I'm an Android user but I finally caved and bought this iPad — and it's on sale now for Prime Day

One of my favorite Prime Day deals so far? Getting a discount on the iPad (10th generation).

Now, if you know me, you're probably doing a double-take because I am not an Apple fan. I use a Samsung phone and smartwatch. I use a Windows laptop. Heck, I even own a Chromebook. But when it comes to tablets, there's no denying that the iPad is the superior product.

Don't try and make an Android alternative happen — if you want a tablet, just get an iPad.

Especially since right now you can get the iPad (10th generation) for just $299 at Amazon. Sadly, the deal my colleague scored yesterday that gave you an additional $25 off via coupon is no longer available, but at $299, this is still cheaper than any price we've seen before this Prime Day. And there's a good chance the price will go back up after Prime Day, so you better act fast.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro (iPad 10th gen): was $31 now $27

If you need a case for your new iPad, this is the one I use. It's stylish, shows off your iPad color and has a holder for your Apple Pencil. It even turns into a kickstand. Plus, Spigen cases are some of the best no matter the device, so you know it will keep your iPad safe.

I actually bought the blue version of the iPad 10th gen back when it dropped below $330 over Memorial Day weekend. I wanted something to read emails, articles and ebooks on, as well as watch TV shows and movies on. I didn't want to do work on it or have it be a hardcore productivity device, I basically wanted something that could put me in vacation mode in an instant.

So far I have no complaints. The model's 64GB of storage may not seem like a ton of storage space but I haven't found it to be a problem. The A14 Bionic processor is speedy and the 10.9-inch display is gorgeous. Plus having the USB-C port is a huge reason I took the plunge because, as an Android user, I wasn't looking to start buying lighting cables.

I use my iPad regularly now, not just for vacation. It's an excellent everyday device and I much prefer it to the Amazon Fire and Samsung Galaxy tablets I've owned in the past. But if you’re not interested in the entry-level iPad, check out our full list of the best Prime Day iPad deals . Or, if I haven't convinced you that even Android users should grab an iPad, check out all our best Prime Day tablet deals .

But trust me — get the iPad. And do it now before it goes back to full price.