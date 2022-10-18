The best gaming headsets in 2022

When you want to feel fully immersed in your game, you'll want one of the best gaming headsets. While you can plug pretty much any set of headphones into a PC or a console controller, dedicated gaming headsets feature fine-tuned soundscapes, high-quality microphones and a bevy of customizable bells and whistles. Whether you're sinking into an extensive single-player adventure or honing your multiplayer skills for the tournament scene, you'll probably want a gaming headset to complete the experience.

However, like every other gadget, the world of gaming headsets is positively inundated with cheap junk, prioritizing "gamer" aesthetics over worthwhile features. Tom's Guide has reviewed dozens of gaming headsets and narrowed down our list of recommendations to provide something worthwhile for every kind of gamer. Whether you want a wired model or a wireless one, and whether you're looking to spend a lot or save some money, we have a model that should enhance your gaming setup.

If you're looking specifically for cord-free models, we've also compiled a list of the best wireless gaming headsets . And, if you're in the market specifically for console headsets, you can check out our lists of the best PS5 headsets and the best Xbox headsets .

The best gaming headsets you can buy today

(Image credit: Razer)

1. Razer Blackshark V2 Best gaming headset overall Specifications Compatibility: PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Drivers: 50 mm Frequency Response: 12 Hz - 28 kHz Wireless: No Weight: 8.5 ounces Reasons to buy + Excellent sound + Comfortable earcups + THX profiles Reasons to avoid - Hard to get a good fit - Not many THX-supported games

The Razer Blackshark V2 is probably the best headset that Razer has ever made — and that's saying something. This mid-range wired headset provides fantastic sound for both games and music, particularly thanks to its innovative THX profiles. The famous film audio company has lent its expertise to make the Blackshark V2's surround sound realistic and nuanced — especially for a handful of games like Apex Legends and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which have their own optimized profiles.

Unlike some of Razer's bulkier headsets, the Blackshark V2 is extremely sleek and comfortable, making it easy to transport to esports tournaments. Getting it to fit properly can be a bit of a pain, however, and the Razer software is tedious to navigate at times. Still, at less than $100, the Blackshark V2 offers a great value, and some innovative audio options for your favorite games.

Read our full Razer Blackshark V2 review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Best cheap gaming headset Specifications Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Drivers: 50 mm Frequency Response: 10 Hz - 28 kHz Wireless: No Weight: 9.7 ounces Reasons to buy + Great sound, for the price + Comfortable fit + Simple operation Reasons to avoid - Cumbersome, quiet microphone - Flimsy design

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is a strong contender for the best cheap gaming headset you can buy. This sub-$50 peripheral provides perfectly decent sound quality, along with a comfortable fit, a no-nonsense design, and strong connectivity with PCs and consoles alike. Truthfully, there's not much to say about the Cloud Stinger 2, other than "it just works."

To be fair, we can't vouch for how the Cloud Stinger 2 might hold up over time, as its plastic chassis doesn't seem as durable as some of the headsets we've reviewed with steel headbands. The mic is also a bit on the quiet side, which might prove troublesome for players who thrive on online multiplayer.

Read our full HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Sony Inzone H9 Specifications Compatibility: PC, PS5, mobile Drivers: 40 mm Frequency Response: 5 Hz - 20 kHz Wireless: Yes Weight: 11.6 ounces Reasons to buy + PS5-style design + Comfortable to wear for hours + Compatible with PS5 and PC Reasons to avoid - Giant earcups feel oversized - Inconsistent desktop app

The Sony Inzone H9 is a PS5 headset first and foremost, with its Sony pedigree, its black-and-white color scheme and its support for Tempest 3D audio. With excellent wireless connectivity, a rich soundscape and a comfortable fit, the Inzone H9 arguably outstrips the Sony PlayStation Pulse 3D headset, which is also a popular choice among PS5 players.

Granted, the Inzone H9 is not quite as good as a PC headset, due to an irksome desktop app and a mic that's not quite as good as you'd expect for the price. What's more, the Inzone H9 is a pretty pricey headset, even though the sound quality is pretty comparable to much cheaper models.

Read our full Sony Inzone H9 review.

(Image credit: Logitech)

4. Logitech G Pro X Specifications Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Drivers: 50 mm Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz Wireless: No Weight: 11.3 ounces Reasons to buy + Excellent sound quality + Versatile + Comfortable build Reasons to avoid - Hard to get a good fit - Not easily portable

The Logitech G Pro X delivers tournament-grade performance for a reasonable $130 price. The headset's distinguished black design sets itself apart from the competition, in no small part thanks to its flexible headband and supremely comfortable foam and leatherette earcup options. Simply being comfortable isn’t enough to recommend a product as one of the best gaming headsets, but it’s arguably the most important quality we evaluate. If you can’t wear a headset for more than a few minutes at a time, it’s not very useful.

