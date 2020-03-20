The best office chairs in 2020

Wherever you park your posterior to do work, it deserves the best office chair to call home. A decent home office chair doesn't just look cool; it can make you more productive and more focused and keep you feeling comfy during long video calls. It will encourage good posture, which makes working from home easier on your back, and it helps you feel better when you get up from a long day at the (home) office. Believe me; I've worked from home for over five years, and a good, well-adjusted chair is the first step to getting things done, wherever you work from.

A good office chair is not only comfortable but can be adjusted to your own requirements, allowing you to move the different parts of the chair around to fit your body. It should also move as you do, adapting as you shift while working.

We've looked at office chairs for budgets big and small, ranging from around $100 to $1,400. You don't have to spend that much to get a comfortable place to work, though; our top budget pick, the $110 AmazonBasics Classic Office Chair, offers some of the features of the top-rated Aereon but at a tenth of the price.

What are the best office chairs?

Our top pick is the classic Herman Miller Aeron. Although this expensive chair has been around for many years, the company has not been resting on its laurels; it has constantly revised the design of the Aeron to keep up with developments, and this chair is a marvel of material engineering. You'll pay for this design, though: Priced at $1,395, it's a big investment. You get what you pay for with this chair, though: It is the most configurable and adaptable chair we looked at, and you can add features such as a headrest and a footrest that share the same design.

We picked two budget models for shoppers on a tighter budget: the $110 Amazon Classic Office Chair and the $160 Space Seating Professional AirGrid. The Amazon model is a simple-but-high-quality chair that offers the basic features you need: a comfortable leather seat, basic adjustments of height and seat tilt tension, and rollers that let you zip around your home office.

The $160 Space chair offers more adjustments, making it a great pick for people who have back or pain issues and want a seat that can be reconfigured as required. You can also adjust the height of the armrests, which is important for shoulder and back comfort. The Space chair also has a mesh back that lets air flow through so you don't get a sweaty back. There are cheaper chairs, but these two represent the best balance of price and features for this most important piece of office furniture.

The best office chairs you can buy today

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

1. Herman Miller Aeron

The best office chair overall, but expensive

Colors: carbon, graphite, mineral | Material: 8Z pellicle elastomeric and aluminium | Seat width: 18.5 inches (large), 16.5 inches (medium), 16 inches (small) | Weight Limit: 350 pounds

Very adjustable

Elastomeric fabric allows for ventilation

Optional headrests and footrests

Expensive

The Herman Miller Aeron chair may be the symbol of dot-com excess, but there's a good reason for that: It is damn comfortable. This top-tier chair allows you to adjust everything, including more esoteric things, like the tension of eight zones of the fabric (including the important lumbar support) and the tilt and angle of the armrests. It also supports working in two profiles: one for when you are leaning forward and another for when you are leaning back and reclining.

It's perhaps no surprise that all of this comes at a price. At $1,395, you could buy one of these chairs or 11 of our cheapest picks, the AmazonBasics Classic office chair. You only have one butt, though, and if you are going to be working from home for a long time, it would be worth giving your behind a nice place to rest.

(Image credit: AmazonBasics)

2. AmazonBasics Classic office chair

The best budget office chair

Colors: Black, light beige, light gray | Material: microfiber and aluminium | Seat width: 26 inches | Weight Limit: 275 pounds

Adjustable height and tilt tension

Stain-proof and sweat-wicking microfiber cover

No arm, lumbar or seat-tilt adjustment

You don't need to spend a fortune to get a decent place to park yourself, and the AmazonBasics Classic office chair is our top budget pick. This chair costs a very reasonable $110, but it has the features most users need. The microfiber cover allows moisture to wick away, so you won't get a sweaty back. It offers full body support, so you can lean back and have your head and neck supported. The height is adjustable, and the five rotating rollers mean that it should work fine on both carpet and wood floors. You can also adjust the tension of the seat and back tilt, controlling how easy it is to recline the whole seat.

What you don't get is much adjustability. Apart from the height of the seat from the floor and the tilt tension, everything is fixed; there's no lumbar adjustment, no armrest adjustment and no seat-tilt adjustment.

(Image credit: Space)

3. Space Seating Professional AirGrid

The best budget adjustable office chair

Colors: black | Material: leather/fabric | Seat width: 20 inches | Weight Limit: 250 pounds

Adjustable arms

Adjustable seat tilt and height

Fabric back for ventilation

Most low-cost office chairs aren't very adjustable; the mechanisms that make for adjustable lumbar support and tension zones aren't cheap to make. The Space Seating Professional AirGrid strikes a good balance, as you can adjust a lot of the features of this modern-looking chair and still spend less than $200.

You can adjust the height and position of the AirGrid's arms and tweak the tilt of the seat, the latter of which is an important feature for creating a comfortable sitting position when you lean back or forward. You can shift the armrests left and right, but you can't adjust the angle or the slope. The AirGrid also has a mesh fabric back, which makes for better ventilation on hot days. You don't get some of the fancy adjustments of some more expensive models, but you do get most of the features that make for a comfortable spot to sit.

(Image credit: Steelcase)

4. Steelcase Leap

The best office chair for people with back issues

Colors: barley, black, blue, gray, marble and red | Material: microfiber and aluminium | Seat width: 20.4 inches | Weight Limit: 400 pounds

Live back technology adjusts as you move

Armrests can be moved in multiple directions

Expensive

If you struggle with back pain, you want a chair that adjusts to you. While many chairs can be tweaked to your requirement, the Steelcase Leap takes an alternative approach: It shifts as you use it. The back bends, the lumbar support shifts and the entire chair tilts as you adjust your position; you set these by using three controls that allow you to tweak how you configure the chair for your spine, lumbar region and posture. That makes this chair a great pick for people with chronic back or spinal issues, as adjusting these controls can make a chair much more comfortable.

