I'm an Android user but I finally caved and bought this iPad — and it's on sale now for Prime Day
Grab the iPad 10th gen for just $299 before it returns to full price
One of my favorite Prime Day deals so far? Getting a discount on the iPad (10th generation).
Now, if you know me, you're probably doing a double-take because I am not an Apple fan. I use a Samsung phone and smartwatch. I use a Windows laptop. Heck, I even own a Chromebook. But when it comes to tablets, there's no denying that the iPad is the superior product.
Don't try and make an Android alternative happen — if you want a tablet, just get an iPad.
Especially since right now you can get the iPad (10th generation) for just $299 at Amazon. Sadly, the deal my colleague scored yesterday that gave you an additional $25 off via coupon is no longer available, but at $299, this is still cheaper than any price we've seen before this Prime Day. And there's a good chance the price will go back up after Prime Day, so you better act fast.
Apple iPad (10th gen): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
Save $50 off the entry-level iPad this Prime Day. The entry-level iPad model is still no slouch, with a sleek new 10.9-inch full-screen display, Touch ID in the power button and a USB-C charging port. Good news for those of us who don't have lightning cables already. Plus, you get 64GB of storage, 12MP front and rear cameras, and the power of the A14 Bionic chipset. For a lot of people, this is the iPad to get.
Price Check: $324 @ B&H Photo | $299 @ Best Buy | $339 @ Walmart
Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $69 @ Amazon
Save $10 on Apple's entry-level Apple Pencil. It's compatible with many iPads, including the iPad 10th gen. It's not quite as advanced as the Apple Pencil Pro, but this stylus still comes with a magnetic attachment, low latency, tilt sensitivity and the ability to draw and write all over your iPad screen. Plus, USB-C means you can use the same charging cable as the iPad 10th gen.
Price check: $69 @ Walmart | $69 @ Best Buy | $79 @ B&H Photo
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro (iPad 10th gen): was $31 now $27
If you need a case for your new iPad, this is the one I use. It's stylish, shows off your iPad color and has a holder for your Apple Pencil. It even turns into a kickstand. Plus, Spigen cases are some of the best no matter the device, so you know it will keep your iPad safe.
I actually bought the blue version of the iPad 10th gen back when it dropped below $330 over Memorial Day weekend. I wanted something to read emails, articles and ebooks on, as well as watch TV shows and movies on. I didn't want to do work on it or have it be a hardcore productivity device, I basically wanted something that could put me in vacation mode in an instant.
So far I have no complaints. The model's 64GB of storage may not seem like a ton of storage space but I haven't found it to be a problem. The A14 Bionic processor is speedy and the 10.9-inch display is gorgeous. Plus having the USB-C port is a huge reason I took the plunge because, as an Android user, I wasn't looking to start buying lighting cables.
I use my iPad regularly now, not just for vacation. It's an excellent everyday device and I much prefer it to the Amazon Fire and Samsung Galaxy tablets I've owned in the past. But if you’re not interested in the entry-level iPad, check out our full list of the best Prime Day iPad deals. Or, if I haven't convinced you that even Android users should grab an iPad, check out all our best Prime Day tablet deals.
But trust me — get the iPad. And do it now before it goes back to full price.
Malcolm McMillan is a senior writer for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it. Previously, Malcolm had been a staff writer for Tom's Guide for over a year, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), A/V tech and VR headsets.
Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.