Amazon’s best-selling Under Armour workout T-shirt just dropped to $10 in Prime Day sale

The best-selling Under Armour Tech 2.0 tee is on sale ahead of Prime Day sales starting tomorrow.

You can now pick up the Under Armour Tech 2.0 short-sleeve T-shirt from just $10 at Amazon before the official sales kick-off.

There are plenty of color and sizing options available, so I recommend scouring all the available stock as discounts vary depending on the model you pick. There's also the choice between standard and tall.

I personally own this T-shirt, and it's a staple workout top for me. It dries super fast and remains breathable no matter what workout you do. I typically train in the men's model, but you can pick up the women's more sculpted UA Tech 2.0 T-shirt for $16 at Amazon, too.

Under Armour Tech 2.0 (men's) T-shirt: was $25 now $10 @ Amazon

The Tech 2.0 pulls in nearly 100K in reviews and is known for its super breathable feel and fast-drying tech. I love training in this top and it fares well in the wash.

Under Armour Tech (women's) T-shirt: was $25 now $16 @ Amazon

Although not quite as good a discount as the men's, the tee is super soft, wicks sweat quickly and uses a 4-way stretch construction to help you move freely. I expect the t-shirt to reduce further during Prime Day.

Why I'd shop the Under Armour Tech 2.0 T-shirt during Prime Day

The Under Armour Tech 2.0 workout T-shirt pulls in over 90k reviews on Amazon and year-on-year gets voted Amazon's best-selling workout T-shirt in the men's activewear category.

I love the look of this workout top. You can either shop bold, bright colors or strip it back with simple black, white, or grey tones. The logo is stamped at the breast of the shirt, but other than that, the stripped-back design lends itself well to any setting, from walks with friends to sweaty gym workouts.

The UA Tech fabric is quick-drying, soft, breathable and stretchy. I like to train in the men's because it's looser, but if you prefer a sculpted fit, the women's model cinches in at the waist.

It's made from 100% polyester and stays cool during the warmer weather while wicking sweat, and the reviews I've read also compliment the lightweight and airy feel. I wore this T-shirt while training at the Under Armour Academy for fitness testing, and I've since worn it on runs, during strength training, and hybrid classes.

I expect the stock to go fast, so strongly recommend shopping now before the deal runs out. And trust me, $10 for any Under Armour activewear is a huge saving.

(Image credit: Future/ Under Armour Next)

