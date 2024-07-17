Prime Day has tons of great Blu-ray deals — here are my 5 favorites to grab before it's over

Prime Day is nearly over, but there's still time to make the most of great deals on everything from video games to fitness gear before everything winds down. While I've already highlighted some top Prime Day PS5 deals, as a streaming writer (and a movie and TV show buff), I've also been keeping my eye out for any bargains on physical media.

Although I'm signed up to all the best streaming services, most people will know that you can't always rely on streamers to have your favorites in their libraries when you want to watch them. So, while I don't have a ton of shelf space to work with at home, I do keep a small, humble collection of DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4K Blu-rays handy just in case.

As much as I like to keep this selection fairly curated to my tastes, I have to admit: based on some of the Prime Day 4K deals I'm seeing, I think my collection might be getting quite a bit bigger very soon. Especially with "The Lord of the Rings" Trilogy 4K release getting slashed down to $59. Here are five of the deals I'm almost certainly going to take advantage of before Prime Day comes to a close.

Prime Day 4K Blu-ray deals

Jaws 4K UHD Blu-ray: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

Every movie collection deserves to have at least one copy of "Jaws" in it. This is the summer blockbuster, and even if it's past time to watch the ultimate 4th of July movie in 2024, Spielberg's killer shark classic is a thrill ride no matter when you choose to watch it. The 4K release really makes the picture pop, too, making this one of the best ways to watch.

"Oppenheimer" 4K UHD Blu-ray: was $33 now $13 @ Amazon

I'm happy to admit to being a total Nolan fanboy, so I was enthralled by his latest effort. Cillian Murphy has been one of my favorite performers for a long time now, but his bravura performance as the title character is truly next-level stuff. Despite that praise, I'm ashamed to say I haven't yet picked "Oppenheimer" up for my own collection. But since Prime Day has the 4K release for just $13, now seems like exactly the right time to grab it. PS. You can recreate the "Barbenheimer" experience at home, as you can grab the "Barbie" 4K UHD for just $15 during Prime Day.



LOTR Trilogy (Extended & Theatrical) in 4K UHD: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

Look, what can you say about one of the best movie trilogies of all time that hasn't been said already? I own the Extended Editions already and I've watched Frodo and Co. complete their journey countless times over, but I'm sorely tempted by this 4K box set seeing as how some reviews say this is the best Jackson's trilogy has ever looked.

The Mummy Trilogy 4K UHD Blu-ray: was £34 now $26 @ Amazon

I am a big adventure movie guy, and "The Mummy" has been a firm favorite of mine ever since the first time I watched it. It's a dynamic combination of action, horror, and comedy bolstered by a top cast. The trilogy itself isn't made equally — "Tomb of the Dragon Emperor" is definitely a lesser outing — but the first two in 4K are more than worth the price of admission here.