Live
Last call! 27 best Prime Day deals on everyday essentials — save on Bounty, Tide, Ziploc and more
Prime Day deals you'll actually care about
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Home & Cleaning
3. Personal Care
4. Tech
5. LIVE: latest updates
The countdown is on. There are just a few hours left till the end of Prime Day 2025. So if you've been waiting for the right moment to strike — now is it. However, with thousands of items marked down, it can be tough to sort through everything to find what's actually worth buying.
I'm tracking the standout deals throughout the event — covering everything from everyday household essentials to our favorite kitchen appliances. I'm highlighting deals on the items we recommend to make your life more convenient.
Some notable deals include up to 30% off everyday essentials. Amazon has deals on brands like Glad, Tide, and Charmin starting from as little as $3. It's a great opportunity to restock your pantry on things you typically buy on a weekly or monthly basis.
Meanwhile, Amazon devices are also seeing aggressive price cuts. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is just $34, the Beats Solo 4 headphones are now $99, and the Blink Outdoor 4 is at an all-time price low of $39.
This live blog will be updated throughout Prime Day with new deals as they go live, price changes, and coverage across different product categories. The focus is on deals that offer genuine value, whether you're stocking up on basics or looking for items that enhance your daily routine.
Here's what's I recomend right now...
Quick Links
- shop all last-minute Prime Day deals
- shop household essentials from $3
- Clorox: cleaning supplies from $4
- Crest: whitening/toothpaste from $4
- Lysol: deals from $8
- Duracell: deals from $12
- Tide Power Pods (45 XL): was $19 now $15
- Duracell Batteries: was $50 now $32
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $34
- AirTag 4-Pack: was $99 now $64
- SURI Electric Toothbrush: was $119 now $89
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $89
- Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $97
- Blink Outdoor 4: was $259 now $99
- 11" iPad: was $349 now $279
Home & Cleaning
Stock up on detergent while saving 20% off. These pods tackle tough stains and eliminate sport odors with Febreze technology. At 36 cents per load, it's a solid deal on laundry detergent.
Bulk batteries at 35% off means you won't be scrambling for AAs when your remote dies. This pack includes 28 AA and 28 AAA batteries with a 12-year storage guarantee. At 59 cents per battery, it's a practical deal on something every household needs.
Stock up on essentials with this bulk toilet paper deal. These 2-ply rolls are ultra-soft, septic-safe, and backed by the Good Housekeeping Seal. At $1.28 per roll, it's solid savings on a household necessity you're buying anyway.
Powerful without being overpowering, capacious without taking up too much space, Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 wowed us when we put it to the test. This versatile 4-in-1 appliance doesn't just air fry — it also roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. With a 4-quart capacity and dishwasher-safe parts, it's the perfect blend of functionality and convenience.
This security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. The sale drops the Blink Outdoor 4 camera bundle by 62% to just $99 for Prime Day.
This is the best Keurig coffee maker we’ve tested. It features a full-size drip brewer on one side and a classic K-Cup pod system on the other — perfect for busy mornings or quick single cups between classes. Additionally, it brews both hot and iced coffee.
Shark's FlexBreeze Pro Mist is Shark's smartest cooling fan yet. It offers immense versatility, with a portable design (complete with carry handle and even a bag) and can also be converted to a freestanding fan. It's also rechargeable, and features a removable misting attachment for next-level cooling.
This Roomba delivers serious cleaning power with 70x stronger suction that demolishes crumbs and debris, plus deep mopping that handles stubborn stains. The smart scheduling lets you target specific rooms right from your phone, making it perfect for busy households. With $200 knocked off the regular price, it's rare to see this level of cleaning tech at this price point.
The LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum is suitable for hard floors and low-pile carpets. It has a HEPA filter that traps dust, pollen, and dander. There's also a roller brush that performs 12,000 sweeps per minute. Meanwhile, the Mini Motorized Brush can be used for cleaning bedding and sofas, while the Crevice Tool is ideal for narrow, hard to reach spaces. Its battery offers up to an hour of clean time.
This Shark cordless vacuum automatically empties and charges itself, so it's always ready to go. The smart PowerDetect technology identifies hidden dirt and boosts suction accordingly, while dual brushrolls tackle both carpet and hard floors. With 70-minute runtime and auto-empty base that holds 45 days of debris, it's perfect for busy households with pets.
Personal care
The Laifen Wave has an innovative design thanks to its unique 60-degree oscillating head that moves side-to-side instead of spinning. You can customize the intensity through the app, making it perfect for sensitive teeth. Plus, the 30-day battery life beats most Oral-B and Philips models.
The adidas Ultraboost is built for comfort and energy. With soft, springy cushioning and a snug, sock-like fit, it's made to keep you moving. The outsole offers reliable grip, and the upper includes recycled ocean plastic — so it's a win for your feet and the planet.
The Suri toothbrush's reputation precedes it, and I get the hype. Excellent cleaning power plus thoughtful extras like a UV travel case that sterilizes your brush head. The ergonomic handle feels premium, and sustainable materials are a bonus. Simply put, it's the best overall electric toothbrush you can buy.
The Dyson Airwrap has earned its reputation as a go-to multi-styler — it dries, curls, smooths, and shapes without extreme heat. With over $100 off for Prime Day, it’s a rare chance to save on one of Dyson’s most in-demand beauty tools. Just don’t wait — stock won’t last.
This bundle pairs Shark's LED face mask with their damage-free hair dryer. The mask uses red, blue, and infrared light for anti-aging and acne treatments, plus cooling under-eye care. The FlexFusion dryer styles wet hair without heat damage using ceramic technology and includes multiple styling attachments.
Tech
The INIU B41 is the slimmest power bank you’ll find with this much juice. It can recharge your phone a few times over and top up your earbuds more than a dozen times. With USB-C ports for both charging and recharging, it's super convenient — and it powers up your phone fast, getting most of the way full in about an hour.
Voted best Fire TV streaming device in our guide, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max lets you stream content with better Wi-Fi performance and faster app launching than previous models. The voice remote makes finding content easy, while gaming features add extra value.
Looking to stream in 4K? This small but mighty device delivers a crisp, cinematic experience with support for 4K HDR and Dolby Vision. It’s lightning-fast, easy to use, and packed with all your favorite apps (no wonder it scored so highly in our Roku Streaming Stick review). It’s a top-tier pick for levelling up any home theater setup.
Apple's precise item trackers leverage the Find My network using ultra-wideband technology for incredibly accurate location tracking. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. The precision finding feature guides you directly to lost items.
The Blue Yeti USB microphone offers studio-quality audio for various content creation needs. It features four pickup patterns for different recording situations and connects easily via USB to computers. With built-in controls for volume, pattern selection, and gain, it's user-friendly for beginners and pros alike. The Yeti includes a headphone jack for real-time listening and a sturdy desk stand.
The Beats Solo 4 don’t offer noise canceling, but they more than make up for it with solid sound quality and a super comfy fit, thanks to Beats’ updated foam padding. They’re also ultra-portable — fold them up and toss them in just about any bag. With a massive 50-hour battery life, they’re built to last. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet, so it’s a great time to snag a pair.
BritBox is absolutely worth checking out if you love gripping mysteries and charming period dramas. You don’t need to be British to enjoy the best of U.K television. From “Midsomer Murders” to “Downton Abbey”-style gems, BritBox brings the crown jewels of British TV right to your screen.
The all-new Kindle Colorsoft is available in a bundle that includes the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB), a plant-based leather cover, and a wireless charging dock. By bundling these items together, you'll save 42%.
The Pixel Watch 3 packs serious fitness tech with advanced Fitbit running features and personalized AI coaching. The 41mm display is twice as bright as before, while readiness scores help you decide between workouts or recovery days. With 24-hour battery life, offline Google Maps, and seamless integration with your Pixel devices, it's built for active lifestyles.
Apple's latest 11-inch iPad packs the A16 chip into a sleek design with a crisp 2360 x 1640 display. You get dual 12MP cameras front and back, modern USB-C charging, and compatibility with the Magic Keyboard Folio (sold separately). Storage starts at a generous 128GB — double what you used to get — and scales up to 512GB for power users.
Samsung's The Frame transforms your living room by doubling as wall art when you're not streaming. The matte display mimics canvas texture, while Art Mode cycles through museum-quality pieces that actually look like paintings on your wall. Sure, you'll get better picture quality from a dedicated high-end TV, but The Frame strikes a solid balance between performance and aesthetics for design-conscious buyers.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Never lose your essentials again with this Apple AirTags deal
We've all been there — frantically searching for keys when we're already running late, or that sinking feeling when you can't remember where you parked at the airport. Apple's AirTags solve this problem, and right now there's a great deal on a 4-pack.
Amazon has dropped the price on Apple AirTags 4-pack to just $64, down from $99. That works out to $16 per tracker, which is excellent value for Apple's precision tracking technology.
These coin-sized trackers use Apple's Find My network and ultra-wideband technology for accurate location tracking. Each one offers a replaceable battery that lasts over a year and the Precision Finding feature is particularly impressive — it shows you the exact distance and direction to your lost item.
Keep track of your essentials with Apple's highly-rated item trackers. These compact devices use ultra-wideband technology and the Find My network for precise location tracking. With over a year of battery life and water resistance, they're perfect for keys, bags, wallets, or anything else you can't afford to lose.
Stock up on laundry essentials with this Tide Power Pods deal
Nothing quite ruins the momentum of a productive weekend like realizing you're out of laundry detergent. That's why I always keep my eyes peeled for good deals on household essentials, and this one caught my attention.
Right now, you can grab a 45-pack of Tide Power Pods XL for just $15 at Amazon— that's 20% off the usual $19 price. What makes this deal particularly appealing is that it works out to just 36 cents per load, which is excellent value for a premium detergent.
These aren't your basic pods either. The Power Pods pack extra cleaning power to tackle tough stains and they come with built-in Febreze technology to eliminate stubborn sport odors. Whether you're dealing with grass stains from weekend soccer games or that gym shirt that never quite smells fresh, these pods have you covered.
Stock up on detergent while saving 20% off. These pods tackle tough stains and eliminate sport odors with Febreze technology. At 36 cents per load, it's a solid deal on laundry detergent.
Save on bathroom essentials with this Prime Day deal
Nobody gets excited about buying toilet paper, but everyone appreciates saving money on household necessities. Right now there's a decent deal on Berkley and Jensen Ultra-Soft Toilet Paper that's worth considering if you've got the storage space.
This 36-pack is down to $41 from $49, which breaks down to $1.28 per roll. These 2-ply rolls are ultra-soft, septic-safe, and come with the Good Housekeeping Seal of approval for quality assurance.
Grab this bulk toilet paper deal while it's available. These ultra-soft 2-ply rolls offer septic-safe reliability and come with the Good Housekeeping Seal for added peace of mind. At $1.25 per roll, it's a smart way to save on something you'll definitely use.
Stock up on laundry essentials with this Tide Power Pods deal
Nothing quite ruins the momentum of a productive weekend like realizing you're out of laundry detergent. That's why I always keep my eyes peeled for good deals on household essentials, and this one caught my attention.
Right now, you can grab a 45-pack of Tide Power Pods XL for just $15 at Amazon— that's 20% off the usual $19 price. What makes this deal particularly appealing is that it works out to just 36 cents per load, which is excellent value for a premium detergent.
These aren't your basic pods either. The Power Pods pack extra cleaning power to tackle tough stains and they come with built-in Febreze technology to eliminate stubborn sport odors. Whether you're dealing with grass stains from weekend soccer games or that gym shirt that never quite smells fresh, these pods have you covered.
Stock up on detergent while saving 20% off. These pods tackle tough stains and eliminate sport odors with Febreze technology. At 36 cents per load, it's a solid deal on laundry detergent.
Real deals, real savings
It's the last day of Prime Day 2025 and we're tracking all the best deals across tech, home appliances, and everyday essentials. Here at Tom's Guide we're cutting through the noise to highlight only the discounts that actually matter. Stay tuned for real-time updates.