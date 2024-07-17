Not a typo! Google Pixel 7a has crashed to $129 for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, but that doesn't mean that it is the only place to find some good deals. Best Buy has recently revealed several new deals, including for the Google Pixel 7a.

Right now, the you can pick up the Google Pixel 7a 5G 128GB Unlocked from Best Buy for $129. That is a massive discount from its $499 original price, and it completely annihilates Amazon's offering of a refurbished Pixel 7a for $296 on Amazon.

Google Pixel 7a 5G 12GB Unlocked: was $499 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7a is a fantastic smartphone for those on a budget. The 7a comes with a relatively powerful Tensor G2 chip and a faster refresh rate on the display. The main camera has also been improved from older models and the introduction of wireless charging makes it much easier to keep the phone running. Currently only available in charcoal

The Pixel 7a might not be on many users' minds right now, especially with the release of the Google Pixel 8a. However, this deal might be enough to convince people that it is the perfect time to pick one up. When we reviewed the Pixel 7a we praised the improved refresh rate and the brighter screen, something that Google has had an issue with before. While it isn't quite as big an improvement as the Pixel 8 Pro, its great at this price point.

As another benefit, the Google Pixel 7a has a 64MP main camera, which is even better than the Pixel 7. It produced some great images in our testing, although they were slightly darker than some might like. When comparing it to the OnePlus 12R there was no doubt that the Pixel 7a had a better camera output than its competition and isn't far behind the recent Pixel 8a.

The Pixel 7a isn't perfect, the Tensor G2 is not a very powerful chip compared to more current phones, but it is a noticeable improvement over many of its contemporaries. It also isn't the most durable device on the market at the moment, so you will need a case. However, for this price, you would struggle to do better than this affordable smartphone.

If you want a phone with a bit more power then we have compiled a list of the Prime Day phone deals to help you find the best discounts.