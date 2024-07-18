Max student discount — here's how to get a half-price subscription to HBO streaming service

There’s nothing better than relaxing with a top-quality movie or TV show after a long day of studying, and when it comes to the best streaming services we rank Max (formerly HBO Max) as the very cream of the crop. Its library is crammed to bursting with must-watch picks.

Max was already a fantastic streamer at its regular monthly price, but now that you can sign up with a student discount that slices 50% off, it’s become an essential service for anybody in education. So, if you’re looking to sign up for a discounted Max subscription, we’ve got all the details you need to know down below.

Without any further preamble, here's how to get a Max student discount…

Max: 50% off for students @ Max

College students can get 50% off the Max With Ads monthly plan. This brings the monthly cost of an ads-supported subscription down from the standard $9.99 price to a very affordable $4.99 per month. Note: The deal only applies to Max with Ads plan. Ultimate and Ad-Free plans are not discounted). Additionally, you'll need to verify your student status via UNiDAYS. In our Max review, we called it the best overall streaming service.

Who is eligible for a Max student discount

Max has confirmed that its student discount is available to “U.S. college students” with verification coming through the UNiDAYS platform. Jon Hawley, CEO and co-founder of UNiDAYS, notes that this 50% discount will be available to “over 19 million U.S. college and university students”. Sadly, high schoolers aren’t eligible.

What is the Max student discount

This brings the monthly cost of an ads-supported subscription down from the standard $9.99 price to a very affordable $4.99 per month. This deal is the only flavor the Max student discount comes in, there is no alternative offer, and no savings to be found on any Max bundles or the more expensive Ultimate or Ad-Free plans.

The good news is that this isn’t a one-time offer. Your discounted $4.99 subscription fee will initially be valued for 12 months after redemption. However, once it expires you can re-verify your student status and continue using Max with your student discount.

How to get your Max student discount

As noted, claiming your Max student discount requires a UNiDAYS account. If you don’t currently have an account with the popular student verification platform, you can create one for free right here . The process is very straightforward and should only take a few minutes.

Creating a UNiDAYS account requires access to your academic institution’s online portal or an academic email address. This requirement is so that the UNiDAYS portal can verify that you are currently an active student, and not just somebody looking for a cheaper Max subscription (no judgment here, but you won’t get very far!)

Once your UNiDAYS account has been set up and verified, you can claim the Max student discount via the UNiDAYS website and you will receive a unique discount code that can be redeemed on Max.com . After redemption, your student discount will be waiting for you.

That’s all you need to do to score a Max student discount. Of course, now comes the hard part, deciding what to watch first, if you want my advice why not binge-watch all four seasons of “Succession” or enjoy the new season of “House of the Dragon”?