Last call! 27 best Prime Day deals on everyday essentials — save on Bounty, Tide, Ziploc and more

The countdown is on. There are just a few hours left till the end of Prime Day 2025. So if you've been waiting for the right moment to strike — now is it. However, with thousands of items marked down, it can be tough to sort through everything to find what's actually worth buying.

I'm tracking the standout deals throughout the event — covering everything from everyday household essentials to our favorite kitchen appliances. I'm highlighting deals on the items we recommend to make your life more convenient.

Some notable deals include up to 30% off everyday essentials. Amazon has deals on brands like Glad, Tide, and Charmin starting from as little as $3. It's a great opportunity to restock your pantry on things you typically buy on a weekly or monthly basis.

Meanwhile, Amazon devices are also seeing aggressive price cuts. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is just $34, the Beats Solo 4 headphones are now $99, and the Blink Outdoor 4 is at an all-time price low of $39.

This live blog will be updated throughout Prime Day with new deals as they go live, price changes, and coverage across different product categories. The focus is on deals that offer genuine value, whether you're stocking up on basics or looking for items that enhance your daily routine.

Here's what's I recomend right now...

Home & Cleaning

Duracell Coppertop AA & AAA Batteries: was $50 now $32 at Amazon Bulk batteries at 35% off means you won't be scrambling for AAs when your remote dies. This pack includes 28 AA and 28 AAA batteries with a 12-year storage guarantee. At 59 cents per battery, it's a practical deal on something every household needs.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $89 at Amazon Powerful without being overpowering, capacious without taking up too much space, Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 wowed us when we put it to the test. This versatile 4-in-1 appliance doesn't just air fry — it also roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. With a 4-quart capacity and dishwasher-safe parts, it's the perfect blend of functionality and convenience.

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist: was $89 now $59 at Amazon Shark's FlexBreeze Pro Mist is Shark's smartest cooling fan yet. It offers immense versatility, with a portable design (complete with carry handle and even a bag) and can also be converted to a freestanding fan. It's also rechargeable, and features a removable misting attachment for next-level cooling.

iRobot Roomba 104 Robot Vacuum : was $449 now $249 at Amazon This Roomba delivers serious cleaning power with 70x stronger suction that demolishes crumbs and debris, plus deep mopping that handles stubborn stains. The smart scheduling lets you target specific rooms right from your phone, making it perfect for busy households. With $200 knocked off the regular price, it's rare to see this level of cleaning tech at this price point.

Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum: was $349 now $249 at Amazon The LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum is suitable for hard floors and low-pile carpets. It has a HEPA filter that traps dust, pollen, and dander. There's also a roller brush that performs 12,000 sweeps per minute. Meanwhile, the Mini Motorized Brush can be used for cleaning bedding and sofas, while the Crevice Tool is ideal for narrow, hard to reach spaces. Its battery offers up to an hour of clean time.

Shark PowerDetect Cordless Vacuum : was $599 now $399 at Amazon This Shark cordless vacuum automatically empties and charges itself, so it's always ready to go. The smart PowerDetect technology identifies hidden dirt and boosts suction accordingly, while dual brushrolls tackle both carpet and hard floors. With 70-minute runtime and auto-empty base that holds 45 days of debris, it's perfect for busy households with pets.

^ Back to top

Personal care

Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush: was $69 now $48 at Amazon The Laifen Wave has an innovative design thanks to its unique 60-degree oscillating head that moves side-to-side instead of spinning. You can customize the intensity through the app, making it perfect for sensitive teeth. Plus, the 30-day battery life beats most Oral-B and Philips models.

Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoe : was $190 now $63 at Amazon The adidas Ultraboost is built for comfort and energy. With soft, springy cushioning and a snug, sock-like fit, it's made to keep you moving. The outsole offers reliable grip, and the upper includes recycled ocean plastic — so it's a win for your feet and the planet.

Suri Sustainable Electric Toothbrush : was $119 now $89 at Amazon The Suri toothbrush's reputation precedes it, and I get the hype. Excellent cleaning power plus thoughtful extras like a UV travel case that sterilizes your brush head. The ergonomic handle feels premium, and sustainable materials are a bonus. Simply put, it's the best overall electric toothbrush you can buy.

Dyson Airwrap Origin: was $499 now $374 at Amazon The Dyson Airwrap has earned its reputation as a go-to multi-styler — it dries, curls, smooths, and shapes without extreme heat. With over $100 off for Prime Day, it’s a rare chance to save on one of Dyson’s most in-demand beauty tools. Just don’t wait — stock won’t last.

Shark Face Mask & Hair Dryer Bundle: was $699 now $499 at Amazon This bundle pairs Shark's LED face mask with their damage-free hair dryer. The mask uses red, blue, and infrared light for anti-aging and acne treatments, plus cooling under-eye care. The FlexFusion dryer styles wet hair without heat damage using ceramic technology and includes multiple styling attachments.

^ Back to top

Tech

INIU Power Bank : was $21 now $15 at Amazon The INIU B41 is the slimmest power bank you’ll find with this much juice. It can recharge your phone a few times over and top up your earbuds more than a dozen times. With USB-C ports for both charging and recharging, it's super convenient — and it powers up your phone fast, getting most of the way full in about an hour.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $64 at Amazon Apple's precise item trackers leverage the Find My network using ultra-wideband technology for incredibly accurate location tracking. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. The precision finding feature guides you directly to lost items.

Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone : was $139 now $90 at Amazon The Blue Yeti USB microphone offers studio-quality audio for various content creation needs. It features four pickup patterns for different recording situations and connects easily via USB to computers. With built-in controls for volume, pattern selection, and gain, it's user-friendly for beginners and pros alike. The Yeti includes a headphone jack for real-time listening and a sturdy desk stand.

Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones : was $199 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 don’t offer noise canceling, but they more than make up for it with solid sound quality and a super comfy fit, thanks to Beats’ updated foam padding. They’re also ultra-portable — fold them up and toss them in just about any bag. With a massive 50-hour battery life, they’re built to last. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet, so it’s a great time to snag a pair.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon BritBox is absolutely worth checking out if you love gripping mysteries and charming period dramas. You don’t need to be British to enjoy the best of U.K television. From “Midsomer Murders” to “Downton Abbey”-style gems, BritBox brings the crown jewels of British TV right to your screen.

Google Pixel Watch 3: was $349 now $237 at Amazon The Pixel Watch 3 packs serious fitness tech with advanced Fitbit running features and personalized AI coaching. The 41mm display is twice as bright as before, while readiness scores help you decide between workouts or recovery days. With 24-hour battery life, offline Google Maps, and seamless integration with your Pixel devices, it's built for active lifestyles.

Apple iPad 11 (A16): was $349 now $279 at Amazon Apple's latest 11-inch iPad packs the A16 chip into a sleek design with a crisp 2360 x 1640 display. You get dual 12MP cameras front and back, modern USB-C charging, and compatibility with the Magic Keyboard Folio (sold separately). Storage starts at a generous 128GB — double what you used to get — and scales up to 512GB for power users.

Samsung The Frame 55" QLED: was $1,497 now $797 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame transforms your living room by doubling as wall art when you're not streaming. The matte display mimics canvas texture, while Art Mode cycles through museum-quality pieces that actually look like paintings on your wall. Sure, you'll get better picture quality from a dedicated high-end TV, but The Frame strikes a solid balance between performance and aesthetics for design-conscious buyers.

^ Back to top