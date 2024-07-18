Amazon is knocking up to 50% off viral footwear brand Hey Dude — 7 deals I’d shop now

If you haven't heard about Hey Dude footwear yet, you probably haven't been on TikTok recently. The Italian shoe brand that was acquired by Crocs has caused quite a controversial stir on social media with a split vote on whether the shoes are comfortable and trendy or a total fashion faux pas.

That being said, Hey Dudes have racked up a strong fan base on Amazon, with some pairs garnering over 100,000 5-star reviews! In fact, Amazon is having a huge sale on the popular footwear as we speak. From loafers to flip flops, Hey Dude is offering discounts of up to 50% off.

With select styles starting at just $20, I definitely recommend snagging a discounted pair while you still can. Here are 7 Hey Dude deals I would shop right now!

Hey Dude Deals

Hey Dude Men's Myers Flip: was $39 now from $20 @ Amazon

These flip flops will improve your pool and beach days all summer long! They're lightweight, super easy to slip on and are designed with a cushy foam footbed and under-strap padding to keep you extra comfortable.

Hey Dude Women's Wendy Linen: was $32 now from $26 @ Amazon

This versatile shoe is made of linen cotton canvas and features distressed edges for a lived-in look. Lightweight and super flexible, these shoes will have you ready to take on whatever the day brings.

Hey Dude Women's Wendy Mix: was $58 now from $26 @ Amazon

This colorful shoe showcases the brand's iconic low-top moc and features a soft, cotton fabric that allows for breathability. They're simple to slip on and they also have a removable sole that can easily be washed.

Hey Dude Men's Wally Sport Mesh Slip-On Shoe: was $64 now from $48 @ Amazon

With an airy mesh upper, cushioned ankle collar and flexible support, these shoes were designed with activity in mind. They are sure to be an instant favorite in your shoe lineup.

Hey Dude Women's Karina Shoe: was $64 now from $48 @ Amazon

These linen, two-tone sneakers are not only super stylish but they're ready to take on the day. They pair well with just about any outfit and feature a cushy insole that makes every step comfy.

Hey Dude Men's Wally Canvas Sneaker: was $64 now from $48 @ Amazon

Elevate any outfit with these sneakers that are perfect for running errands, going on casual walks and even having picnics in the park. The durable slip-ons keep your feet covered and comfy during all your fun in the sun.

Hey Dude Men's Sirocco: was $74 now from $56 @ Amazon

Both sporty and stylish, these sneakers have a higher rise than other Hey Dude sneaker, giving you an extra spring in your step. They're lined with a breathable, stretch cotton fabric to keep you going all day long.

What are Hey Dude shoes?

Hey Dude is a footwear brand that makes casual, comfortable and lightweight shoes for men, women and children. They've become increasingly popular in recent years due to their versatility, affordability and the fact that they're super simple to slip on. They've also received a lot of exposure on social media, specifically on TikTok. While the Wally and Wendy loafers are their most popular styles, they come in a wide variety of styles and materials. The brand was founded in Italy in 2008 by entrepreneur Alessandro Rosano, but was acquired by Crocs in 2022.