Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale goes head to head with Prime Day — 15 deals I’d shop now
Best Buy is stepping up to the competition
Amazon has Prime Day — and Best Buy is heating things up with Black Friday in July! From July 15 through July 17, the electronics retailer is going head-to-head with Amazon, offering an epic sale with some of the best deals of the year.
Best Buy's Black Friday in July event is offering unbelievable deals starting at just $64 on TVs, laptops, headphones, kitchen appliances and so much more. Some items you ca get now include the Apple Watch 9 on sale for just $299 ($100 off), as well as the Breville Barista Express featuring a $150 discount.
On a personal note, I'm super excited for the Shark hair care sale with select tools up to $50 off. There are plenty more deals where that came from, so keep scrolling and check out my favorite items from the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale.
Quick Links
- shop Best Buy's entire Black Friday in July sale
- TV sale: deals from $64
- Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $129
- Shark hair care sale: deals from $159
- Chromebook sale: deals from $179
- Apple Watch 9: was $399 now $299
- Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $349
- 10.9" iPad Air: was $599 now $399
- Breville Barista Express: was $699 now $549
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $729
- MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $999 now $799
Best Buy deals
TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.
Backbone One (Lightning): was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy
The Backbone One allows players to get the best out of their mobile games with easy connections to any iPhone using a Lightning port. The device supports the PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, and Steam Link mobile apps, and also comes with 1 month of Backbone+, which offers exclusive perks through the Backbone app.
JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy
While these don't beat the JBL Live 660NC headphones, these are still a great deal. You still get excellent battery life and surprisingly good noise cancellation, all for just $69. Normally, it's tough to find even decent noise-canceling headphones at that price.
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $79 @ Best Buy
The AirPods 2 are still very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of playback time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. Hey Siri voice control handles your every command, and adds up to a great deal for you.
Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy
The Ninja Mega Kitchen System comes with a 64-oz food processor bowl as well as a 72-oz blending jug and two 16-oz single serve cups, all of which fits onto the base. It has 1500 watts of power, meaning it can pulverize anything you throw at it. With three dedicated settings including dough, blend and crush and a pulse setting, the versatility is impressive.
Shark hair care sale: deals from $159 @ Best Buy
You can save up to $70 on select Shark hair care tools, including the Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System on sale for $249. It can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry.
Chromebook sale: deals from $179 @ Best Buy
There are several great deals on Chromebooks to choose from at Best Buy. Our favorite is the Acer Chromebook 315, which you can snag for $179. It has a15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now.
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has one of our top budget phones on sale. This smartphone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review we said it's the best cheap phone on the market with intelligent AI features, a solid design, and class leading software support. Note: You must choose the "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" option to get this price.
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy
This 2022 iPad Air model boasts a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina (2360 x 1640) display and is powered by Apple's speedy M1 processor. It comes with impressive 12 MP cameras, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, USB-C charging and 'all-day' battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) and Magic Keyboard. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we claimed it was one of the best tablets of the year. You can also get the 256GB version for $499 ($250 off).
Breville Barista Express: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy
This well-designed espresso machine consistently makes the perfect cup every time. There are four brew basket options and it's also excellent at frothing milk. In our review, we called it one of the best espresso makers around.
Segway G30Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy
We named the Segway G30Max Ninebot Kickscooter one of the best electric scooters you can buy. It offers an estimated 40-mile range, which is more than double the range of most other scooters. Plus, in our testing we found it's incredibly comfortable to ride. In our tests, it was second only to the Unagi in maintaining its speed as we went up steep inclines.
Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $729 @ Best Buy
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. They include a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.
MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: was $1,899 now $1,329 @ Best Buy
This 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung is $500 off right now. In our Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 review we loved this laptop's sleek and light design, gorgeous 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and fast performance. We wish it had longer battery life, though. This model comes configured with an Intel 13th Gen Evo Core i7-1360P, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.