The Go Pro X delivers rich, direction-accurate sound out of the box whether you're playing on PC or console. It's also the first gaming headset to sport a built-in Blue microphone, allowing for extra-crisp voice chat whether you're practicing with your Apex Legends squad or streaming to your online fans. Also worth considering is the Logitech G Pro X Wireless variant.

Read our full Logitech G Pro X review.

(Image credit: Corsair)

5. Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT Specifications Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, mobile Drivers: 50 mm Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 40 kHz Wireless: Yes Weight: 13.5 ounces Reasons to buy + Great sound quality + Comfortable to wear + Bluetooth, USB and 3.5 mm connectivity Reasons to avoid - High price - Lackluster battery life

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is one of the best gaming headsets that Corsair has ever made. Not only is this headset extremely comfortable, but it also provides excellent sound quality. It works wirelessly with PCs and PlayStation consoles via USB, as well as mobile devices, streaming players and smart TVS via Bluetooth. You can connect it to a Switch, Xbox controller or older system via 3.5 mm audio cable. There's very little that the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT can't do.

Granted, all that functionality doesn't come cheap. The Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is one of the more expensive gaming headsets we've reviewed. You also don't get that much battery life for the price; some of the Virtuoso's competitors can run for twice as long on a single charge. Still, first and foremost, a gaming headset should be easy to wear and provide great sound, and the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT succeeds on both counts.

Read our full Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6. Xbox Wireless Headset Specifications Compatibility: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, mobile Drivers: 40 mm Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz Wireless: Yes Weight: 11.0 ounces Reasons to buy + Good sound quality + Easy pairing + Comfortable fit Reasons to avoid - Limited customization - Hard to get a good fit

The Xbox Wireless Headset is exactly what the name suggests: a wireless headset that works particularly well with Xbox consoles. Whether you have an Xbox Series X, an Xbox Series S, an Xbox One or a Windows 10 PC with an Xbox controller adapter, this headset can provide fantastic sound with a simple pairing procedure. Not only that: the Xbox Wireless Headset supports Bluetooth as well, meaning that you can listen to music or take calls on your phone while you game.

Unlike some of its competitors, the Xbox Wireless Headset won't work with a PS5 or a Switch at all, which means it's not a great choice for gamers who own multiple consoles. Getting a comfortable fit can also be troublesome. But for the price, the Xbox Wireless Headset offers terrific features, a streamlined interface and a stylish design.

Read our full Xbox Wireless Headset review.

(Image credit: Razer)

7. Razer Kaira Pro Specifications Compatibility: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, mobile Drivers: 50 mm Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz Wireless: Yes Weight: 11.6 ounces Reasons to buy + Extremely comfortable + Good sound + Ideal for Xbox consoles Reasons to avoid - Bluetooth inconveniences - Few customization options

Debuting alongside the Xbox Series X, the Razer Kaira Pro is arguably one of the best gaming headsets for Microsoft's current-gen console. This sleek, lightweight wireless headset pairs with Xbox consoles right out of the box. But you can also use it with PCs and mobile devices, thanks to built-in Bluetooth capabilities. The Kaira Pro is not terribly expensive, and the sound quality is excellent, particularly for video games.

The Bluetooth pairing process is admittedly not as seamless as it could be, and the Kaira Pro has relatively few ways to alter the sound profile — especially compared to Razer's more PC-centric headphones. But if you've got an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or an Xbox One, this is one of the more comfortable and intuitive accessories available right now.

Read our full Razer Kaira Pro review.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

8. SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Specifications Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, mobile Drivers: 40 mm Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz Wireless: Yes Weight: 8.9 ounces Reasons to buy + Excellent wireless connectivity + Compatibility with almost everything + Decent sound for gaming and music Reasons to avoid - No elastic headband - No iOS compatibility

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is simply one of the best wireless gaming headsets you can get for less than $100. In fact, it's one of the only wireless gaming headsets you can get for less than $100, at least from a major manufacturer. It's also compatible with a wide variety of systems, from PCs and consoles to Android phones. You can even get the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox variant, which lets you transition seamlessly between wireless modes for PlayStation and Xbox consoles — a rarity, even among much fancier peripherals.

