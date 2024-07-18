5 best Apple Prime Day deals you can still get that beat Black Friday
Prime Day is officially over. But don't worry, some of the best sales are still running after the event. In particular, several Apple products are on sale for prices that beat Black Friday.
Right now the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $799 at Amazon. This beats its Black Friday price by $100. Its powerful M2 chip, long battery life and great display make it a standout laptop. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.
Keep scrolling to see my favorite Prime Day Apple deals that beat Black Friday. For more, see the items from $9 I'd get in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section.
Deals that beat Black Friday
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $168 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
Price check: $189 @ Best Buy | $199 @ B&H Photo
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $279 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The Apple Watch 9 comes packed with health and fitness sensors, including an ECG for heart rhythm notifications and skin temperature monitoring. As we found while during our Apple Watch 9 review, the battery life could be improved, but we still think this is the gold-standard smartwatch.
Price check: $299 @ Walmart
iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
Lowest price! This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. This attractive iPad measures in at 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.
Price check: $339 @ Walmart
Apple AirPods Max: $549 now $394 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day. This Prime Day deal drops these headphones to their lowest ever price.
Price check: $509 @ Walmart | $549 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 models are now available.
Price check: $999 @ B&H | $799 @ Best Buy
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.