Best Prime Day deals under $25 — last-minute savings from Stanley, Apple, Lego and more
Find Prime Day deals on a budget with these sub-$25 deals
We're onto the final day of the Amazon Prime Day sales event for 2025, and now's the last chance to save on some seriously cheap deals from sneakers to must-have tech.
We've been tracking all the best deals under $25 this Prime Day, so you don't have to scour Amazon for the lowest sales available. Even though there's just one day left, we're seeing some brands drop prices further as Prime Day draws to a close, so now is the best time to buy.
We'll be sorting the wheat from the chaff to save you time in finding the best possible low-cost deals out there.
We're seeing some major slashings on our favorite brands, with some of our favorite YETI flasks down to the low price of $15. YETI isn't the only flasks discounted in Prime Day, as Stanley cups are also down to their lowest prices in months!
Amazon tech is also seeing some huge discounts, like the Blink Mini 2 for just $19 or the Echo Pop for just $21. As you might expect, some apparel brands are also seeing some huge discounts, like Carhartt's deals as low as $9, as well as shoes from Adidas, Sketchers, and so much more.
From handy Amazon smart home devices to cool wireless headphones, I've handpicked all the best Prime Day deals that won't cost a penny over $24.99. I'll be updating this page all day, so be sure to check back for new deals.
I'm Olivia Halevy, a deals writer for Tom's Guide. Whether you're shopping for new headphones or a new Kindle, on this live blog I'm handpicking the best deals on hot ticket items that the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends. I'll help you find the deals worth your time and money by highlighting my top picks during this year's Amazon Prime Day.
My Favorite Deals Under $25
Amazon Haul: deals from $3 @ Amazon
Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. For Prime Day, the site is featuring aggressive back to school deals on major brands like Columbia, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Name-brand apparel starts from $3.
Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but today's Prime deals are slashing the prices of various sets. You can find deals on everything from Disney to Star Wars as well discounts on generic sets.
Don't forget batteries! Right now you can get this 20-pack of AA batteries on sale for $9.68. That works out to less than 50 cents per battery.
Switch 2 games/accessories: from $14 @ Amazon
Sadly, there is no Switch 2 restock at Amazon right now. However, Amazon does have Switch 2 games and accessories on sale from $14. It includes controllers, carrying cases, headsets, and more.
The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval," and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect." This sleep mask will see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard.
YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering epic deals on YETI cups, coolers, ice buckets and more starting from $17 ahead of Prime Day. There's plenty of deals to help you sip in style this summer.
If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.
If you can spend a little more, then definitely check out the P30i. These are the ANC model of the P20i above. With the same 22 EQ presets, 10 hours of battery life in the buds and 45 hours overall, and IP54 rating, these ANC earbuds pack way more punch than their price suggests.
Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.
Apparel
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.
Nike sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
Save big on your favorite Nike products, including running sunglasses, tees and tanks.
Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.
Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $45 (was $110, pictured).
Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Amazon
Show your feet some love this summer with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $15. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
Amazon Devices
Add a smart bulb to your home for just $9 thanks to this deal. If you own other smart devices, you can connect this bulb via Alexa or Google Home. If not, you can control the bulb fully via the Kasa Smart app. You can set timers, routines, and adjust brightness levels — perfect for movie nights.
Bring Alexa into your car with the Amazon Echo Auto. In our Amazon Echo Auto review, we called it a much more refined version of its predecessor. We also liked the new design, improved microphones, and roadside assistance.
When paired with an Alexa speaker, the Echo Glow becomes a smart lamp. You can change the color, as well as adjust the brightness and initiate morphing light modes using either the Alexa app or voice commands.
The Blink Mini 2 is the 2nd generation of home security cameras that offer Day and Night HD views of your home, alongside two audio and motion detection. On top of that, the Blink Mini 2 offers enhanced motion detection and an LED spotlight.
Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The Echo Pop delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
Tech
Since you own several gadgets, the easiest way to power them all is with an outlet extender. Not only does the Mifaso Outlet Extender have 8 outlets, but it even fashions in two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.
A bunch of us here at Tom's Guide own this charger and love it. Sure, it tends to go on sale often and we recommend it each time because it's so light, portable, and convenient. It's just a $1 shy of its all-time price low right now and an amazing buy if you find yourself running out of juice when you're out or just want peace of mind when traveling.
This little SanDisk drive holds up to 128GB of your files in a lightweight plastic chassis that fits in the palm of your hand. The drive has a rotating plastic cover that shields either the USB-A or USB-C end from the world while freeing the other up to plug into your laptop, PC, smartphone or tablet, allowing you to easily move up to 128GB of files between devices.
The Anker 735 offers a blend of power and price for its pocketable size. The 45-watt capacity is ideal for most setups, and when not required, the prong folds up and away for safe storage in a backpack. It comes with a bundled 13-inch cable.
