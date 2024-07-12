I bought this security cam to watch my dog while I was away — it's currently 40% off ahead of Prime Day

Planning a vacation is all fun and games until you realize you have to leave your furry friend behind. This happened to me recently — I was so excited for a trip, but I couldn't shake the fact that I wouldn't see my dog for a week (even though he would be spoiled by friends and dog sitters while I was away). That's when I had the brilliant idea to purchase security cameras so I could keep an eye on him at home while I was across the globe.

I decided to go with the Blink Mini on sale for $29 at Amazon right now. It's a tiny indoor security camera that packs a big punch — and it just so happens to be 40% off today ahead of Prime Day. I recommend grabbing the 2-pack for $29, which essentially gets you two mini cameras for the price of one ($29).

If you're like me and have separation anxiety when you leave your pets for an extended period of time, I would definitely jump on this deal. Below, I explain why it was one of the best purchases I've made.

Blink Mini Camera (2-Pack): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab two Blink Minis for just $29 (just a single Blink Mini costs $29). These affordable cameras pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people, pets and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee (but you do get the first month free). However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets and even doorway activity.

Setting up the Blink Mini was simple. All I had to do was plug in the camera and sync it to my Wifi using the downloaded Blink app on my smartphone. I followed the straightforward set up instructions, and in just seconds I was able to see what was happening in my home. Purchasing the bundle also allowed me to set up cameras in different rooms. I placed one in the bedroom and one in the living room, my dog's favorite lounging and people-watching spots, respectively.

(Image credit: Future)

Although I had friends and dog sitters checking in on my dog every few hours, being able to pop in and see him in real-time thanks to the Blink Mini's 1080p HD live view gave me some peace of mind while I was away. The device's crisp two-way audio also allowed me to hear any noise or barking that was happening. At first, I was nervous that I would spook him if I spoke to him through the camera, but after hearing my voice a few times, I like to think it soothed him.

Another great feature that the Blink Mini has is night view. I was in a different time zone on my vacation, so I was able to check in on him while it was nighttime at home and he was sleeping. However, when you're in live view, a blue light shines from the camera and lights up a dark room, so I might have woken him up a few times (as pictured below).

(Image credit: Future)

Although this isn't the newest version of the Blink Mini, it still got the job done well! The Blink Mini 2, the latest version, is currently also on sale for $19. Although I haven't tested that model yet, the noteworthy improvements are said to include indoor and outdoor use, a wider field of vision and night view in color. Either way, you really can't go wrong — especially with these amazing Prime Day prices.

Overall, this Blink Mini bundle helped me feel a little less guilty about leaving my pup behind. I was able to keep tabs on him and ensure he was safe while still being able to enjoy my vacation. We don't know how long this Blink Mini deal will last, so be sure to snag it today!