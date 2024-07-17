Turn up the volume! 7 soundbar deals to grab before Prime Day reaches its fadeout

Amazon Prime Day is almost over with less than 24 hours to go before the deals are long gone, but there's a ton of steep discounts on some of the best soundbars set across a wide budget.

From the $167 Samsung HW-S50B all-in-one to the $749 Bose Smart Ultra, there's quite the palette for those looking to save big on some amazing soundbars. Look out for Dolby Atmos support and the range of voice assisted software, like Alexa and Google Assistant, if you want the best possible deal though.

But don't fret if budget picks are your thing, as all of the following Prime Day soundbar deals are under $1,000, so you won't have to shell out the big bucks for a sweet audio upgrade.

While Prime Day might be nearing its closing time there's still a ton of discounts to secure, including steep savings on OLED TVs and a wide range of Prime Day gaming deals. Check out our ongoing live blog to see the best Prime Day deals.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99

It wouldn't be Prime Day without a massive slashing on a Fire TV soundbar. At just under $100, this soundbar deliver where it counts without breaking the bank, providing immersive sound with dual speakers and a compact design. It's built ready made for Prime Video and Fire TV devices, making it the perfect budget add-on for that home entertainment upgrade.

Vizio M-Series All-in-One Soundbar: was $179 now $142

Vizio is known for delivering some of the best soundbars at the best prices, and what better time to scoop up a value addition to your home entertainment setup than amidst Prime Day. It leverages six total speakers on premium audio at 98dB, aided with integrated subwoofers and tweeters — thus providing the all-in-one formula.

Samsung HW-S50B All-in-One Soundbar: was $247 now $167

Samsung might be best known for its wide range of OLED and QLED TVs, but it also delivers on some of the most immersive soundbars, as well. Case in point is the HW-S50B, an all-in-one soundbar that provides Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound in tandem with Samsung's own Q-Symphony support. Two woofers and tweeters built into the device also ensures you get that extra oomph where it counts.

Klipsch 5.0 Surround Sound Home Theater Speakers: was $499 now $199

Klipsch comes highly regarded as the sound gurus, but their soundbars can often be a little expensive. Enter the 5.0 surround sound home theater speaker system, a totally bespoke setup that amplifies the chic as well as the atmosphere. With wide dynamic range and a five channel setup, you're privy to some of the best audio immersion on the block — all under $200 at that.

Vizio Elevate Sound Bar: was $799 now $549

Maybe the soundbar alone just isn't cutting it. Maybe you need something slightly more bass-heavy, one that could potentially shake the room a bit in action sequences. Then, the Vizio Elevate bundle has you covered with an included subwoofer, Dolby Atmos support, 107dB sound pressure, all built on a four-speaker system.

Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 Sound Bar: was $999 now $748

Released earlier this year, the Bravia Theater Bar 8 is the pinnacle of sound performance out of Sony. It's got Sony's awesome 360 spatial sound mapping that accurately determines the best possible sound for your environment, creating serious audio immersion where few can match.