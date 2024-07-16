My favorite Switch controller just hit its lowest price ever for Prime Day and it comes with a charging dock

If you’re looking for a new controller for your Nintendo Switch or even your gaming PC, then look no further as there’s a great deal to be had on one of my favorite controllers this Prime Day .

Right now, you can get the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller for just $49 on Amazon in either black or white. This is the controller’s lowest price yet and thanks to the Hall Effect sensors in its joysticks, you won’t have to worry about them developing stick drift over time.

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller: was $70 now $49 @ Amazon

The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller is one of the best Nintendo Switch and PC game controllers you can get right now. It has Hall Effect sensors to prevent stick drift, two remappable back buttons and even comes with a charging stand. Besides Bluetooth, you can also connect the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller to your Switch or PC using the included 2.4 Ghz dongle or USB-C cable.

The 8BitDo Ultimate controller feels a lot like the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller but with this deal, it’s even cheaper plus you get some useful extra features. Besides its Hall Effect joysticks, there are also two programmable back buttons and in addition to Bluetooth, you can also use the included 2.4 Ghz dongle to connect it to your Switch.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One of my favorite things about this controller is that it also comes with a charging dock. You just have to put the controller back on the dock when you’re done playing and it will be all charged up and ready to go for your next play session. Another cool thing about the dock is that it has an extra USB port inside that’s used to store the 2.4 Ghz receiver.

You won’t have to worry too much about battery life though as in my 8BitDo Ultimate Controller review , I praised how long this controller lasts on a single charge along with the fact that you can set up multiple profiles for different games using 8Bitdo's Ultimate Software.

If you’re tired of stick drift or just want a pro-style controller with remappable back buttons, then the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller is absolutely worth picking up this Prime Day, especially at its lowest price yet.