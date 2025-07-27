Hurry! Brooks has top-rated sneakers on sale for under $100 — 7 back-to-school deals I'd shop

Run, don't walk, to get these incredible discounts on our Editor's Choice sneakers

Looking to upgrade your wardrobe before school starts? Or maybe you're not a student and just want to hit the trails or enjoy the great outdoors now that summer is winding down. Either way, Brooks is slashing prices on its top-rated sneakers with awesome back-to-school deals right now, so it's a great time to treat yourself to a new pair. (C'mon, you deserve it.)

At the moment, you can get the Ghost 16 on sale for just $99 at Brooks. Another deal worth shouting out is the Revel 7 for women priced at just $84, making it one of the most affordable shoes in Brooks' catalog of tried-and-tested running shoes.

Brooks makes some of the best running shoes on the market, but you'll need to act fast to snag a pair of discounted sneakers before they're gone. Several sizes and colorways have already sold out.

Keep scrolling to see my top 7 picks from this massive Brooks savings event, or browse the entire Brooks sale for yourself from $84.

Best Brooks deals

Brooks Revel 7 (Women’s)
Brooks Revel 7 (Women’s): was $100 now $84 at Brooks Running

The Revel 7 is one of Brooks’ most budget-friendly running shoes at full price, and right now, there’s $15 knocked off its affordable price. Whether you’re going for a run, lifting weights, or running errands, these shoes offer comfortable, adaptive cushioning that’ll support your foot all day.

View Deal
Brooks Ghost 16 (Women’s)
Brooks Ghost 16 (Women’s): was $140 now $99 at Brooks Running

The Ghost 16 is one of the most popular shoes you can get from Brooks, thanks to its lightweight cushioning with improved midsole foam compared to its predecessor. This shoe is great for long runs or walks, or for simply throwing on to run errands.

View Deal
Brooks Ghost Max 2 (Men’s)
Brooks Ghost Max 2 (Men’s): was $150 now $109 at Brooks Running

For those looking for maximum cushioning in a running shoe, this is the one for you. In addition to plenty of Brooks’ nitrogen-infused foam, the Ghost Max 2 also features an upward curve at the heel and toe to improve heel-toe transitions and a broad base to increase stability.

View Deal
Brooks Hyperion (Women's)
Brooks Hyperion (Women's): was $140 now $119 at Brooks Running

In the market for a new training shoe? The Brooks Hyperion is one of the lightest options when it comes to running shoes. It's perfect for speedy training days thanks to ultralight cushioning and an updated design that accelerates your heel-to-toe transition to propel you forward. Be sure to check all the colors, as many sizes are already sold out.

View Deal
Hyperion GTS 2 (Women's)
Hyperion GTS 2 (Women's): was $140 now $119 at Brooks Running

Fast runners will love this ultralight shoe. It’s equipped with responsive cushioning and a breathable upper, both of which will keep your feet comfortable and supported no matter how speedy you are.

View Deal
Brooks Ghost 16 GTX (Men’s)
Brooks Ghost 16 GTX (Men’s): was $170 now $119 at Brooks Running

The Ghost 16 GTX takes the beloved features of the fan-favorite Ghost 16, like soft, nitrogen-infused cushioning and the midsole/outsole combo that delivers smooth transitions, and adds waterproof coverage to it via the upper.

View Deal
Brooks Hyperion Max 2 (Women’s)
Brooks Hyperion Max 2 (Women’s): was $180 now $149 at Brooks Running

As the name of this shoe implies, the Hyperion Max 2 delivers maximum nitrogen-infused cushioning in both the heel and the forefoot. When this springy cushioning teams up with Brooks’ RapidRoll rocker and the internal SpeedVault plate, it creates a highly responsive shoe that helps increase your speed.

View Deal
