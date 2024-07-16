I review office chairs for a living and these 5 Prime Day deals are too good to pass up
Your home office and your back will thank you
If you’re tired of sitting in a worn-down office chair but don’t want to pay full price for a new one, then you’re in luck as there are some great Prime Day deals for the best office chairs.
I’ve been working from home for the past six years, and let me tell you, the right office chair can make all the difference. With extra support for your back and a comfy seat, a good office chair will make working a much more comfortable experience. However, for the perfect combo, you’ll want to pair it with one of the best standing desks as you don’t want to sit for too long.
Whether you’re looking for a full mesh office chair to help keep you cool or one with excellent lumbar support if you have a bad back, there’s something for everyone here. In fact, I’ve reviewed most of the office chairs on this list. Don’t wait, as these deals are going fast and you don’t want to miss out on the chance to give your home office the ultimate upgrade at a steep discount.
Best Prime Day office chair deals
Sihoo Doro C300: was $359 now $239 @ Amazon
The Sihoo Doro C300 is a full mesh office chair that’s available in either black or white. While I took a look at the white version in my Sihoo Doro C300 review, the black version looks great too and it’s discounted by an extra $10. This office chair has a futuristic design and even comes with an adjustable headrest.
Branch Ergonomic Chair: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon
The Branch Ergonomic Chair gives you the best of both worlds with a mesh back and a fabric seat cushion. While it’s available in a number of different colors, the black version is the most discounted right now. In our Branch Ergonomic Chair review, we praised its affordable price and multiple adjustment points. There is a headrest available for this chair but you will need to purchase it separately.
Hon Ignition 2.0: was $436 now $399 @ Amazon
Like the Branch Ergonomic Chair, the Hon Ignition 2.0 also features a mesh backrest and a fabric seat cushion. It also has an adjustable lumbar support and you can change the seat depth. In my Hon Ignition 2.0 review, I liked how easy this chair is to assemble and its six adjustment points. If black isn’t for you, there are other color and customization options available but only the black version is on sale for Prime Day.
Haworth Fern: was $1,249 now $1,061 @ Amazon
The Haworth Fern is as comfortable to sit in as it’s beautiful to look at. This is because Haworth used a fern leaf as inspiration for this chair and its 3-part back system does a great job of responding to your movements throughout the day. In my Haworth Fern review, I praised this chair’s 12-year warranty and the fact that it arrives at your door fully assembled.
Steelcase Leap: was $1,299 now $1,039 @ Amazon
The Steelcase Leap is another premium office chair that comes in a wide variety of color options. Fortunately though, both the black and blue versions of this chair are on sale for Prime Day. In our Steelcase Leap review, we were really impressed by this chair’s excellent back support and how comfortable it was to sit in for long periods.
Anthony Spadafora is the security and networking editor at Tom’s Guide where he covers everything from data breaches and ransomware gangs to password managers and the best way to cover your whole home or business with Wi-Fi. Before joining the team, he wrote for ITProPortal while living in Korea and later for TechRadar Pro after moving back to the US. Based in Houston, Texas, when he’s not writing Anthony can be found tinkering with PCs and game consoles, managing cables and upgrading his smart home.