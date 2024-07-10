Best Prime Day laptop deals 2024 — the best sales right now on MacBooks, Chromebooks and more
Prime Day deals are getting underway, and that means it's time to shop Prime Day laptop deals. Many of the best laptops we've tested are being slashed in price, whether you're looking for a workhorse, a gaming powerhouse or a cheap machine to browse the web.
Right now the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M3/512GB) is $1,399 at Amazon. With Apple's M3 chip, it delivers blazing fast performance, long battery life and a great display too. It's now on sale for $200 off its usual price. (Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.)
If you're looking for something more affordable, I recommend the Acer Aspire 3 for $299 at Amazon. It delivers decent specs for its price and should easily handle basic tasks like streaming and browsing the web.
Keep scrolling for all the best Amazon Prime Day laptop sales. I've also included some laptop deals from other retailers for good measure. For more deals, check out the huge Walmart sale to fight Prime Day.
MacBooks
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. When we reviewed the MacBook Air M1, it never stuttered, thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.
Price check: $899 @ B&H Photo | $899 @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13 (M3/256GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy | $1,099 @ B&H
MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon
The M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy | $1,399 @ B&H
Chromebooks
HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $189 @ Amazon
The HP Chromebook 14 has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6": was $289 now $209 @ Amazon
One of the more popular mid-range Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is on sale at Amazon. This convertible is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. It also features a touchscreen, a necessity for laptops with its 360-degree hinge.
Windows
Acer Aspire 3: was $324 now $299 @ Amazon
The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB SSD.
Asus VivoBook 15: was $379 now $309 @ Amazon
Ideal for students or basic work, the Asus VivoBook 15 is a budget machine that won't break the bank. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's a little too underpowered for demanding work, but can pass when you just need to surf the web or watch some videos.
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: was $944 now $759 @ Amazon
The HP Pavilion 15 laptop is an excellent machine for working and everyday tasks. It packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also great for watching videos and streaming thanks to its Full HD IPS micro-edge display. Plus, it sports a solid eight hours of battery life and can be charged to 50% within just 45 minutes.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: was $1,349 now $999 @ Best Buy
Slim and sleek from every angle, and sporting a gorgeous sapphire blue finish. The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a mighty AMOLED laptop packing Snapdragon power and stamina that makes the MacBook blush. And it can be yours for $350 off right now.
Gaming laptops
Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050: was $839 now $695 @ Amazon
The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid budget gaming laptop, featuring an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a full HD 144 Hz screen. This laptop is a great choice for gamers who want to play big-budget games at moderate settings.
MSI Pulse GL66: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Amazon
This MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop comes well equipped for blockbuster gaming thanks to its Intel Core i7-12700H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It also packs a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate.
Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024): was $1,399 now $1,289 @ Amazon
Another Asus gaming laptop that packs in a whole lot of power. Its native 1080p screen (1920 x 1080) is paired with an impressive 165Hz rate. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU. It's an ideal laptop for hardcore first-person shooter fans. We also appreciate the fact it supports Wi-Fi 6E.
Alienware m16 R2: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Dell
With a subdued design, a comfortable keyboard and strong gaming performance, the 16-inch Alienware m16 is easy to recommend. This is a respectable price point for a gaming laptop that houses an RTX 4060 GPU and an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor.
Alienware m18: was $2,549 now $1,749 @ Best Buy
One of the biggest, baddest 18-inch laptops to cross our desk in quite some time. With a FHD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, the panel's refresh rate can hit a remarkable 480Hz, making it an ideal choice for future eSports champs. A powerful RTX 4070 GPU and an AMD Ryen 9 7000 Series should ensure top-tier gaming results.
How to get the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals
- Check manufacturers before you buy: Although they're not direct Amazon competitors, PC manufacturers like Dell, Lenovo, and HP are known for offering great laptop deals throughout the year. While Amazon sells laptops from all three brands, occasionally you'll find a lower price when shopping direct from the PC manufacturer. So our advice is to always cross check the final laptop price before you hit that buy button.
- Shop Amazon's rivals: In addition to PC manufacturers, retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart will have alternative Prime Day laptop deals of their own. They'll try to undercut Amazon with lower prices or freebies. So if you spot a laptop at a price you like, it's worth price checking that laptop at any of Amazon's top competitors.
- Use price checking tools: CamelCamelCamel is a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. It exposes mediocre deals so you can avoid them. It's one of our favorite tools to use on Prime Day and in general.
- Don't trust Amazon's reviews: We all read Amazon's user reviews. However, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although Amazon has removed many bogus reviews from its website, there are so many that it's become near-impossible for Amazon to keep up. Sites like Fakespot can help you weed our fake reviews from real ones.
