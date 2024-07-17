Forget overpriced keyboards — this mechanical keyboard is incredibly cheap for Prime Day at just $27
There’s nothing quite like the feeling of typing on one of the best mechanical keyboards and fortunately, there are plenty of great deals to be had on Prime Day.
Right now though, you can get the Keychron C3 Pro for just $27 at Amazon. Not only is this the lowest price yet for this excellent budget mechanical keyboard but the slightly more expensive versions of it with hot-swappable switches and full RGB are also on sale.
The Keychron C3 Pro is a tenkeyless mechanical keyboard available with either linear red switches or tactile brown ones. It’s fully customizable through software and works on Windows, Mac and Linux. The C3 Pro has red LED backlighting and connects to your computer via USB-C.
The Keychron C3 Pro kept showing up on my own Amazon feed and earlier this year, I took a chance on this budget keyboard to show that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a great mechanical keyboard. Now that’s it on sale for 45% off though, the Keychron C3 Pro is a no-brainer.
For less than $30, you get a tenkeyless mechanical keyboard with red backlighting, shine-through, double-shot keycaps and you can reprogram it however you want right from your browser using the online tool VIA.
The Keychron C3 Pro does come with some limitations though. It’s not hot-swappable which means you can change its switches down the line, you don’t have full RGB lighting (just red) and this isn’t a wireless keyboard. For the price though, it’s a great starter keyboard and an excellent way to ease yourself into the hobby.
One of my favorite things about the Keychron C3 Pro though is that it has grooves on its underside that let you route the included USB-C cable to the left or right side of the keyboard. This makes cable management a lot easier and can help give your desk a cleaner look.
While I wholeheartedly recommend the Keychron C3 Pro, if you have a bit more to spend, here are 15 other mechanical keyboard deals worth checking out before Prime Day comes to an end.
