 9 Pro looks quite a bit different from last year's Pixels due to its flatter sides and camera block. It's got a matte glass back, metal sides and round corners like before, but the new edges make the Pixel 9 series look distinct from its ancestors.

(Image credit: Future)

The color selection is partly updated too. Obsidian, Porcelain and Hazel returning from previous generations of Pixels, but a new Rose Quartz option is also available if you want something more lively-looking.

Google introduced its Actua and Super Actua displays on the Pixel 8 last year, and the models of the Pixel 9 series get upgraded versions. The Pixel 9 Pro uses the second-gen Super Actua display, and offers thinner bezels than the first generation. It's also clad in Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the same as the Pixel 8 Pro. Beneath the screen is another upgraded part — an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that should make for faster and more reliable biometric security.

The cameras on the Pixel 9 Pro are the same as the Pixel 8 Pro, except for its new 42MP selfie camera. But the sensors feed into an upgraded image processing pipeline, plus Google's now allowed you to use Night Sight low-light mode while taking panorama shots.

(Image credit: Future)

Google uses its new Tensor G4 chipset to power the Pixel 9 Pro. It's joined by 16GB RAM, up from the 12GB used in older Pixel Pro models. Some of that RAM is dedicated solely to AI features, which is good considering how many of these Google's added to the Pixel 9 series. But more on that later.

The Pixel 9 Pro's also been equipped with Google's newest 45W charging standard. This can fill the phone up to 70% in 30 minutes according to Google's testing.

Now we get into Google's AI updates. The Pixel 9 Pro is one of the first phones to feature a multimodal version of Gemini Nano built-in, and a more capable Gemini Assistant. Your photography can also be enhanced by Google's new AI through the Add me feature for including photographers in their own photos, or new Magic Editor powers. There's also the Pixel Studio if you want to just generate an image outright.

(Image credit: Future)

These are also accompanied by Audio and written transcripts for phone calls, Magic Lists in Google Keep, a new Pixel Screenshots system to help you find and search things you've screen grabbed but are having trouble finding, and a dedicated Pixel Weather app with AI conditions summaries. Pixel 9 users subscribed to Gemini Advanced will also get access to Gemini Live chat, letting you converse with the Google AI. Gemini Advanced is a premium subscription service, but luckily for you, you get a year of free Gemini Advanced with a Pixel 9 purchase.

Our Pixel 9 AI features guide will go into more detail on all of these additions and more.

Oh, and one last non-AI upgrade: similar to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series, the Pixel 9 Pro has a Satellite SOS feature to help you message the emergency services when you're off-grid.

While Google is working on Android 15, and normally launches its new Pixels with the latest build of Android each year, this isn't the case with the Pixel 9 series. The Pixel 9 Pro and its brethren will launch with Android 14 initially, though we expect an upgrade to Android 15 won't be far off.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: How it compares to other phones

If you're interested in the Pixel 9 Pro, chances are that you'll also be looking at the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL, or similar small premium flagship phones like the iPhone 15 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S24. So let's look at these comparisons in more detail.

The Pixel 9 Pro shares all the same features as the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The only difference is that the XL model gets a larger display and a larger battery, and costs $100/£100 more. It'll be down to you if you prefer the more compact device or want as much display and charge capacity as possible in return for extra money.

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 15 Pro is likely going to be replaced with the iPhone 16 Pro, but as it stands, it's very similar to the Pixel 9 Pro. The iPhone's a little smaller at 6.1 inches, and has lower-res cameras, and a lower 3x telephoto zoom level. Its battery and charging are also smaller and slower on paper, and the Pixel is likely to have a longer update lifespan. But the iPhone offers a likely powerful A16 Pro chipset, and while it currently has minimal AI features, Apple Intelligence will be arriving with iOS 18 and its further updates this fall and next year. Both sell for the same $999 price too.

As for the Galaxy S24, it's cheaper than the Pixel 9 Pro at $799, and matches its seven years update schedule and offers its own Galaxy AI feature package. The Samsung is a smidge smaller than the Pixel, and has lower zoom magnification and lower resolution ultrawide, telephoto and selfie cameras, less RAM, smaller battery and slower charging than the Pixel. That's a lot to lose out on, even for $200.

Google Pixel 9 Pro outlook

Right now we've spent only a short amount of time with the Pixel 9 Pro, but we're already impressed with how Google's stuffed all its Pro features into a smaller body. Combined with its lower price, this could end up being the Pixel 9 model to get this year. But as one of a family of four models, and with tough competition from Apple and Samsung, it could still struggle to stand out.

We'll update this page as we complete further testing of the Pixel 9 Pro, and when we've got a full review and a final verdict to share. For now, check out our Pixel 9 Pro hands-on review, plus our coverage of Google's other new devices, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as well as the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.