The Steelcase Leap isn't cheap, though; at $860, it is one of the more expensive chairs we looked at. That might be a sound investment if you use it a lot and want something that can be adjusted to suit your mood.

(Image credit: Hon)

5. Hon Exposure

A good office chair for not a lot of money

Colors: black | Material: fabric and aluminium | Seat width: 20 inches | Weight Limit: 250 pounds

Sure, you could spend upward of a grand on a Herman Miller Aeron, but unless you're planning to work from home permanently, you don't need to go all out on an office chair. Instead, you need a decent adjustable chair that doesn't cost an arm, a leg and a spine. The Hon Exposure hits this sweet spot of price and adjustability.

The Hon Exposure, which costs around $200, has the usual adjustable arms and height. Unusual for a cheap chair, there is also lumbar support in the form of a crossbar and a pad that supports the lower back. This can be moved in and out to provide support for this critical region. The full back uses a fabric mesh, so you won't get a sweaty back when the heat is on. The chair can recline, too, so you can get in the most comfortable position for editing PowerPoint presentations.

(Image credit: Hon)

Hon Volt Task Stool

The best office chair without armrests

Colors: black, crimson, navy | Material: leather/fabric | Seat width: 20.4 inches | Weight Limit: 300 pounds

Simple, clean design

Lack of armrests may not be comfortable to all

No adjustment to relative positions of seat and back

I like armrests, but not everyone does. Some people prefer to let their elbows fly free. For them, the Hon Volt Task Stool is our top pick. Sometimes called a drafting chair (because it is often used with a drafting table that requires a lot of left-right movement), this chair also includes a foot ring at the base of the column, making it easier to balance.

The seat and half back of the Hon Volt Task Stool is covered with leather, although a fabric version is available. You can adjust the seat height and the foot ring height, but there is no way to change the relative positions of the seat and back. However, the design of this chair encourages you to move your upper body more often and lean forward, so that may not be a big issue for most people.

(Image credit: Zuri Furniture)

7. Gates Genuine Leather Aluminum Base High-Back Executive Chair

The best leather office chair

Colors: black, cream, dark gray, orange, white | Material: leather | Seat width: 22.5 inches | Weight Limit: 395 pounds

Full back support

Tilts back 30 degrees

Locks in reclining position

Available in orange and white

Not very adjustable

Want a chair that makes a statement? Check out the Gates high-back executive chair. This large and impressive-looking chair is covered with leather and offers full back support, so you can lean back and survey your corporate empire. Five rollers allow you to move around with relative ease, although, at 55 pounds and supporting up to 350 pounds, this is one of the heavier chairs on the market.

You can't adjust a lot about this large chair, except the height and tilt tension, but you aren't likely to take a backward pratfall if you lie back, as the seat is designed to tilt back 30 degrees and lock into place. That means you can lie back, put your feet up and relax in comfort as your minions scurry around you — or your kids run around you, depending on whom you share your home office with.

If you want to make a real statement (and you're not worried about coffee stains), go for the orange or white versions.

(Image credit: Songmics)

8. Songmics Pro

The best standing-desk office chair

Colors: black, blue, gray | Material: Fabric | Seat width: 16.1 inches | Weight Limit: 265 pounds

Handles on side for balancing

Column tilts up to 8 inches in any direction

Raised rear of seat encourages healthy posture

No rollers

Even if you use a standing desk, you'll need to sit down sometimes. That's the purpose of the Songmics Pro, a seat that is more stool than chair. There is no back and no armrests; it's just a simple seat that can tilt and rotate as you use it. Two handles on the side give you something to hold on to if you need to lean over, and you can adjust the height of the seat between 24.8 and 34.6 inches. In addition, the seat can tilt as you move, tilting up to 8 inches in any direction.

It won't suit everyone, though; the small seat won't be comfortable for heavier users, and it has a maximum rated weight of 265 pounds, much less than more conventional chairs. Plus, the lack of rollers means you can't zip around the office on it.

How to choose the best office chair for you

After price, there are two main criteria for choosing an office chair: comfort and adjustability. Comfort is pretty easy to understand: A comfortable chair should offer a seat that is yielding but that also provides the base firmness your behind requires. It should also wick moisture so you don't get sweaty on warm days. The seat should be wide enough that people of larger stature can sit comfortably on it and not feel like they are squeezing into a kids' chair. The armrests should be contoured for the elbow and upper arm to lean comfortably on and be made of fabric or softer material that won't jar the elbow when you bump into it.

Adjustability is the other major factor. A good office chair should allow you to adjust pretty much everything, including the following:

Seat height

Seat angle

Seat depth

Armrest height

Armrest width

Armrest angle

Backrest angle

Backrest height

Footrest height (if present)

That's important because every person is different; getting a chair that allows you to adjust all of these things lets you configure it to your unique body shape.

How we test office chairs

We chose our picks for the best office chairs by consulting a wide range of sources, including other review sites, customer reviews on retailers' sites, ergonomic guides and reader feedback. We use only sources we consider reputable, and we ignore anything that is tied too closely to one manufacturer or design. We read all of these sources, considered the pros and cons mentioned about all of the tested products and distilled the information into this guide.