The flip side is that the audio quality is about what you'd expect from a cheaper headset, while the mic is nothing special. Similarly, the Arctis 1 Wireless uses a standard adjustable headband rather than the "ski goggles" design that makes most SteelSeries gear so comfortable. But if you want fancier features, you'll have to buy a more expensive gadget.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

9. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Specifications Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5 Drivers: 50 mm Frequency Response: 15 Hz - 21 kHz Wireless: Yes Weight: 11.8 ounces Reasons to buy + Incredible battery life + Great sound + Comfortable fit Reasons to avoid - Convoluted software - Doesn't work with Xbox, TVs, smartphones

Even if the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless got nothing else right, it would still be an impressive gaming headset, simply for its battery life. Whereas most wireless gaming headsets last between 15 and 30 hours on a charge, the Cloud Alpha Wireless boasts 300 hours. Even if you spent eight hours per day gaming, you could still go more than a month without having to recharge the device.

What makes the Cloud Alpha WIreless great, though, is that it's an easy recommendation, even without its best-in-class battery life. The headset boasts crisp, clear, nuanced sound, as well as a comfortable fit and an intuitive set of controls. The software isn't great, and its lack of Bluetooth feels a little limiting. But if you want a wireless gaming headset for the PC or PS5, this is probably the one to get.

Read our full HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

10. Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Specifications Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, mobile Drivers: 50 mm Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 22 kHz Wireless: Yes Weight: 13.4 ounces Reasons to buy + Good sound quality + Two kinds of wireless connectivity + Great mic Reasons to avoid - Tight fit - Inconsistent volume levels

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is one of the best console headsets on the market, particularly if you want a wireless model. This peripheral boasts great sound, plush earcups and two kinds of wireless functionality. The PS4 version can connect to either PS4 or PC via USB dongle; the Xbox One version can connect to the Xbox One right out of the box. Both versions can connect to mobile devices and PCs via Bluetooth. It's an extremely convenient feature, especially since very few gaming headsets offer Bluetooth functionality.

The only real caveat here is that the Stealth 700 Gen 2 has an extremely tight fit, so you'll have to either break it in, or get used to some pressure around your ears. Volume levels can also be a little inconsistent, so it's best to start with the volume turned down and slowly work your way up, when possible.

Read our full Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 review .

(Image credit: Astro)

The Astro A20 Gaming Headset Gen 2 (let's just call it the Astro A20 for simplicity's sake) is an ambitious and full-featured headset from one of the most trusted manufacturers on the market. This wireless peripheral offers excellent sound quality and a comfortable fit. More than that, though, the Astro A20 can also connect wirelessly to both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, which is a rare feat, even among the best gaming headsets.

This peripheral isn't perfect, of course. It's hardly a pretty accessory, and switching among various devices — such as a PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and mobile phone — is a tedious and often imprecise process. Still, sound quality, comfort and connectivity and paramount in wireless gaming headsets, and the Astro A20 offers all three.

Read our full Astro A20 Gaming Headset Gen 2 review .

(Image credit: Razer)

12. Razer Barracuda X Specifications Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, mobile Drivers: 40 mm Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz Wireless: Yes Weight: 8.8 ounces Reasons to buy + Works with PC, PlayStation and Switch + Simple, intuitive controls + Clear mic Reasons to avoid - No customization options - Plain design

The Razer Barracuda X is a no-frills wireless gaming headset that's ideal for the Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms. Thanks to its small USB-C dongle, it can connect wirelessly on the Switch in handheld mode — a rarity among gaming headsets. However, it also comes with a USB-A adapter, which means you can connect it to just about any other system you like, from PC, to PS4, to Switch in docked mode. The USB-C dongle also fits neatly into a PS5.

Granted, the Barracuda X is fairly bare-bones otherwise. There's no customizable software, even if you use it on PC. Furthermore, if you want to use the headset with an Xbox console, you'll have to connect via a cumbersome 3.5 mm cable. Still, for less than $100, the Barracuda X offers a lot of useful features, and decent sound quality, to boot.

Read our full Razer Barracuda X review.

(Image credit: Razer)

13. Razer Kraken X Specifications Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Drivers: 40 mm Frequency Response: 12 Hz - 28 kHz Wireless: No Weight: 8.8 ounces Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Comfortable fit + Good in-game sound Reasons to avoid - Obnoxious mic - Subpar music performance

The Razer Kraken X is one of the most popular cheap gaming headsets from a major manufacturer, and it's easy to see why. With a sleek design, plush earcups and pretty good sound quality, you could do a lot worse for $50 — or even less, since the Kraken X goes on sale pretty frequently. With a 3.5 mm audio cable, it works fine with a PC, a PS5, an Xbox Series X and even a respectable number of mobile devices.

