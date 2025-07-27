Hurry! Brooks has top-rated sneakers on sale for under $100 — 7 back-to-school deals I'd shop

Looking to upgrade your wardrobe before school starts? Or maybe you're not a student and just want to hit the trails or enjoy the great outdoors now that summer is winding down. Either way, Brooks is slashing prices on its top-rated sneakers with awesome back-to-school deals right now, so it's a great time to treat yourself to a new pair. (C'mon, you deserve it.)

At the moment, you can get the Ghost 16 on sale for just $99 at Brooks. Another deal worth shouting out is the Revel 7 for women priced at just $84, making it one of the most affordable shoes in Brooks' catalog of tried-and-tested running shoes.

Brooks makes some of the best running shoes on the market, but you'll need to act fast to snag a pair of discounted sneakers before they're gone. Several sizes and colorways have already sold out.

Keep scrolling to see my top 7 picks from this massive Brooks savings event, or browse the entire Brooks sale for yourself from $84.

Best Brooks deals

Brooks Revel 7 (Women’s): was $100 now $84 at Brooks Running The Revel 7 is one of Brooks’ most budget-friendly running shoes at full price, and right now, there’s $15 knocked off its affordable price. Whether you’re going for a run, lifting weights, or running errands, these shoes offer comfortable, adaptive cushioning that’ll support your foot all day.