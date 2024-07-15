Amazon Prime Day Croc deals — 7 sales I'd grab now from $19
Scoop up a pair of Crocs for less
Crocs are known for their comfort and versatility, making them a favorite for everything from casual wear to workplace essentials. Finding comfortable footwear for affordable prices can be a challenge but thanks to this year's Prime Day deals, you can make a great saving on a pair of Crocs.
Perfectly timed for summer, the open-toe Crocs Classic Platform Slide is available for just $19. Meanwhile, you can get the classic Croc style with an ombre finish for just $30, saving yourself $24.
Below, I've rounded up the best Prime Day Croc deals I could find on popular styles, classics, and more.
Quick Links
- Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now $19
- Crocs Ombre Clog: was $54 now $30
- Crocs Unisex-Adult Ralen Clog: was $49 now $35
- Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now $36
- Crocs Classic Glitter Clog: $54 now $37
- Crocs Echo Clog: was $69 now $55
- Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs: was $64 now $44
Best Crocs Amazon Prime Day Deals
Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon
Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight
platformed and fun-to-wear slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree comfort. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for under $20!
Crocs Classic Ombre Clog: was was $54 now $30 @ Amazon
Add a groovy touch to your wardrobe with the Classic Ombre Clog, featuring a bright tie-dye design. Lightweight and flexible, these clogs offer Iconic Crocs Comfort and a secure fit with a pivoting heel strap, perfect for on-the-go activities or relaxing at home.
Crocs Unisex-Adult Ralen Clog: was $49 now $35 @ Amazon
Start a comfort revolution with the Ralen Clogs, available in a variety of colors and styles to suit every personality. Note that the cost may differ according to size and color. Lightweight and durable, these clogs feature the iconic Crocs ventilation ports for breathability. Plus, they're easy to clean and quick to dry.
Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now $36 @ Amazon
The Crocs Classic Clogs are renowned for their comfort and ease of cleaning. Featuring lightweight design, iconic Crocs comfort, and ventilation ports for breathability, these clogs are a perfect choice for both men and women. Hurry and grab this deal before it's gone!
Crocs Classic Glitter Clog: was $54 now $37 @ Amazon
Add a touch of sparkle to your daily routine with the Crocs Classic Glitter Clogs. Lightweight and comfortable, these clogs are made with Croslite foam for Iconic Crocs Comfort and are easy to clean with just soap and water. Don't miss out on this dazzling deal!
Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon
Sporting a more sophisticated appearance with the leather finish, the Dylan Mules still offer up that signature Crocs comfort. Designed to cradle your feet you can use this pair for everyday use or as a durable pair of house slippers.
Crocs Echo Clog: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon
The Echo Crocs have a bolder structure to them — designed to be worn as streetwear (some may beg to differ) they mould to your feet, are lightweight, breathable and have that signature Crocs comfortability factor. Dave 20% in this Prime Day deal!
