I wore the Garmin Epix 2 for a year and it just hit its lowest ever price in the Prime Day sale
This is an huge saving on one of Garmin’s best watches
The Garmin Epix 2 is one of my favorite sports watches of all time, and I wore it as my main watch for over a year after it came out, running four marathons with it and using it as the barometer by which I judged other sports watches in my reviews.
I only took it off to use the Garmin Epix Pro when it came out, but the Garmin Epix 2 has all the same software features as the Epix Pro, and right now you can get the sapphire model of the Epix 2 at its lowest-ever price of $449 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.
It’s important to note that this is the sapphire model, which has a titanium bezel and is usually more expensive than the steel Epix 2. Not only do you get a more rugged and lightweight design with the titanium watch, which has a sapphire crystal screen, but it also has more accurate multi-band GPS mode, which you don’t get on the steel watch. This is undoubtedly one of the best Prime Day Garmin deals available.
Garmin Epix 2: was $899 now $449 @ Amazon
The 50% discount on the white sapphire model of the Garmin Epix 2 brings it below $450 for the first time, and that’s a fantastic price for such a full-featured sports watch with an AMOLED screen. All of Garmin’s best features are present and correct, including color maps and multi-band GPS, and even though Garmin has since released the Epix Pro the Epix 2 continues to be supported with new software updates.
The newer Garmin Epix Pro does have some hardware updates, with a built-in flashlight, a new heart rate sensor and three sizes of the watch available. I rate the Epix Pro very highly and have used it as my main watch for most of the past year, and the built-in flashlight is undoubtedly useful, but the Epix 2 has the same excellent sports tracking, training analysis and navigation features, so getting it for a much lower price than the Epix Pro is a great deal.
White the Garmin Epix 2 is now a regular feature in sales but it’s still surprising to see the sapphire model in particular drop to such a low price for Prime Day, and there’s no other watch available for $449 that can match the features it offers. For other great deals, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals live blog for huge savings on TVs, headphones, apparel and more.