Granted, since the Kraken X is still a budget headset, you're going to have to make a few compromises if you buy it. There are no customizable features, and since the headset is tuned for gaming, music doesn't sound especially good. The mic is also not removable, which means it will often be in your line of sight, and that's distracting.

Read our full Razer Kraken X review .

(Image credit: Future)

14. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Specifications Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, mobile Drivers: 40 mm Frequency Response: 10 Hz - 22 kHz Weight: 11.9 ounces Reasons to buy + Excellent sound quality + Multifunctional DAC + Robust customization options Reasons to avoid - Hard to use with consoles - Imperfect noise-canceling features

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is one of the most expensive gaming headsets you can buy. However, it's also one of the best. Like some previous high-end peripherals from SteelSeries, the Arctis Nova Pro comes with a digital audio converter (DAC) that gives you fine control over the high-quality audio. You can customize equalization profiles; you can hot-swap batteries; you can connect to a variety of systems via USB or Bluetooth.

Aside from its high price, there are a few caveats to the Arctis Nova Pro. For one thing, it's not easy to transfer between consoles and PCs, since the DAC has to stay put. The active noise-canceling features also don't work nearly as well as advertised, and the DAC can be pretty complex to program. But if you want one of the most premium gaming headsets on the market, this is it.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review .

(Image credit: Logitech)

15. Logitech G733 Specifications Compatibility: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch Drivers: 40 mm Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz Wireless: Yes Weight: 9.8 ounces Reasons to buy + Gorgeous color options + Long battery life + Decent sound Reasons to avoid - Imprecise fit - Oddly designed microphone

The Logitech G733 deserves some attention, not because it's the greatest gaming headset in the history of gadgetry, but because it offers something unique: a variety of colors. Whereas most gaming headsets come in black, and a handful come in white, only the G733 offers black, white, pink, blue and black-white-and-blue colorways. In theory, your gaming setup should represent your own sense of style, and having a colorful headset is a great way to do that.

Aesthetics aside, the G733 is still pretty good. The device offers 29 hours of battery on a single charge, which is quite a bit better than some headsets that only offer 15 or so. The sound quality is also pretty good, although it's not best-in-class by any means. The mic design is a little off, and the fit could be better. But if you want a gaming headset that's not quite like the rest of the pack, the G733 is a respectable and creative choice.

Read our full Logitech G733 review .

How to choose the best gaming headset for you

Choosing the best gaming headset comes down to a few different criteria. No matter what, the headset has to be comfortable and provide good gaming sound. In fact, I would argue that the former is more important than the latter. Even if your headset produces subpar sound, you’ll still be able to hear what’s going on in your game. But if it’s even a little bit uncomfortable, you’ll want to tear it off of your head after about half an hour, and that’s not conducive to playing any kind of game.

The next thing to think about is whether you want a wired or wireless model. Wireless models are almost always more expensive, but the convenience of living without wires may well be worth the cost. Generally speaking, wireless headsets that are compatible with PC and PS5 are not compatible with Xbox Series X/S, and vice versa, so a headset that also features 3.5 mm connectivity could be helpful in this case.

Finally, it's worth considering a headset's price range. At $50 and under, you're likely to find wired models with just-good-enough sound quality and few extra features. Between $100 and $150, you'll find high-end wired models and low-to-mid-range wireless models, so consider whether audio quality or convenience is more valuable to you. At $200 and above, manufacturers sell premium gaming headsets, which are usually wireless, with excellent sound quality and plenty of customization options. There is no "sweet spot" for gaming headset prices; it's purely about which features you want, and how much you're willing to spend.

How we test gaming headsets

Tom's Guide tests gaming headsets extensively before we write about them. To start, we take stock of the device's setup process, connectivity method and general comfort level. From there, we use it as our go-to headset for both productivity and gaming for anywhere between a day and a week. We test a selection of different games on PCs, consoles and mobile devices across a variety of different genres. We also see how the headset handles different styles of music, as well as movies and TV shows.

If the headset has a software suite, we evaluate how easy it is to set up profiles, change equalization levels, adjust mic sidetone and customize any extra features. During this part of the process, we also test the mic, either in video chats or with recording software, and see how easy it is to move the headset from one system to another. Wherever possible, we will test a headset's wired and wireless modes, and see if there is any loss of quality between the two.