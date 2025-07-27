Hurry! Brooks has top-rated sneakers on sale for under $100 — 7 back-to-school deals I'd shop
Run, don't walk, to get these incredible discounts on our Editor's Choice sneakers
Looking to upgrade your wardrobe before school starts? Or maybe you're not a student and just want to hit the trails or enjoy the great outdoors now that summer is winding down. Either way, Brooks is slashing prices on its top-rated sneakers with awesome back-to-school deals right now, so it's a great time to treat yourself to a new pair. (C'mon, you deserve it.)
At the moment, you can get the Ghost 16 on sale for just $99 at Brooks. Another deal worth shouting out is the Revel 7 for women priced at just $84, making it one of the most affordable shoes in Brooks' catalog of tried-and-tested running shoes.
Brooks makes some of the best running shoes on the market, but you'll need to act fast to snag a pair of discounted sneakers before they're gone. Several sizes and colorways have already sold out.
Keep scrolling to see my top 7 picks from this massive Brooks savings event, or browse the entire Brooks sale for yourself from $84.
Quick links
- shop the entire Brooks sale from $84
- Revel 7 (Women’s): was $100 now $84
- Ghost 16 (Women’s): was $140 now $99
- Ghost Max 2 (Men’s): was $150 now $109
- Hyperion (Women's): was $140 now $119
- Hyperion GTS 2 (Women's): was $140 now $119
- Ghost 16 GTX (Men’s): was $170 now $119
- Hyperion Max 2 (Women’s): was $180 now $149
Best Brooks deals
The Revel 7 is one of Brooks’ most budget-friendly running shoes at full price, and right now, there’s $15 knocked off its affordable price. Whether you’re going for a run, lifting weights, or running errands, these shoes offer comfortable, adaptive cushioning that’ll support your foot all day.
The Ghost 16 is one of the most popular shoes you can get from Brooks, thanks to its lightweight cushioning with improved midsole foam compared to its predecessor. This shoe is great for long runs or walks, or for simply throwing on to run errands.
For those looking for maximum cushioning in a running shoe, this is the one for you. In addition to plenty of Brooks’ nitrogen-infused foam, the Ghost Max 2 also features an upward curve at the heel and toe to improve heel-toe transitions and a broad base to increase stability.
In the market for a new training shoe? The Brooks Hyperion is one of the lightest options when it comes to running shoes. It's perfect for speedy training days thanks to ultralight cushioning and an updated design that accelerates your heel-to-toe transition to propel you forward. Be sure to check all the colors, as many sizes are already sold out.
Fast runners will love this ultralight shoe. It’s equipped with responsive cushioning and a breathable upper, both of which will keep your feet comfortable and supported no matter how speedy you are.
The Ghost 16 GTX takes the beloved features of the fan-favorite Ghost 16, like soft, nitrogen-infused cushioning and the midsole/outsole combo that delivers smooth transitions, and adds waterproof coverage to it via the upper.
As the name of this shoe implies, the Hyperion Max 2 delivers maximum nitrogen-infused cushioning in both the heel and the forefoot. When this springy cushioning teams up with Brooks’ RapidRoll rocker and the internal SpeedVault plate, it creates a highly responsive shoe that helps increase your speed.
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide, overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming, and entertainment. Before Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk and has written game reviews and features for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and roller skating. She's also a puzzle fan and can often be found contributing to the NYT Connections coverage on Tom's Guide
