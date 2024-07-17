I review tech for a living — here's my 7 top-rated products on sale now for Prime Day

It's day two and Prime Day deals are still going strong, so if you've been eyeing a particular product, now is your chance to grab it. I review tech for a living and have tested a plethora of keyboards, mice, cameras, earbuds, and more. And I've found some pretty sweet deals for you — don't miss out on these!

For example, the Keychron V1 is urrently 20% off at Amazon, and it's one of the best mechanical keyboards. Meanwhile, Polaroid's great Gen 2 instant camera is currently 36% off at Amazon. For a camera that came out only earlier this year, and one that delivers stunning prints and looks good while doing it, this is a deal you shouldn't pass up on.

But once these deals are gone, they're gone, and you'll have to wait until Black Friday to (maybe) see them again. So what are you waiting for?

Best Prime Day tech deals

Polaroid Go Gen 2 instant camera: was $99 now $63

[LOWEST EVER PRICE] The Polaroid Go Gen 2 is our favorite instant camera. Polaroid rightly says that it's "take anywhere-able" as it's compact and lightweight. Super easy to use with only three buttons on its body, the Go Gen 2 captures bright and detailed images, and there's also a fun double exposure mode to test your creative capabilities. In my Polaroid Go Gen 2 review, I loved experimenting with different lighting, and this cute little camera was an instant hit with me.

Lemokey X1 budget gaming keyboard: was $36 now $27

Talk about hitting the gold mine: the Lemokey X1 is 24% off right now at Amazon. I loved writing about this keyboard in the Lemokey X1 review, where I said that you don't need to spend hundreds for a premium gaming experience. Even though it's cheap, this keyboard is built really well and it feels sturdy, but its gaming performance is what sold me on it. The X1's 1,000Hz polling rate ensures there are no latency issues affecting competitive gameplay, and I've thoroughly enjoyed playing the likes of F1 2017 and Lies of P with this board.

EarFun Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds: was $82 now $49

If you're looking for earbuds with active noise cancelation that won't break the bank, try the EarFun Air Pro 3. I rated them highly in my Air Pro 3 review, for their outstanding comfort levels and audio quality. They amplify basslines really well, and effective ANC ensures you can't hear car horns or idle chatter on busy trains. These earbuds are an absolute steal for $49, and they have a superb battery life of 45 hours (9 hours + 36 hours with charging case) too.

Keychron V1 mechanical keyboard: was $84 now $67

Here's one of my favorite keyboards. The Keychron V1 is the only keyboard I've ever given 5/5 stars to, and that's because of its premium construction, awesome typing performance, and hot-swappable switches. In my Keychron V1 review, I noted that this keyboard had virtually no faults, and it's one of those boards you won't ever want to box up.

Glorious Model O 2 gaming mouse: was $119 now $69

Okay, the divisive perforated design aside (sorry if you suffer from trypophobia), the Glorious Model O 2 is one of the best gaming mice, and the Prime Day deal is almost too good to be true. This mouse is super-lightweight and it's performance is something to behold. With 26,000 DPI and a 1,000Hz polling rate, it's ideal for competitive gaming, first-person shooters and third-person RPGs. Its stunning RGB lighting really shines through the holes, and it never feels tacky.

Gamakay LK75 mechanical keyboard: was $109 now $87

I type for a living, and when you type approximately 10,000 words a week, you need one of the best mechanical keyboards, and the Gamakay LK75 is it for me. I mentioned in my Gamakay LK75 review that I was practically glued to my Keychron V1 before this came along, and I haven't looked back since. It's a gorgeous keyboard with astronauts gracing some of the keycaps, and my goodness does it type well! But it's USP is its smart dial on to which you can project any GIF or image of your liking — I chose puffins, my favorite birds. This is a keyboard that you can truly make your own, and bring a bit of personality into the work space.