5 best Apple Prime Day deals you can still get that beat Black Friday

Prime Day is officially over. But don't worry, some of the best sales are still running after the event. In particular, several Apple products are on sale for prices that beat Black Friday.

Right now the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $799 at Amazon. This beats its Black Friday price by $100. Its powerful M2 chip, long battery life and great display make it a standout laptop. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite Prime Day Apple deals that beat Black Friday. For more, see the items from $9 I'd get in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section.

Deals that beat Black Friday

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Apple Watch 9 comes packed with health and fitness sensors, including an ECG for heart rhythm notifications and skin temperature monitoring. As we found while during our Apple Watch 9 review, the battery life could be improved, but we still think this is the gold-standard smartwatch.

Price check: $299 @ Walmart

iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. This attractive iPad measures in at 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

Price check: $339 @ Walmart