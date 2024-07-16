LIVE: All the best Prime Day TV deals in one spot

Folks, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is upon us, and it's looking like a fantastic day to scoop up a brand-new 4K TV.

Whether you've been waiting for sales on cheap TVs like the Insignia F30; deep discounts on OLED TVs like the LG C3 OLED; or super-slashed prices on affordable Mini-LED TVs like the Hisense U8K, you're sure to find what you're looking for on this page.

Another important point to note is Amazon’s retail rivals (such as Best Buy and Walmart) are also offering their own selection of discounts. This just intensifies the competition and makes it better for you as the retailers will compete to offer the lowest price.

Don’t worry, we’ll be tracking prices across major retailers to ensure that you always pay the lowest price possible. You can also follow our main Prime Day live blog to find more deals on all kinds of products.

Before we get into specific Prime Day deals, however, here are the main links you want to be clicking to see the latest deals:

As you can see, lots of retailers are holding simultaneous sales this week — so don't feel like you're pigeonholed into shopping at one retailer. To that end, most deals are exactly the same regardless of retailer (sale prices, in most cases, are set by the manufacturer), though each retailer might have their own incentive for buying a TV from them.

If going to every individual listing sounds like too much work, don't worry, we've scouted out all the deals and are constantly adding more to this page. Why trust us? I've been covering TVs for the better part of the last decade and there's nothing I love more than helping folks get the biggest and best screen for their money.

Ready to save? Here are the top Amazon Prime Day TV deals I've found so far:

Best Prime Day TV Deals

OLED TV deals

LG 65" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,596 @ Amazon

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode.

Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,597 @ Amazon

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant. In our Samsung OLED S90C review, we said the Editor's Choice TV offers premium performance at a midrange price.

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,197 now $1,497 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.

60-85 inch TV deals

Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: was $419 now $329 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Roku 65" Select Series 4K TV: was $449 now $398 @ Amazon

The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.

TCL 75" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $569 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $659 @ Amazon

Unlike its predecessor, which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Roku 75" Pro Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,698 now $1,299 @ Amazon

There's a lot to talk about when it comes to Roku, but its newest addition does well in steering the discourse in the right direction. With a 120Hz refresh rate, refreshed remote, and several exciting new features, the Roku Pro Series comes in to steal the limelight from fellow QLEDs of the year. It's also got a solid base in its pricing, making it a value play perfect for the budget TV buyers that want all the best features without the intensive investment.

50-59 inch TV deals

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV: was $519 now $329 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

Amazon Omni Series 55" 4K TV: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon

Amazon's Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The TVs include features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support.