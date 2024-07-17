51 best Amazon Prime Day sneakers deals — Skechers, Adidas, Brooks and more

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a pair of new sneakers, because there are big discounts available on shoes from the biggest brands in the sale.

The Prime Day sale is now into its second day and I’ve been scouring the site to discover the 51 best sneaker deals going from brands like Skechers, Adidas, Brooks, Veja and more. I’ve highlighted 10 standout deals in the Quick Links section below — my personal favorite is the $60 saving on the Brooks Glycerin 20 running shoe — then listed all 51 Prime Day sneakers deals.

Prime Day Adidas sneaker deals

Adidas Unisex Slides Sandals: was $30 now $18 @ Amazon

You can't beat a comfortable pair of slides, and these Adidas sandals are great for use at the beach, gym, or for wandering out for coffee. They have a contoured footbed that makes them comfortable for walking and the hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers: was $75 now $21 @ Amazon

Savings of up to 60% are available on the popular Cloudfoam Pure sneakers this Prime Day. The flexible upper and cushioned Cloudfoam midsole and memory foam sock liner makes this shoe perfect for workouts or daily wear.

Adidas Swift Run Sneaker: was $90 now from $33 @ Amazon

The Swift Run sneaker is reduced by up to $57 for Prime Day, with the discount varying with color and size. It features a lightweight EVA midsole and an OrthoLite sock liner for a comfortable underfoot feel when running or walking.

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoes: was $140 now from $43 @ Amazon

The Adidas Pureboost 22 is a good beginner running shoe that you can also use for walking and workouts, and good-looking enough for lifestyle use as well. The discount varies in the Prime Day sale depending on size and color, with the best deal I've seen reducing it to $43.

Adidas Supernova 2 Running Shoe: was $89 now from $49 @ Amazon

The Supernova 2 is good for running and daily wear thanks to the cushioned midsole, high-traction rubber outsoles and breathable mesh upper. The discount varies with color and size, so check the different options for the best deal.

Adidas (Women's) Ultraboost 22 running shoe: was $190 now $68 @ Amazon

The Ultraboost 22 running shoe is available in the Prime Day sale in multiple colors, with the discount varying depending on which style you opt for. It's a comfortable and stylish shoe for general use, as well as being a durable, cushioned shoe for your runs.

Adidas Ultraboost Light: was $190 now $109 @ Amazon The Adidas Ultraboost Light is a lighter version of the Ultraboost 22, which helps make it a better running sneaker. It still has the classic UB style for general use as well. The deals available vary with size and color, but you can get over 40% off the sneaker at Amazon right now.

Prime Day Allbirds sneaker deals

Allbirds Tree Pipers: was $105 now $63 @ Amazon

This stylish and sustainable sneakers are heavily-discounted for Prime Day, with all colors and sizes of the women's and men's Allbirds Tree Pipers included in the sale. The shoes are also machine washable, to make life easier.

Allbirds Men’s Tree Dasher 2: was $135 now $94 @ Amazon

The stylish Tree Dasher 2 sneaker is a sustainable shoe made from renewable materials. It's a comfortable walking and running shoe, and machine washable for extra convenience. Five colors of the men's and women's shoeare reduced to $94 in all sizes this Prime Day.

Allbirds Tree Flyer 2: was $160 now $96 @ Amazon

The Tree Flyer 2 is a sustainable shoe made from environmentally-friendly materials like tree fibers for the upper and castor beans for the midsole. it's designed for running as well as general use, and has been heavilty-reduced for Prime Day, with all colors and sizes of the women’s and men’s shoes dropping below $100.

Prime Day Asics sneaker deals

Asics Gel Kayano Lite 3: was $160 now $69

The biggest saving on an Asics sneaker you can find this Prime Day is this deal on the Gel Kayano Lite 3 running shoes. They are road running shoes that deliver extra stability for runners who overpronate, and that supportive design is also good for walking.

Asics Noosa Tri 15: was $130 now $79 @ Amazon

The Noosa Tri 15 is a lightweight running sneaker that comes in a range of outlandish and colorful designs, making it a fun option for general use as well. Both the men's and women's shoes are reduced to under $100 in the sale, with the price varying with color and size.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoe: was $160 now $89 @ Amazon

The Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 is an older shoe, with the latest shoe in the line being the Gel-Nimbus 26, but that doesn't stop the 24 being an outstanding shoe. Having tested the last few shoes in the line, I still rate the Gel-Nimbus 24 as more versatile than the 25 and 26, and it's worth considering at this knockdown price for Prime Day. This deal is for men, and you can find women's deals here.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 25: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

If you do want a newer Nimbus then the highly-cushioned Gel-Nimbus is reduced by $60 for Prime Day. That's the discount on the women's shoe, with the men's Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 only reduced to $129 at the moment.

Asics Gel-Kayano 30: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

The Asics Gel-Kayano 30 is a comfortable running shoe designed to provide extra stability, making it great for people with flat feet. I've tested both it and the Gel-Kayano 31, and the newer shoe is just a minor update, so I'd grab the 30 in this deal if you need some new cushioned running sneakers.

Prime Day Brooks sneaker deals

Brooks Revel 6: was $100 now $63 @ Amazon

The Revel 6 is a durable and comfortable running sneaker that's also a top option for people who stand on their feet all day. The best deal on the shoe this Prime Day reduces the women's black shoe to $63, but you can get other colors in the sale too, and the men's shoe is down to $79.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22: was $110 now $65 @ Amazon

The discount listed on the Adrenaline GTS 22 reduces it to $80-$85, but if you click through the various sizes and colors you might get an even better deal. The Adrenaline is one of the most popular stability running shoes available, and a great supportive option for walking too.

Brooks Glycerin 20: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

This sizable saving on the e Brooks Glycerin 20 running shoe brings it under $100, a fantastic price for one of the most comfortable running shoes you can get. The Glycerin 20 is a perfect option for new runners in particular, and both the women’s and men’s shoes are reduced for Prime Day.

Brooks Ghost 15: was $140 now $99 @ Amazon

The Brooks Ghost is one of the most popular running shoes available and while this deal is on the previous model of the shoe, rather than the new Brooks Ghost 16 , it's still worth considering given the big saving available for Prime Day.

Brooks Hyperion Max: was $170 now $99 @ Amazon

This lightweight running shoe is one of the best sneaker deals going for experienced runners seeking a shoe for their fast training runs. Both the women’s and men’s shoe have been reduced to under $100, with a wide range of sizes and several colors of the shoe available in the sale.

Prime Day Crocs sneaker deals

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

These lightweight platformed slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree comfort. They're available in various colors and graphics for under $20 in the Prime Day sale, making them the cheapest Crocs I've come across.

Crocs Classic Ombre Clog: was was $54 now $30 @ Amazon

Brighten up your shoe stand with the Classic Ombre Clog, which features a bright tie-dye design. The lightweight and flexible clogs offer Iconic Crocs Comfort and a secure fit with a heel strap, perfect for on-the-go activities or relaxing at home.

Crocs Mellow Clog: was $59 now $42 @ Amazon

The Mellow Clog has a foot-cupping and cushy design, and are designed for recovery according to Crocs. Whether you need of a comfy pair of shoes to nurse your feet with after a run or long hike, or you just need a good slipper that is suitable for indoor and outdoor wear, the Mellow Clog one to consider, and it's less than $50 for Prime Day.

Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs: was $64 now $44 @ Amazon

The Dylan Mules have a leather finish to deliver a more sophisticated look than the classic Cros, but still offer up that signature Crocs comfort. They are designed to cradle your feet you can use this pair for everyday use or as a durable pair of house slippers, and are reduced by $15 for Prime Day.

Crocs Santa Cruz Loafer: was $54 now $45 @ Amazon

These Crocs loafers can be worn from the office right to the beach, and everywhere in between. They have a durable canvas upper and a Croslite foam midsoles to provide Crocs' signature comfort and support.

Crocs Echo Clog: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon

The Echo Crocs have a design that seeks to standout, but still deliver the comfortable feeling your expect from Crocs. The price of the clog in the sale varies depending on size and color.

Prime Day New Balance sneaker deals

New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker: was $74 now $49 @ Amazon

This classic New Balance sneaker is reduced to under $50 in some colors for Prime Day, which is a steal for a stylish and comfortable shoe like the 515. The men's shoe can be found for as little as $56, check the different colors in your size to find the best deal for you.

New Balance 237 V1 Sneaker: was $79 now $52 @ Amazon

Both the women's and men's 237 Sneaker from New Balance have been reduced for Prime Day, with the price varying depending on size and color. It's a comfortable shoe for daily use with a look that calls back to some classic New Balance running shoes.

New Balance 577 V1: was $84 now $52 @ Amazon

These practical all leather shoes are more comfortable than boots and ideal for work or general use. Both the lace-up and hook-and-loop New Balance 577 v1 sneakers are available in the Prime Day sale for $52.

Prime Day Puma sneaker deals

Puma Velocity Nitro 3: was $135 now $71 @ Amazon

There are just a couple of sizes of the Velocity Nitro 3 left at this discounted price, but it's worth highlighting because it's a huge saving on one of my favorite running sneakers, which is a great daily trainer for new and experienced runners alike.

Puma Velocity Nitro 2: was $120 now $79 @ Amazon

If you're not the right size for the deal on the Velocity Nitro 3, then check out the wider range of Velocity Nitro 2 running shoes in the Prime Day sale. Both the women's and men's shoe are reduced to under $100 in a wide range of colors and sizes, and I found the Velocity Nitro 2 to be pretty much as good as the 3 in my testing.

Prime Day Saucony sneaker deals

Saucony Ride 16: was $140 now $64 @ Amazon

The Saucony Ride 16 is a lightweight running shoe that's available in the sale in a range of colors and sizes. Both the women’s and men’s shoes are reduced, and so far the best deal I've found is on the Fossil/Pool color of the women's shoe, which is reduced to $64.

