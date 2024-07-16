13 Prime Day deals on must-play Nintendo Switch games I’d buy right now

The best Nintendo Switch games have a reputation for holding their price with sales being less common than rival platforms like PS5 and Xbox Series X. But that only makes events like Amazon Prime Day even more valuable, as the retail extravaganza is discounting some of my favorite games on Nintendo’s best selling hybrid console.

Deals on Nintendo-published games are a little thin (though the likes of Super Mario RPG and The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are on sale), but big savings can be found on third-party titles including Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection for $23 (was $39) and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $19 (was $59).

These are just a couple of the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals you can shop now, and the sales holiday has only just begun, we’re expecting even more deals to arrive shortly, so be sure to check back as I’ll be updating this article with fresh savings.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals

Lego 2K Drive: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Ever wanted to speed around a race track in a sports car built entirely of plastic bricks? Lego 2K Drive brings that dream to life in a content-rich open-world racing experience. There's a Story mode, as well as individual cups, and you'll need to master drifting, boosting and power-ups if you want to claim a spot on the podium.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things interesting for longtime fans of Persona 5.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged: was $49 now $19 @ Amazon

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged is a zippy arcade racer that packs modern features and throwback thrills. There are more than 130 vehicles to choose from including classic Hot Wheels as well as new motorbikes and ATVs. This sequel also packs new vehicle moves like the Lateral Dash and Double Jump. Plus the courses are more inventive than ever with locations including the suburbs, a mini-golf course and even the Wild West.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it.

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection: was $39 now $23 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Shadows may be arriving later this year with a long-request setting of Japan, but there's nothing like experiencing the best Assassin's Creed games for yourself — remastered into this trilogy collection. Take on the role of Ezio as he works to reclaim his family's honor and eventually rebuild the Assassin's Brotherhood in Renaissance Italy. This collection includes Assassin's Creed 2, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood and Assassin's Creed Revelations.

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on Nintendo Switch.

Ori The Collection: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists. These two games were originally released on Xbox consoles and PC, but they feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch and arguably play best on the go.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1: was $59 now $31 @ Amazon

Take a trip through the origins of one of the most acclaimed video game franchises ever in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This first package brings together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as the original Metal Gear game and its sequel and a selection of supplementary content. And with the MGS Master Collection on Nintendo Switch, you can take these undisputed classics on the go.

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition: was $49 now $33 @ Amazon

Set in a realistic recreation of medieval Bohemia, Kingdom Come Deliverance is a vast RPG that has you play the son of a blacksmith named Henry. You'll grow your skills across its many quests, and see the impact of your choices as the world reacts to your decisions. The Royal Edition includes the full game and all DLCs, which will last you dozens of hours.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.