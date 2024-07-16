Prime Day laptop deals — 7 laptops I’ve reviewed and would buy myself

I review laptops for Tom’s Guide, so it’s my job to recommend the best laptops and find the best deals for you. Amazon Prime Day presents me with the perfect opportunity to do both, as many notebooks I’ve reviewed are on sale for reduced prices.

Right now, there’s a decent selection of the best MacBooks and best Windows laptops available on Amazon, along with some competitors looking to take advantage of the Prime Day hype. This includes everything from the new Snapdragon X Elite-powered HP OmniBook X to the elegant Asus ZenBook Flip 14 OLED, the ultra-powerful MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Max, and more.

Whether you’re looking for a budget gaming laptop or a productivity beast, here are 7 laptops I’ve reviewed and recommend you check out.

7 laptops I've reviewed

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for an ultraportable 2-in-1 laptop with style to spare, you can't go wrong with the Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED. This configuration features a 14-inch OLED touch display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

MSI Cyborg 15: was $999 now $859 @ Amazon

The MSI Cyborg 15 certainly stands out from the crowd, what with its unique cyberpunk-inspired design. In terms of gaming performance, this budget laptop handed in surprisingly good results during our tests and it's capable of running games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6 at 1080p / 60 fps. Battery life also proves strong for a gaming laptop.

HP OmniBook X: was $1,149 now $999 @ HP

What the HP OmniBook X lacks in style it more than makes up in substance thanks to its fast performance and exceptional battery life. Though an OLED option would’ve been nice, its 14-inch display delivers sharp and clear images, while its touchscreen gives you added versatility for work. This Snapdragon X Elite laptop gives Apple’s MacBook Air M3 a run for its money.

MacBook Air 13 (M3, 8GB RAM/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

You can save $250 on the standard 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. It's rare to see the latest MacBook Air dip below $1,000 so soon after its release, so be sure to scoop up this deal while it lasts.

HP Omen Transcend 14: was $1,449 now $1,029 @ HP

The HP Omen Transcend 14 delivers the goods thanks to its great RTX 4050 gaming performance, classy design, vibrant OLED display and RGB-lit keyboard. While its battery life could be better and it only has USB-C charging via one port, this is a good gaming laptop deal.

Alienware m16 R2: was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Dell

With a sleek design, a comfortable keyboard and strong gaming performance, the 16-inch Alienware m16 is easy to recommend. This is a great price for a gaming laptop that houses an RTX 4060 GPU and an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor.