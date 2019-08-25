Best Electric Scooters 2019: Motorized Scooters with Seats and Standup

Glion Dolly If you want an electric scooter primarily to commute to and from work, the Glion Dolly is a popular choice. Visit Site

Electric scooters are an easy way to get around whether you live in a crowded city or a sprawling suburb. They don't require much of a learning curve to use, and you don't need a license to drive one. However, we suggest plenty of practice with ample protection before you hit the road on one.

There are several categories of electric scooters, from entry-level budget models for those who merely want to stroll around the suburbs, to commuter scooters that are meant to help you get to work faster than walking and taking the train.

After spending 30 hours researching review sites, retailers and more, we think the best electric scooter for most people is the Glion Dolly . It's one of the best overall commuter rides, and though it costs a bit more than some of the entry-level scooters out there, it's a reliable buy. It can also fold up, has a bright headlight and tail reflector, and you can transport it like a rolling suitcase when you're not riding it.

Curious to ride an electric scooter and wonder what's available? Here are the best electric scooters in varying price ranges.

Scooter Price Range Max Speed Max Rider Weight Razor Ecosmart Metro $399 Up to 10 miles 18 mph 220 lbs. Razor EPrime $389 Up to 15 miles 15 mph 176 lbs. Swagtron Swagger 5 $299 11 miles 18 mph 320 lbs. Glion Dolly $499 15 miles 15 mph 255 lbs. Turbowheel Dart $998 30 miles 25 mph 220 lbs. Nanrobot D4+ $1,349 34-40 miles 40 mph 330 lbs. Razor Power Core E90 $139 5 miles 15 mph 120 lbs. Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro $339.99 Up to 10 miles 15 mph 170 lbs. Razor E100 $149.99 Up to 10 miles 10 mph 120 lbs.

The best electric scooter overall

(Image credit: Glion)

1. Glion Dolly Long range on a charge and good speed make the Glion Dolly the best electric scooter overall SPECIFICATIONS Size: 36.2 x 11.8 x 5.9 inches | Weight: 28.7 pounds | Max Speed: 15 mph | Range: 15 miles | Max Rider Weight: 255 pounds Reasons to Buy Pop-out kickstand Durable build materials Portable Bright headlight Reasons to Avoid Small wheels can make for a rough ride Touchy throttle Buy Now at Amazon

If you want an electric scooter primarily to commute to and from work, the Glion Dolly is a popular choice. The Dolly is foldable, and at 27.3 pounds, it's light enough to cart up a flight of stairs on your way home. It can reach top speeds of 15 miles per hour and lasts for about 15 miles of roaming, which makes it a good fit for small city dwellers.

The Dolly has a bright headlight and built-in tail reflector, helpful when riding home in the evening or in the winter months when the sun sets too early, as well as integrated fenders for protecting the wheels. You can also transport the Dolly like a suitcase when you're not riding it, and it comes with a kickstand so that it stays upright on its own.

Perhaps the only drawback of the Glion Dolly are its small wheels and lack of suspension, which makes for a bumpier ride than other electric scooters.

What Reviewers Say

The Glion Dolly has relatively positive ratings from Amazon buyers who bought one to help them on their commute to work, though one three-star Amazon review mentions that "if you're stopping and going often the throttle can be tricky." CNET also wrote about the Dolly's effectiveness as a commuter vehicle, adding, "it’s best for people who primarily use public transit."

The best sit-down scooter

(Image credit: Razor)

2. Razor Ecosmart Metro The best electric scooter for those who want to stay seated SPECIFICATIONS Size: 59.5 x 41.5 x 20.3 inches | Weight: 67 pounds | Max Speed: 18 mph | Range: 10 miles | Max Rider Weight: 220 pounds Reasons to Buy Easy to control Rear luggage storage Reasons to Avoid Too heavy for walking up the stairs Not good at scaling hills Buy Now at Amazon

If you'd rather sit for the frenzied commute across the metropolis, the Razor EcoSmart Metro is an affordable option. This scooter features a seat and a large bamboo deck for resting your feet while riding, as well as a rack on the back of the vehicle for carting around things like groceries.

The scooter has a maximum speed of 18 mph and lasts up to 10 miles per charge. The Ecosmart Metro isn't a high-performance vehicle, nor is it very portable. But it's a good option for casual commuters and first-time scooter riders.

What Reviewers Say

The Razor EcoSmart Metro electric scooter had plenty of positive reviews from previous buyers. One of Engadget 's Public Access community reviewers even took the time to write why they liked this particular model. "This is a great purchase for those who are on a budget, and need some means of transportation other than public transport."

On Amazon , many of the complaints surrounding the EcoSmart Metro reference its less-than-advertised ride time. Some buyers found a way around this by swapping in a higher-capacity battery pack.

Best electric scooter for kids

(Image credit: Razor)

3. Razor E100 An ideal electric scooter for kids SPECIFICATIONS Size: 36 x 32.5 x 16 inches | Weight: 29.5 pounds | Max Speed: 10 mph | Range: 10 miles | Max Rider Weight: 120 pounds Reasons to Buy Not too fast for first-time riders Steady battery life Reasons to Avoid Chain-drive motor requires maintenance Buy Now at Amazon

The E100 is ideal for those looking for a scooter their kids can safely ride around town. It comes in a variety of colors and features twist-grip acceleration controls, as well as a hand-operated front brake. The E100 tops out at 10 mph but offers enough torque for heading uphill or over steep bumps. And with 40 minutes of drive time, that's plenty to get to school and back with a pit stop in between.

One caveat of the E100, however, is that it uses a chain-drive motor, which can require maintenance over time.

What Reviewers Say

Amazon reviewers have recently reported a bevy of battery problems with Razor's popular kid's scooter, the E100. Conversely, parents satisfied with the purchase also complained about the motor being a bit too noisy when it's running.

Best electric scooter for beginners

(Image credit: Razor)

4. Razor E-Prime A good electric scooter for beginners SPECIFICATIONS Size: 40.6 x 40.2 x 18.2 inches | Weight: 21.56 pounds | Max Speed: 15 mph | Range: 15 miles | Max Rider Weight: 176 pounds Reasons to Buy Easy assembly Solid build Reasons to Avoid No headlight or tail lights Shorter-than-advertised range Buy Now at Amazon

If you're looking to get a feel for the electric-scooter lifestyle, the Razor E-Prime is an excellent choice. It's small, but it's capable. The E-Prime is a beginner's electric scooter that's light enough to cart around and quick enough to get you to the office on time in the morning. The E-Prime can reach top speeds of 15 mph, though the scooter is only suitable for up to half an hour of continuous riding.

What Reviewers Say

The Razor EPrime scooter is beloved by those who have purchased it and spent time riding it around town. However, the biggest complaint about the vehicle is the motor isn't very powerful. Both Amazon reviews and Electrek 's official review of the scooter mention that "this isn’t a long-range scooter." The EPrime is best suited for short, quick trips.

Best for larger riders

(Image credit: Swagtron)

5. Swagtron Swagger 5 Elite This electric scooter can support larger riders, but has a shorter range SPECIFICATIONS Size: 45.3 x 41.5 x 17 inches | Weight: 27.5 pounds | Max Speed: 18 mph | Range: 11 miles | Max Rider Weight: 320 pounds Reasons to Buy Affordable Supports larger riders Reasons to Avoid Slow takeoffs Slow on inclines Buy Now at Walmart

The Swagtron Swagger 5 Elite is another affordable scooter, though this one is a little faster at a top speed of 18 mph. It's well-equipped, with a collapsible chassis for stowing in a trunk and a 250-watt motor.

The Swagger 5 weighs 27.5 pounds and supports up to 320 pounds on the journey. It also comes with a shock-absorbent spring and a phone mount, which you can use to monitor the Swagger's top speed and battery power along with the Swagtron companion app.

What Reviewers Say

Walmart buyers pegged the Swagtron Swagger 5 Elite is a worthy buy, though several reviewers also mentioned the scooter's difficulty scaling inclines. In its electric-scooter roundup, CNET cites the scooter's low power for why it's slow to take off and make it up hills.

Big, fast and expensive

(Image credit: Turbowheel)

6. Turbowheel Dart T9 Big, fast and expensive, and offers nearly double the range of most other scooters SPECIFICATIONS Size: 35 x 19.5 x 5.25 inches | Weight: 39.5 pounds | Max Speed: 25 mph | Range: 30 miles | Max Rider Weight: 220 pounds Reasons to Buy Air-filled tires make for a comfortable ride Multiple LED lights make the scooter easier to spot at dusk Reasons to Avoid A bit hefty Expensive Buy Now at Ewheels

At first glance, the Turbowheel Dart T9 seems like a run-of-the-mill scooter, but it's much more capable than it looks. This 1200-watt scooter is powerful, reaching top speeds of 25 mph for up to 30 miles of riding, and it can get you up hills more quickly than some of the scooters with smaller motors. It comes with dual-wheel mechanical brakes so that you can safely stop at a moment's notice. The scooter's 8.5-inch air-filled tires help cushion the ride, and there's a neat light kit for tricking out your commuter scooter.

At nearly 40 pounds, the Turbowheel Dart isn't the easiest to carry up the stairs. But it's fast, and it even has a fast-charging battery that's bigger than some e-bikes.

What Reviewers Say

The Turbowheel Dar T9 is primarily sold through the online shopping site, eWheels, and the reviews are mostly positive. Electric-scooter review site, Electrek , also heralds the T9's air-filled tires, writing that it "rides like a cloud," and that it makes brick paths feel like any other smooth road surface.

Best high-end model

(Image credit: Nanrobot)

7. Nanrobot D4+ A high-end model with impressive range and speed SPECIFICATIONS Size: 49 x 45 x 10 inches | Weight: 70 pounds | Max Speed: 40 mph | Range: 45 miles | Max Rider Weight: 330 pounds Reasons to Buy Very fast Quick acceleration Reasons to Avoid Too heavy to carry Expensive Buy Now at Amazon

If you are set on splurging for an electric scooter, the Nanrobot D4+ is one of the better deals in the $1,200 and up price range. But this shouldn't be your first pick if you're a novice scooter rider.

Since this scooter can reach speeds of up to 40 mph, the D4+ features both front and rear suspension, along with two shock absorbers on the rear and four on the front. This all helps contribute to a smoother ride than most models and will be comfortable to ride even on pothole-ridden roads.

What's more: the D4+ features two 1000-watt electric hub motors — one in each wheel — which provide enough torque and power to reach its top speed. And since this is likely to be your primary ride around town, the Nanrobot D4+ is equipped with a bright headlight for seeing ahead even on poorly lit streets.

The D4+ has an LCD readout at the handle, so you know how fast you're going, how much time you have left before you need a charge, and which gear is propelling you forward. The D4+ can take you far, too, with up to 45 miles of travel with the included 52-volt battery pack. That's more than twice most other scooters.

What Reviewers Say

There aren't many mainstream reviews on the NanRobot D4+, though the Amazon reviews skew mostly positive. Buyers have mentioned how powerful the scooter is, with one mention of it being "scary fast."

Budget scooter for kids

(Image credit: Razor)

8. Razor Power Core E90 This budget scooter for kids has a more limited range SPECIFICATIONS Size: 32.9 x 31.7 x 12.9 inches | Weight: 22 pounds | Max Speed: 15 mph | Range: 5 miles | Max Rider Weight: 120 pounds Reasons to Buy Easy assembly Motor doesn't require regular maintenance Reasons to Avoid A bit rattly at max speed Long charge times Buy Now at Amazon

The Razor Power Core E90 electric scooter is one of the best budget scooters available for kids who merely need a boost on the ride to school. It goes up to 10 mph and offers up to 70 minutes of continuous cruising. This budget scooter doesn't require much maintenance like those of the commuter rigs, either, because it doesn't have a chain-drive system. And though it doesn't fold up, it's small enough to bring on the bus or train without taking up too much space.

What Reviewers Say

Amazon reviewers have complained of rattling frames at high speeds, while a few others expressed concern over how fast the E90 throttles. Even some of the most positive reviews mention the E90 being a little too fast, with some parents wanting more robust control over the speedometer.

Most stylish

(Image credit: Razor)

9. Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro This stylish scooter looks like an old-school Vespa SPECIFICATIONS Size: 50 x 30 x 18 inches | Weight: 62 pounds | Max Speed: 15 mph | Range: 10 miles | Max Rider Weight: 170 pounds Reasons to Buy Kids can sit down for the ride Underseat storage Reasons to Avoid Chain-driven motor requires a bit of maintenance Buy Now at Amazon

For stylish kids who prefer to sit while trekking across town, Razor's Pocket Mod miniature electric scooter is a real treat. The high-performance Pocket Mod features twist-grip throttle for a motorcycle-like feel and 12-inch pneumatic tires with a rear-suspension system, so it's as comfortable to ride as it is cute to look at. It comes in a variety of colors, and there's a cubby underneath the seat for storing books and other things. The Pocket Mod can manage a cool 15 mph for a sustained 40 minutes of riding time.

What Reviewers Say

Both the parents who reviewed the Pocket Mod on Amazon and the kids that the vehicle was intended for were pleased with its performance. Some Amazon customers complained of flat tires and the scooter's snail's-pace crawl up hills, but for the most part, this is a popular product for kids who want a bit of independence when riding around the block.

What to look for when buying an electric scooter

For the most part, you can tell which class of scooter you're looking at based on the price.

$100 to $300: These scooters tend to be of the budget variety and come with smaller motors, low-capacity batteries and simple braking mechanisms, though they don't require maintenance and are great for getting the feel of the electric scooter.

These scooters tend to be of the budget variety and come with smaller motors, low-capacity batteries and simple braking mechanisms, though they don't require maintenance and are great for getting the feel of the electric scooter. $300 to $600: These scooters can be considered as either midrange or entry-level commuters, and they tend to include bigger wheels, slightly longer ranges, fast-charging batteries and the ability to scale hills.

These scooters can be considered as either midrange or entry-level commuters, and they tend to include bigger wheels, slightly longer ranges, fast-charging batteries and the ability to scale hills. $600 and up: These scooters are in the premium range. You can expect a longer, more comfortable ride, along with larger tires, faster speeds, disc brakes and tighter suspension.

How We Picked

There are dozens of varieties of electric scooters on the market, but only a few are worth bringing home to ride.

For entry-level and commuter scooters, we primarily considered things like portability — how easy it is to fold up to bring on the bus or other types of public transportation, or how light it is to cart up a long stretch of stairs — along with range and top speed.

Commuter scooters don't need to be the fastest things around, but it helps if they can manage at least 15 mph for a sustained time so that you're not holding up anyone in the bike lane. We also looked at braking mechanisms, including hydraulic disc brakes, which are the best for stopping quickly and safely at top speeds, and mechanical disc brakes, which are considered the second best for their reliability. Extra features like headlights, reflectors and available speedometer also factored into our commuter picks.

For the performance-based, higher-end rides, we considered range, speed and braking mechanisms, but we also looked at suspension. If you're paying upward of $1,000 for an electric scooter, it should be comfortable to ride and able to scale curbs, hills and bumpy roads. We also verified our picks by cross-referencing reviews between Amazon, manufacturer's sites, and in some cases, Walmart. User reviews were then cross-referenced with publications such as Engadget , Electrek and CNET when available.

For our picks for kids, electric scooters in this category don't offer the same bells and whistles as commuter models. For instance, many of the child and preteen picks don't fold up for portability, so we considered overall weight and size for kids with longer rides to school. We also stuck with scooters that topped out at 15 mph for utmost safety. And like our commuter and high-performance picks, we pored over reviews from parents where accessible.