Saucony Tempus : was $160 now $72 @ Amazon

The Saucony Tempus is one of the best stability running shoes available, and some colors and sizes of the men's shoe are available for less than half price on Prime Day. The deals on the women’s shoe are almost as good — I’ve found it for $78 in the glacier/ink colorway .

Saucony Triumph 21: was $160 now $79 @ Amazon

There are several colors of the Triumph 21 reduced in the sale, but the best deals on both the women’s and men’s sneakers are found on the black colorway. It's a comfortable and durable running shoe that's great for lifestyle use as well.

Saucony Endorphin Pro 3: was $225 now $149 @ Amazon

if you're looking for a racing shoe to set PRs in, then it has to be a carbon plate running shoe these days, and usually they are very expensive. This deal on the excellent Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 makes it more accessible than most carbon super-shoes. It's a comfortable and very fast shoe that's great for races of any distance. The men’s shoe is available for as little as $165 in a size 7, and $180 in a wider range of sizes, while the white women's shoe has dropped below $150.

Prime Day Skechers sneaker deals

Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Shoe: was $50 now $29 @ Amazon

These stylish lightweight sneakers are available for under $30 on Prime Day. The Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Shoe have a Memory Foam cushioned insole which makes them very comfortable despite the low-profile design. They're also from 100% vegan materials, and machine washable for easy care.

Skechers Women's Go Walk Lite: was $70 now $33 @ Amazon

The Skechers Go Walk Lite are comfortable walking shoes with excellent arch support in particular. The wide toe box, responsive cushioning and simple pull-on design make this an excellent option for daily use.

Skechers Summits Sneaker: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon

These Skechers sneakers are going for a song on Prime Day. They feature Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a shock-absorbing midsole, delivering a very comfortable and protective feeling underfoot. They also slip on for extra ease-of-use.

Skechers Relaxed Fit Supreme Bosnia Sandal: was $45 now $35 @ Amazon

The perfect sandals for summer are now on sale, with the Skechers Bosnia being reduced by $10 for Prime Day. They have a super-soft plush memory foam footbed and a comfortable fabric strap. They have a 4.5 star rating based on nearly 13,000 reviews.

Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker: was $50 now $39 @ Amazon

You can pick up the comfortable Skechers Go Walk Joy from just $39 at Amazon this Prime Day. The sneakers feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper. They have over 65,000 five-star reviews under their belt on Amazon.

Skechers Go Walk Max Effort: was $60 now $41 @ Amazon

The Skechers Go Walk Max Effort sneakers (men's) are 30% off at Amazon right now. They have a highly-supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning for a cushy feel underfoot, and they also have padded heel for comfort.

Skechers Women's D'lites Fresh Start Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker: was $74 now $46 @ Amazon

The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers use air-cooled memory foam in the lightweight shock-absorbing midsole, and are heavily-discounted for Prime Day. Make sure to check the different colors in your size to get the best deal.

Skechers Max Golf Shoe: was $89 now $47 @ Amazon

If you're looking for golf shoes this Prime Day, look no further than the Skechers Max Golf shoe. They have a spikeless grip TPU outsole, ULTRA Flight cushioning and GOGA MAX insoles. They'll be your comfortable and durable companion for many rounds.

Skechers Afterburn: was $64 now $51 @ Amazon

The incredibly popular Skechers Afterburn shoes are on sale from $51 at Amazon. They use Skechers Memory Foam insole and an Articu-Lyte shock-absorbing midsole to deliver the last word in comfort. They have a 4.4-star rating based on over 79,000 reviews, with buyers saying they're comfortable and versatile.

Skechers Moreno Canvas Oxford: was $70 now from $53 @ Amazon

The Skechers Moreno Canvas Oxford sneakers combine smart looks with a very comfortable design. They have Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam in the midsole and the insole also wicks moisture, keeping your feet dry.

Skechers Summits High Range Slip-in Sneaker: was $75 now $65 @ Amazon

The Summits High Range featuring Skechers' signature Hands Free Slip-in design for an easy, hassle-free fit. The Heel Pillow ensures your foot stays securely in place, while the Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole provides exceptional comfort. Don't miss out on this $10 saving on a shoe that delivers the perfect blend of comfort and functionality.



Prime Day Under Armour sneaker deals

Under Armour Charged Revitalize: was $70 now $40 @ Amazon

The Under Armour Charged Revitalize is a versatile fitness sneaker you can use in the gym or for short runs, as well as general daily use. Both the women's and men's shoe are reduced for Prime Day, with the price changing depending on the size and color.

Under Armour Charged Assert 10: was $75 now $44

The Charged Assert 10 is a comfortable running sneaker that's ideal for beginners, and also great for daily use as a cushioned walking shoe. There are discounts available across the range of women's and men's shoes for Prime Day, with the price dropping as low as $44 in some colors.

Prime Day Veja sneaker deals

Veja Watta II Sneaker: was $155 now $108 @ Amazon

This deal on the stylish and comfortable Veja Watta II high-tops is not to be missed. Several sizes are still available for $108, and as ever with Veja shoes sustainable materials are used to make the sneaker.

