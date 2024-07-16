LIVE: All the best Prime Day TV deals in one spot

Live
TV deals:
1. Retailer Links
2. Top TV Deals
3. OLED TV Deals
4. 60-85 inch TV deals
5. 50-59 inch TV deals
Folks, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is upon us, and it's looking like a fantastic day to scoop up a brand-new 4K TV.
Whether you've been waiting for sales on cheap TVs like the Insignia F30; deep discounts on OLED TVs like the LG C3 OLED; or super-slashed prices on affordable Mini-LED TVs like the Hisense U8K, you're sure to find what you're looking for on this page.
Another important point to note is Amazon’s retail rivals (such as Best Buy and Walmart) are also offering their own selection of discounts. This just intensifies the competition and makes it better for you as the retailers will compete to offer the lowest price.
Don’t worry, we’ll be tracking prices across major retailers to ensure that you always pay the lowest price possible. You can also follow our main Prime Day live blog to find more deals on all kinds of products.
Before we get into specific Prime Day deals, however, here are the main links you want to be clicking to see the latest deals:
Retailer Links
- Shop all TVs on sale from $64 at Amazon
- Shop all TVs on sale from $60 at Best Buy
- Shop all TVs on sale from $99 at Costco
- Shop all TVs on sale from $84 at Target
- Shop all TVs on sale from $64 at Walmart
As you can see, lots of retailers are holding simultaneous sales this week — so don't feel like you're pigeonholed into shopping at one retailer. To that end, most deals are exactly the same regardless of retailer (sale prices, in most cases, are set by the manufacturer), though each retailer might have their own incentive for buying a TV from them.
If going to every individual listing sounds like too much work, don't worry, we've scouted out all the deals and are constantly adding more to this page. Why trust us? I've been covering TVs for the better part of the last decade and there's nothing I love more than helping folks get the biggest and best screen for their money.
Ready to save? Here are the top Amazon Prime Day TV deals I've found so far:
Best Prime Day TV Deals
- Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $229
- TCL 55" 4K TV: was $347 now $269
- TCL 75" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $599
- Amazon 75" Omni 4K Fire TV: was $1,049 now $699
- LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896
- LG 65" B4 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,596
- Hisense 100" U7 QLED 4K TV: was $4,999 now $2,298
OLED TV deals
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. However, note the newer LG C4 OLED is now available, albeit it a higher price point.
48" for $1,196
55" for $1,296
65" for $1,396
77" for $1,996
83" for $3,296
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,146 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
48" for $1,196
55" for $1,496
65" for $1,796
77" for $2,796
83" for $4,796
LG 65" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,596 @ Amazon
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode.
Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,597 @ Amazon
The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant. In our Samsung OLED S90C review, we said the Editor's Choice TV offers premium performance at a midrange price.
Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,197 now $1,497 @ Amazon
Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.
60-85 inch TV deals
Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: was $419 now $329 @ Amazon
The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.
Roku 65" Select Series 4K TV: was $449 now $398 @ Amazon
The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.
TCL 75" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $569 @ Amazon
The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.
Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $659 @ Amazon
Unlike its predecessor, which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.
Roku 75" Pro Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,698 now $1,299 @ Amazon
There's a lot to talk about when it comes to Roku, but its newest addition does well in steering the discourse in the right direction. With a 120Hz refresh rate, refreshed remote, and several exciting new features, the Roku Pro Series comes in to steal the limelight from fellow QLEDs of the year. It's also got a solid base in its pricing, making it a value play perfect for the budget TV buyers that want all the best features without the intensive investment.
50-59 inch TV deals
Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon
The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.
Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV: was $519 now $329 @ Amazon
Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).
Amazon Omni Series 55" 4K TV: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon
Amazon's Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The TVs include features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support.
TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $369 @ Amazon
The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | sold out @ Walmart
Hisense 58" U6HF 4K TV: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon
The Hisense U6H is an affordable Fire TV that offers top level performance. In our Hisense U6H review, we called it a stellar value and a budget TV that exceeds expectations. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, full array local dimming, and built-in Google Assistant support/Alexa compatibility.
LIVE: Latest Updates
A budget-friendly, big screen TV
If there's a 75-inch space on your wall in need of filling, then you could do worse than pick up the TCL Q6 QLED TV this Prime Day. This TV is currently 29% off and down from $799 to $569 at Amazon, saving you over $200 as part of this year's sale event. We reviewed the device earlier this year and while it's far from the best TVs, it has a number of saving graces.
There's a simple design, solid performance and an abundance of streaming options through the Google TV platform. In short, it delivers pretty much everything a price-conscious customer is looking for. And with over $200 off for Prime Day, it's a solid deal to take advantage of.
Affordable Mini-LED from Sony
If you want a modern Mini-LED TV then this Bravia deal from Sony may be of some interest to you. It's not the top-of-the-range offering but it's a solid offering at a price less likely to sting the wallet.
The Bravia 7 comes equipped with an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV access, plus support for almost all of the HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. And thanks to Prime Day, it's 10% off, saving you a nice $200.
Budget picks
- TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon
Most TVs that I recommend here on Tom's Guide come from the major manufacturers like Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense and TCL. These manufacturers have spent decades in this field, investing in research and development of TV technology. That being said, they're typically not cheap — or, rather, as cheap as many of us would like a new TV to be. That's where third-party brands like Insignia, Element and Onn come in. These TVs don't have all the bells and whistles of higher-end TVs, but they are dirt-cheap, like $64 cheap. They're not the kind of TV you want going in your living room or hooked up to your next-gen gaming console, but they work wonderfully as a garage or kids' room TV.
Roku goes low
- Roku 75" Pro Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,698 now $1,299 @ Amazon
You're going to see some affordable 75-inch TVs today, but the Roku Pro Series is definitely my top pick at this price point. For $1,300 you're getting a brand-new Mini-LED TV that's just a few months old and has a great specs sheet. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and AI picture refinements, though you will have to watch out for issues with motion smoothing. If you plan on doing lots of gaming, this TV is a great way to score a huge screen for a lot less money than you'd expect.
- LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
When shopping for TVs today, the LG C3 OLED should be one of your top considerations. It's more or less the gold standard of OLED TVs — hence why it holds one of the top spots on our list of the best TVs — and it's available at a staggering discount this week. We like it so much because it delivers exceptional contrast and color volume, and if you're coming from an older plasma TV or cheaper LED-LCD TV, it's going to be a night and day difference. Its HDR performance is top-notch, too, though it can lose some color saturation due to glare if you place it directly in front of a window or glass door.
The 65-inch version of this TV launched at close to $3,000 — so its current sticker price of $1,399 is a huge discount. Get this one before it's gone!
