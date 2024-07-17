Prime Day Asics deals — 7 running shoe deals I’d buy at up to 56% off
The best Asics deals this Prime Day
The Japanese sportswear brand Asics has been making sneakers since the late 1940s and these days it produces some of the best running shoes on the market. For Amazon Prime Day, a solid selection of high-tech sneakers are marked down, some by as much as 56% off.
Women's Asics Gel Kayano Lite 3 are just $69, reduced from $160, and men's Asics Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are only $99 for a savings of 38% off. Find details on these deals and others below.
Asics Prime Day deals
Asics Gel Contend 8 (men's): was $70 now $54
These sleek, breathable all-black sneakers are a great option for a wide range of workouts, including running, jogging and walking. They're lightweight and grippy while gel cushioning ensures a comfy ride.
Asics Gel Contend 8 (women's): was $70 now $54
The women's Gel Contend 8 running shoes are just as comfy as the men's thanks to the same gel cushioning and a synthetic mesh upper that's extra breathable. They're also pretty stylish, so feel free to rock 'em to the gym or around town.
Asics Gel Venture 9 Trail (women's): was $75 now $59
The Asics Gel Venture 9s are made for hitting the trails and boast an outsole with extra traction for gripping surfaces like muddy paths and wet rocks. Like the models above, these are breathable with gel cushioning.
Asics Gel Venture 9 Trail (men's): was $75 now $59
The men's version comes in some pretty out-there colorways, including Black/Tuna Blue shown here. And even though they're intended for the great outdoors, nothing's stopping you from cruising them through the city; I'm sure they'll grip slick subway steps pretty well, too.
Asics Gel Kayano Lite 3 (women's): was $160 now $69
The biggest Prime Day savings are on the Gel Kayano Lite 3 running shoes which are constructed with an emphasis on sustainability and feature high-tech recycled materials. Designed for road running, these extra foamy sneakers offer plenty of responsiveness and bounce.
Asics Gel Kayano 29 (women's): was $160 now $79
Another high-tech Asics model offering plenty of responsiveness in a lightweight package, the Gel Kayano 29 is as comfortable as it is stable. Plus, an external heel counter and cradle-like midsole provide added foot support to help you keep good form.
Asics Gel Kayano 30 (men's): was $160 now $99
Built for marathon runners, the Asics Gel Kayano 30 is all about comfort until the very last mile (or Kilometer) with an emphasis on stability and extra-soft cushioning. It also boasts an external heel counter for added support.
Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd.