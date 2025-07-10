I've hunted down all the Prime Day deals that are Black Friday cheap — 17 sales to snag right now
We're in the thick of Prime Day — but with only two days left, it's time to get serious and take advantage of all the unbeatable savings. In fact, the discounts are so good, it almost feels like Black Friday with all these unprecedented deals.
Fortunately, I've scoured Amazon and gathered some of my favorite deals from $29 that are just as good (if not better) than Black Friday prices. Don't worry, I did my homework and double checked that these are in fact record-low prices.
So why wait until November? Here are the absolute best deals you can score this Prime Day — and I recommend jumping on them ASAP. (Plus, check out today's best Amazon promo codes).
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
The Ring Indoor Cam records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter.
This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red — some are more discounted than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.
Save 34% on a 4 pack of Apple's AirTag trackers in this Amazon Prime Day deal and make sure you never lose your keys, luggage, wallet or bicycle again.
The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 is an affordable tablet that offers access to a wide range of games and essential apps. It boasts a 25% performance boost over the previous generation and packs a vibrant 10-inch Full HD display. This model comes with 32GB of storage. This Prime Day deal shaves $5 extra its lowest-ever price!
Want vertical head-to-toe video and package detection missing on from the entry-level Ring Doorbell? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent sqaured video that shows what's happening closer to your front door, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too. It's now $20 less than its lowest-ever price.
If you’re looking for a smart brush at an affordable price, this Genius X model is 50% off. It comes with six cleaning modes, and has impressive, advanced features. Notably, it’s Bluetooth enabled, and gives you real-time feedback about your daily brushing habits and how to improve via your smartphone. This top-of-the-range brush also comes with three replacement brush heads, and a travel case. And at such a great price, it probably won’t last very long! Be sure to add the $20 off coupon to get the toothbrush at its lowest price ever.
This vacuum is certified Pet Proven for its ability to effectively remove stubborn pet stains and odors, removing muddy paws, embedded dirt and bio messes. The long hose and cord allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach messes, and the two tank technology simplifies filling and emptying while keeping clean and dirty separate. The appliance comes equipped with a self-cleaning tough stain tool, specialized pet hair removal tool and trial size Bissell cleaning solution.
The Beats Solo 4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've never seen them cheaper than this so grab them while you can.
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are "nearly perfect wireless earbuds" according to our review, offering world-class noise cancelation, spatial audio, quality sound and 6-30 hours of battery life. The audio quality is even a bit better. Grab them while you can. This new model sports a USB-C charging case, making them the perfect companion for the iPhone 15.
In our Moccamaster KBGV review, we were impressed with the no-frills, easy-to-use design and speedy, delicious brewing. This drip machine uses disposable filter papers and comes with a carafe for batch brews. Best of all, it's backed by a 5 year warranty and a lifetime repair promise.
The Kindle Colorsoft bundle is currently a massive $150 off. Its MSRP is $362, and right now it's just $211. You get: a Kindle Colorsoft, a vegan leather case, and a wireless charging station. A Kindle Colorsoft by itself is $279, so you're saving $68 and getting two extra products. That's an awesome deal if you ask me.
The Meta Quest 3S is already the best VR headset for the money, and now that it's just $249 for Prime Day, the deal has just become all the sweeter. Expect the same performance as the pricier Quest 3, but with a smaller field of view and lower resolution. Other than that, expect to play a popular VR game right off the bat, and even more thanks to its 3-month Quest+ subscription.
The Sonos Ace are my favorite way to listen to Spatial Audio over Bluetooth. They've got a natural sound signature and surprisingly good call quality. 30 hours of battery is the icing on the cake — and one of the reasons they earned a 4.5-star review. This is their lowest price ever, beating the previous deal by $20.
The OnePlus Pad is one of our favorite Android tablets. We like this tablet's speedy Dimensity 9000 CPU, 13-hour battery life, and sharp 11.6-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz display. You also get 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras and USB-C charging. Normally nearly $500, it's currently $329 ($150 off) and at its lowest price ever. Simply put, it's the best Android tablet you can buy.
One of the best cheap phones is now down to its lowest ever price, with $50 off the list price. Best of all, this is unlocked, which means you won't be stuck on a specific carrier if you don't want to be. All to let you enjoy great cameras, solid battery life and access to some of the best AI phone features around for less.
This is the lowest we've ever seen the Apple Watch Ultra 2 drop, and it's unlikely to go any cheaper on Prime Day itself, so buy it while you can! The deal is on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black, with the black ocean loop.
Samsung's The Frame comes highly regarded as both a valiant display and chic art piece. It uses a 60Hz refresh rate on a anti-reflective matte display for the quality picture performance that could pass for art museum décor. Samsung's art gallery is packed with a wide range of paintings and assorted art for you to enjoy, and it's made all the better under $1,000 this Prime Day.
