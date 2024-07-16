I'm stocking up on these 17 cleaning essentials for Prime Day, and you should too

When shopping the Prime Day sales, it's easy to look at big-ticket discounts and expensive products you wouldn't usually buy. However, as a homes editor, I always use Prime Day to stock up on cleaning products and other essentials I come back to month after month, and there are always brilliant Prime Day discounts available on big cleaning brands if you know where to look.

I've found 17 top deals on cleaning products I use and love, as well as a few new finds I'm treating myself to this Prime Day, including scrubbers I've seen on social media and my favorite Scrub Daddy multi-packs that I rarely see on sale.

So if, like me, you always forget to pick up color catcher sheets or rubber gloves, I've included everything you need to keep your house sparkling clean this summer in one easy guide. The best part? They're all on sale.

Kitchen cleaning

Kitchen cleaning essentials

Scrub Daddy Special Edition Spring: was $14 now $10 @ Amazon

I can't live without my Scrub Daddy, and while the OG isn't on sale this Prime Day, this special edition set is 30% off for Prime Day and comes with spring-themed shapes for scratch-free scrubbing.

MR.SIGA Non-Scratch Cellulose Scrub Sponge: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

These double-sided scrubbers are ideal for doing the dishes, and this 12-pack is now under $10 thanks to a 39% discount at Amazon.

Amazer Dish Brush with Handle: was $10 now $7 @ Amazon

With sturdy bristles and an edge scraper design to remove burnt-on scraps, this set of two is ideal for cleaning pans and dishes after dinner.

Mrs Meyer's Clean Day All-Purpose Cleaner Spray: was $12 now $4 @ Amazon

Made with essential oils and plant-derived ingredients, this freshens any surface and leaves behind a fresh basil scent that's ideal for the kitchen.

Glad ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Drawstring Garbage Bags: was $23 now $14 @ Amazon

That's right, you can save on trash bags on Prime Day. This 36% discount on a 110 pack of 13-gallon bags is ideal for most kitchens.

Bathroom cleaning essentials

Stardrops The Miracle Scrubber Kit: was $21 now $18 @ Amazon

I've had my eyes on this TikTok favorite for some time. From the brand behind The Pink Stuff, this brush will reach into every corner of my bathroom to remove grime and buildup.

Stardrops The Pink Stuff 3-Pack Bundle: was $24 now $18 @ Amazon

I'll need some The Pink Stuff to use with my new scruber kit, and this 3-pack bundle also comes with a multi-purpose spray and cream cleaner to tackle every room.

Crevice Cleaning Brush 3-Pack: was $9 now $6 @ Amazon

I've seen people use this ultra-fine brush to tackle grout and limescale buildup in bathroom, and it also works a treat in hard-to-reach crevices around sinks and toilets.

Method All-Purpose Cleaner, Pink Grapefruit: was $6 now $4 @ Amazon

This is my go-to all purpose cleaner, and I love the Pink Grapefruit scent. It cuts through shower and sink residue with ease and the plant-based formula doesn't leave nasties on any surfaces.

Febreze Small Spaces Air Freshener: was $10 now $5 @ Amazon

These ultra-discreet air fresheners work a treat in hallways and bathrooms. I've currently got one in my kitchen, where it does a good job of tackling cooking odors, so I'm planning on putting another one in my office thanks to this 50% discount.

Reusable Rubber Household Gloves: was $27 now $22 @ Amazon

I always forget to buy rubber gloves, so it makes sense to buy them as a pack of three to keep my hands safe from bleach and other strong chemicals when cleaning the bathroom.

Whole-home cleaning essentials

HOMEXCEL Microfiber Cleaning Cloth: was $12 now $6 @ Amazon

This 51% discount on microfiber cleaning cloths is a fantastic saving for a pack of 12. I use these cloths to clean just about everything in my house, and this multi-colored set will allow me to color-code depending on the task.

Windex Glass and Window Cleaner Spray: was $3 now $2 @ Amazon

My windows are overdue a summer clean, and Windex is my spray of choice for a streak-free shine. This 40% saving is so good that I might pick up two.

Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit : was $29 now $18 @ Amazon

This cleaning set comes with a Swiffer PowerMop Spray Mop, 2 Mop Pad Refills, 1 Floor Cleaning solution and 2 batteries, leaving you all set to swiffer your floors as soon as your next-say delivery arrives.

2-Pack Damp Clean Duster Sponge: was $11 now $6 @ Amazon

When it comes to removing dust from baseboards and windowsills, these high-density damp sponges work like a charm. They're also $5 off for Prime Day.

Shout Color Catcher Sheets for Laundry: was $13 now $9 @ Amazon

I always forget to buy color catcher sheets, so usually am forced to risk it when adding colors to my machine. This 72-pack should keep me covered for a few months, though.