Best Prime Day laptop deals 2024 — the best sales right now on MacBooks, Chromebooks and more

Prime Day deals are getting underway, and that means it's time to shop Prime Day laptop deals. Many of the best laptops we've tested are being slashed in price, whether you're looking for a workhorse, a gaming powerhouse or a cheap machine to browse the web.

Right now the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M3/512GB) is $1,399 at Amazon. With Apple's M3 chip, it delivers blazing fast performance, long battery life and a great display too. It's now on sale for $200 off its usual price. (Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.)

If you're looking for something more affordable, I recommend the Acer Aspire 3 for $299 at Amazon. It delivers decent specs for its price and should easily handle basic tasks like streaming and browsing the web.

Keep scrolling for all the best Amazon Prime Day laptop sales. I've also included some laptop deals from other retailers for good measure. For more deals, check out the huge Walmart sale to fight Prime Day.

MacBooks

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. When we reviewed the MacBook Air M1, it never stuttered, thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon

The M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy | $1,399 @ B&H

Chromebooks

HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $189 @ Amazon

The HP Chromebook 14 has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6": was $289 now $209 @ Amazon

One of the more popular mid-range Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is on sale at Amazon. This convertible is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. It also features a touchscreen, a necessity for laptops with its 360-degree hinge.

Windows

Acer Aspire 3: was $324 now $299 @ Amazon

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Asus VivoBook 15: was $379 now $309 @ Amazon

Ideal for students or basic work, the Asus VivoBook 15 is a budget machine that won't break the bank. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's a little too underpowered for demanding work, but can pass when you just need to surf the web or watch some videos.

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: was $944 now $759 @ Amazon

The HP Pavilion 15 laptop is an excellent machine for working and everyday tasks. It packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also great for watching videos and streaming thanks to its Full HD IPS micro-edge display. Plus, it sports a solid eight hours of battery life and can be charged to 50% within just 45 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: was $1,349 now $999 @ Best Buy

Slim and sleek from every angle, and sporting a gorgeous sapphire blue finish. The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a mighty AMOLED laptop packing Snapdragon power and stamina that makes the MacBook blush. And it can be yours for $350 off right now.

Gaming laptops

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050: was $839 now $695 @ Amazon

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid budget gaming laptop, featuring an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a full HD 144 Hz screen. This laptop is a great choice for gamers who want to play big-budget games at moderate settings.

MSI Pulse GL66: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Amazon

This MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop comes well equipped for blockbuster gaming thanks to its Intel Core i7-12700H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It also packs a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024): was $1,399 now $1,289 @ Amazon

Another Asus gaming laptop that packs in a whole lot of power. Its native 1080p screen (1920 x 1080) is paired with an impressive 165Hz rate. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU. It's an ideal laptop for hardcore first-person shooter fans. We also appreciate the fact it supports Wi-Fi 6E.

Alienware m16 R2: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Dell

With a subdued design, a comfortable keyboard and strong gaming performance, the 16-inch Alienware m16 is easy to recommend. This is a respectable price point for a gaming laptop that houses an RTX 4060 GPU and an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor.

Alienware m18: was $2,549 now $1,749 @ Best Buy

One of the biggest, baddest 18-inch laptops to cross our desk in quite some time. With a FHD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, the panel's refresh rate can hit a remarkable 480Hz, making it an ideal choice for future eSports champs. A powerful RTX 4070 GPU and an AMD Ryen 9 7000 Series should ensure top-tier gaming results.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals