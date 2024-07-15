Surprise! Save big on TCL Mini-LED and QLED TVs — deals as low as $449

TCL is sitting in the wings this Prime Day, as it’s got several enticing deals across its new 2024 TV lineup, which includes steep price cuts on both its TCL Q6 and TCL QM7 QLED TVs.

Right now you can get the 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED TV for just $449 on Amazon. If that wasn’t enough, the 65-inch TCL QM7 Mini-LED TV is going for $699 at Amazon. TCL is bringing affordability to where it matters, allotting major discounts on some of the best TVs for gaming in its wheelhouse. Make sure to check out our Prime Day TV deals guide for more discounts.

Best TCL Mini-LED TV deals

TCL 65" Q6 QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 is a fantastic new display, coming equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for the range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it does still have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

TCL 65" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $898 now $699 @ Amazon

As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

TCL partnered up with Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard to bring a set of TVs built primarily for gamers. With the release of Black Ops 6 on the near horizon, there’s no better time to get into the fast-paced action than with a gorgeous QD-Mini-LED TV that comes loaded with included gaming features.

Notice TCL is labeling its newest lineup with a whole new tech stack, which it aptly calls QD-Mini-LED. TCL sees this as the pinnacle of display technology, one that can take on even the likes of the best OLED TVs. And both the TCL QM7 and TCL Q6 prove major game changers with several enhancements despite a budget price.

At the tail end of the lineup is the TCL Q6 Mini-LED TV, which makes itself known with the full gamut of HDR support that covers Dolby Vision, HDR Pro+, and more. You also have Dolby Atmos to bring the oomph where it counts in surround sound exploits.

But what makes the TCL Q6 so appealing, beyond the fact that it won't need one of the best soundbars for powerful audio, is its underlying gaming chops. It's built on a 60Hz refresh rate with a new Motion Rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120, both of which aim to enhanced gaming with little to no lag all while lowering the resolution to meet those fast paced gaming demands.

The QM7 does it all even better with a 120Hz refresh rate, which bumps up to 144Hz with VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It also uses Game Accelerator 240, so you can hit those extreme speeds where it matters most. You can also expect some serious brightness specs thanks to TCL's knowhow in the Mini-LED space.