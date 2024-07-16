My favorite Switch controller just hit its lowest price ever for Prime Day and it comes with a charging dock

Deals
By
published

Get 30% off the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller right now

8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller Prime Day deal
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you’re looking for a new controller for your Nintendo Switch or even your gaming PC, then look no further as there’s a great deal to be had on one of my favorite controllers this Prime Day.

Right now, you can get the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller for just $49 on Amazon in either black or white. This is the controller’s lowest price yet and thanks to the Hall Effect sensors in its joysticks, you won’t have to worry about them developing stick drift over time.

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller: was $70 now $49 @ Amazon

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller: was $70 now $49 @ Amazon
The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller is one of the best Nintendo Switch and PC game controllers you can get right now. It has Hall Effect sensors to prevent stick drift, two remappable back buttons and even comes with a charging stand. Besides Bluetooth,  you can also connect the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller to your Switch or PC using the included 2.4 Ghz dongle or USB-C cable. 

View Deal

The 8BitDo Ultimate controller feels a lot like the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller but with this deal, it’s even cheaper plus you get some useful extra features. Besides its Hall Effect joysticks, there are also two programmable back buttons and in addition to Bluetooth, you can also use the included 2.4 Ghz dongle to connect it to your Switch.

A picture showing the inside of the charging dock that ships with the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One of my favorite things about this controller is that it also comes with a charging dock. You just have to put the controller back on the dock when you’re done playing and it will be all charged up and ready to go for your next play session. Another cool thing about the dock is that it has an extra USB port inside that’s used to store the 2.4 Ghz receiver.

You won’t have to worry too much about battery life though as in my 8BitDo Ultimate Controller review, I praised how long this controller lasts on a single charge along with the fact that you can set up multiple profiles for different games using 8Bitdo's Ultimate Software.

If you’re tired of stick drift or just want a pro-style controller with remappable back buttons, then the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller is absolutely worth picking up this Prime Day, especially at its lowest price yet.

Anthony Spadafora
Anthony Spadafora
Senior Editor Security and Networking

Anthony Spadafora is the security and networking editor at Tom’s Guide where he covers everything from data breaches and ransomware gangs to password managers and the best way to cover your whole home or business with Wi-Fi. Before joining the team, he wrote for ITProPortal while living in Korea and later for TechRadar Pro after moving back to the US. Based in Houston, Texas, when he’s not writing Anthony can be found tinkering with PCs and game consoles, managing cables and upgrading his smart home. 