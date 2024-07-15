Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale goes head to head with Prime Day — 15 deals I’d shop now

Amazon has Prime Day — and Best Buy is heating things up with Black Friday in July! From July 15 through July 17, the electronics retailer is going head-to-head with Amazon, offering an epic sale with some of the best deals of the year.

Best Buy's Black Friday in July event is offering unbelievable deals starting at just $64 on TVs, laptops, headphones, kitchen appliances and so much more. Some items you ca get now include the Apple Watch 9 on sale for just $299 ($100 off), as well as the Breville Barista Express featuring a $150 discount.

On a personal note, I'm super excited for the Shark hair care sale with select tools up to $50 off. There are plenty more deals where that came from, so keep scrolling and check out my favorite items from the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale.

Best Buy deals

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.

Backbone One (Lightning): was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy

The Backbone One allows players to get the best out of their mobile games with easy connections to any iPhone using a Lightning port. The device supports the PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, and Steam Link mobile apps, and also comes with 1 month of Backbone+, which offers exclusive perks through the Backbone app.

JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy

While these don't beat the JBL Live 660NC headphones, these are still a great deal. You still get excellent battery life and surprisingly good noise cancellation, all for just $69. Normally, it's tough to find even decent noise-canceling headphones at that price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $79 @ Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are still very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of playback time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. Hey Siri voice control handles your every command, and adds up to a great deal for you.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System comes with a 64-oz food processor bowl as well as a 72-oz blending jug and two 16-oz single serve cups, all of which fits onto the base. It has 1500 watts of power, meaning it can pulverize anything you throw at it. With three dedicated settings including dough, blend and crush and a pulse setting, the versatility is impressive.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.



Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has one of our top budget phones on sale. This smartphone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review we said it's the best cheap phone on the market with intelligent AI features, a solid design, and class leading software support. Note: You must choose the "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" option to get this price.

Breville Barista Express: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

This well-designed espresso machine consistently makes the perfect cup every time. There are four brew basket options and it's also excellent at frothing milk. In our review, we called it one of the best espresso makers around.

Segway G30Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

We named the Segway G30Max Ninebot Kickscooter one of the best electric scooters you can buy. It offers an estimated 40-mile range, which is more than double the range of most other scooters. Plus, in our testing we found it's incredibly comfortable to ride. In our tests, it was second only to the Unagi in maintaining its speed as we went up steep inclines.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $729 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. They include a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.



MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.