The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. It's also the perfect gift for someone who misplaces their belongings. What more could you ask for?
Water bottles
Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle Water Bottle has a twist lid and a slim design that you can easily sip and effortlessly slip into your bag or backpack. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.
With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.
Snag this 16 oz Hydro Flask for 30% off on Amazon! It features a leakproof chug cap to ensure you don't spill and a narrow chug spout that provides a convenient, controlled flow to quickly quench your thirst. It's a must-have during those long hikes, runs or workout sessions.
On sale for just $23, this reusable water bottle will keep your cold drinks icy cold and your hot drinks piping hot for hours. It's also durable and leakproof when closed. The sustainable bottle features a clean design and comes in many fun colors.
Save 20% on this hydrogen water bottle and get up to 30% off with a code at checkout when you sign in. This bottle generator uses advanced SPE and PEM electrolysis technology. and turns ordinary drinking water into hydrogen-rich water in just 5 minutes.
Games
Ah, Guess Who, a classic. If you have never played Guess Who before, what are you doing?! It's simple: you and another player have a board each, featuring many character tiles that can be flipped down, and are assigned a random character from a pile of cards. You must then ask "yes" or "no" questions to decipher the character your opponent has. It's a lot of fun and can get very competitive too. One time in boarding school, one of my dormmates got so mad that she lost, that she threw the board across the room. We all burst out laughing.
Who doesn't love a good ol' fashioned whodunnit? Clue is a classic murder mystery board game where you and up to six other players act as detectives to solve a murder. Determine who committed the crime, the weapon they used, and which room the crime took place in. Other players will try to ruin your strategy by using cards in their hands, and the first person to make an accurate accusation wins. This is the perfect game for fans of movies like Knives Out!
The Game of Life is, as the name suggests, a game of life. You and three other players work your way to the top, from college to retirement, by spinning a wheel and moving along a path. You must decide your career, your family life, and collect money. At the end of the game, you either go broke or become a millionaire. Your goal is to become the latter. Alongside Monopoly, this is the game that drew me into the vast world of board games.
My earliest memories of playing board games with my family take me back to all of us huddled around a table playing Monopoly. It's an all-time classic, where up to six players buy, sell and scheme their way to becoming the richest person alive. You can build houses and hotels and trade these if a player offers you a better deal. This edition includes eight classic tokens including a top hat, rubber ducky, battleship and more. One game of Monopoly can last hours and hours, so be sure to free up your evening!
Ever since my partner gifted me the Exploding Kittens card game, I haven't stopped thinking about it, and we play it when we can. This family-friendly card game combines strategy and humor where you must protect your kittens, avoid explosions and outsmart your opponents. This Party Pack Edition comes with 120 cards featuring original, hilarious illustrations by The Oatmeal.
Sleep
This satin pillowcase is an affordable upgrade for a better night's sleep. The pillowcase is soft on hair, gentle on sensitive skin and luxurious to the touch. Plus, at 57% off, you can actually buy multiple pillowcases and stay well under any budget.
Popping on a cooling waterproof mattress protector will not only safeguard your bed from stains and spills but also keep you cool and comfortable during summer nights. In our Utopia Bedding Bamboo Mattress Protector review, we found it to be moisture-wicking and heat-dissipating earning 4 out of 5 for temperature regulation. Plus it's also our budget pick in our best mattress protector guide, starting at just $14.99 for a twin.
Whether you're looking for a decorative throw for your couch or you need an extra layer of warmth for your bed, this fleece blanket is a must-have for cooler temperatures. The shaggy Sherpa blanket features a timeless checkered pattern and the utmost coziness. It comes in two different throw sizes or sizes to fit a twin, queen and king bed.
Pillows are arguably one of the most important elements of a comfortable bed — and you can't go wrong with this set of pillows that come in three different firmness options to meet your personal preference. Comparable to 5-star hotel pillows, they allow sleepers to get cozy and sleep sound like they're on a luxurious vacation every night.
Blocking out ambient light is one of the sleep hygiene golden rules for an uninterrupted night's rest. However, keeping your blinds shut on a warm day can also cool your bedroom down. You can now find the Joydeco Blackout Linen curtains up to 20% off. These offer 100% total blackout and UV protection so it checks all the boxes now at a reduced price at $23.99 (was $29.99).
Perfect to use on its own or pair with the duvet cover mentioned above, this 100% polyester-filled comforter offers the perfect amount of warmth and comfort for all seasons. It features eight tabs on each corner and side so you can easily match it with a duvet cover and ensure it stays in place.
This sleep headband is an eye mask and sleep headphones in one, allowing you to block out any light or sound that disturbs your sleep. It is made from a soft velvet, stretchy cotton that fits around your head and covers your eyes, with extra cushioning to enhance comfort. There's built-in headphones delivering audio via Bluetooth, so you can turn on the binaural beats or guided sleep meditations to drift off fast.