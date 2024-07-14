Best Prime Day ebike and e-scooter deals — 11 sales I recommend now

Amazon Prime Day is the new Christmas in July, and this year's extravaganza is finally upon us. Amazon's annual 48-hour event promises some of the lowest prices you'll find on best-selling smartphones, TVs, gaming consoles, and a plethora of fitness-friendly gear. Long-story-short: hang onto your butts!

Of course, some of the best electric bikes and best electric scooters we've tested are already on sale ahead of Prime Day, which technically doesn't start till July 16. We're seeing deep discounts of up to 29% off a variety of top-rated ebikes and e-scooters, including Gotrax, Hiboy, and iScooter.

Ready to ride? Here are 11 Prime Day deals that’ll put some wind through your hair. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Best Prime Day ebike deals

Hiboy P6 Electric Bike: was $1,399 now $949 @ Amazon

Ready for some adventure? The Hiboy P6 fat-tire ebike features a sturdy-yet-lightweight aluminum alloy frame and powerful 750W Bafang motor that’ll let you cruise through the woods at up to 28mph (up to 31 miles in full electric mode, or up to 62 miles in pure pedal assist mode). The removable 48V 13Ah lithium-ion battery has a waterproof rating of IPX5, and the high-strength hydraulic suspension front fork will help keep bumps at bay. Note: Use coupon code "6QIVVFNE" at checkout to get this price.

Heybike Cityscape 2.0 Electric Bike: was $999 now $769 @ Amazon

If you’d like an elegant commuter bike that doesn’t skimp on power, the Heybike Cityscape 2.0 is loaded with a 500W brushless motor (peak 1000W) capable of max speeds up to 24mph, and a UL-certified 468WH IPX6 waterproof lithium-ion battery to match. The 26 x 1.95-inch puncture-resistant tires strike a good balance between performance and versatility; the rear rack adds even more functionality to boot. Click the on-page coupon to get this price at checkout.

MultiJoy Electric Bike: was $1,849 now $1,349 @ Amazon

For a more premium ebike experience, the Multijoy electric bike features a 48V 20Ah LG battery that can last up to 70 miles in pedal-assist mode with top speeds up to 28mph. A 1000W brushless geared hub motor, 26 x 4-inch wide puncture-resistant fat tires, 3D saddle seat, front headlight, and double aluminum suspension fork round out the feature set. No matter the weather or time of day, this rock-solid ebike is ready to tackle any terrain you can find.

Multijoy EB262-1: was $588 now $499 @ Amazon

Looking for an ebike on the cheap? The Multijoy EB262-1 has a 450W motor that can reach max speeds up to 20mph, and the 36V 7.8Ah lithium battery is cleverly hidden within the bike frame to discourage theft. The 26 x 1.95-inch off-road tires — equipped with dual disc brakes and a Shimano 7-speed transmission — allow for a safe, stable riding experience, even in dodgy weather.

Freedare Eden Electric Bike: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Packing a powerful 750 Bafang motor, 48V 20Ah Samsung battery, and ultra-wide 26 x 4-inch fat tires to absorb even the biggest and baddest of bumps on mountainous terrain, this premium ebike features an 80NM torque sensor to match the energy of your pedaling effort; the harder your pedal, the more output it deliver to match your natural cadence. Bonus: the accompanying app has a GPS feature to alert you of any potential theft. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout.

Best Prime Day e-scooter deals

Gotrax GXL V2 Series: was $349 now $295 @ Amazon

Rated for up to 12 miles on a single charge, the GXL V2 features a large console; long battery life; a one-step folding mechanism; and a zippy max speed of 15.5mph. The 8.5-inch anti-flat tires provide more cushion than a traditional air tire, and the frame is capable of handling humans up to 220 pounds. Sporting an average rating of 4.2 stars (from 4K+ ratings), this popular e-scooter walks the walk and talks the talk. For more details, check out our full Gotrax GXL V2 review.

Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter: was $549 now $399 @ Amazon

Featuring ultra-bright headlights (with a range up to 15 meters) to complement the LED sidelights and taillights , this e-scooter puts safety first. You get a capable 500W motor, 10-inch solid tires, and fairly standard 220 load capacity that’s pretty perfect for warm-weather commutes. You can even adjust the S2 Pro’s acceleration and braking responses via smartphone app.

iScooter iX3 Electric Scooter: was $599 now $509 @ Amazon

Equipped with a powerful 48V battery that boasts a cruising range of 20 to 25 miles, the iScooter iX3 can make your daily commutes as fun as they are efficient, thanks to bouncy 10-inch off-road pneumatic tubeless tires, which are capable of handling dirt roads, city streets, and any terrain in between. Front and rear shock absorbers ensure a smooth and comfortable ride.

Navic Electric Scooter: was $388 now $289 @ Amazon

Featuring dual shock absorbers above the 350W electric brushless motor, this e-scooter is equipped with nifty turn signals and EABS anti-lock braking to keep you safe around nearby traffic. With a top speed of 19mph, max range of 21 miles, and max load capacity of 264 pounds, the foldable chassis is as powerful as it is storable. Bonus: the accompanying app lets you lock the e-scooter right from your phone.

Urbanmax C1 Electric Scooter: was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

Looking for a more comfy commute? The Urbanmax C1 lets you sit in relative leisure as you zip around at speeds up to 15.5mph — up to 22 miles on a charge. The adjustable seat is meant for folks between 5'3" and 6'1" tall, ages 12 and up. 12-inch tires allow for solid shock absorption, and the 9.5-inch wide deck leaves plenty of room for your feet. Looking for an even smoother riding experience? The Urbanmax C1 Pro is also on sale for $494, down from $569.