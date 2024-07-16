I'm a LEGO collector, and these are the 9 sets I'd buy during Prime Day deals

I've surveyed all the current Prime Day deals on LEGO sets so you don't have to. As a devoted LEGO fan of 15-plus years — go ahead, sound the nerd alarm — I have a pretty good sense of which sets are most worth buying right now based on Prime Day discounts.

Now, I can't speak to the sales on Amazon's large collection of LEGO knock-offs, but when it comes to LEGO Prime Day deals, the LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet on sale for $48 jumps out at me. That's 30% off the normal price of a set within one of LEGO's most collectible franchises. Alternatively Star Wars fans should be excited to see the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter on sale for $34 at Amazon — a total steal for a set that comes with 3 minifigures and a droid.

It's worth pointing out that LEGO.com is running some promotions this week as an alternative to Prime Day. When you spend $200, you'll get a free LEGO Candy Store set ($20 value) that can't be purchased otherwise. LEGO Insider members will also receive 2X the points when they purchase any City, Disney, Friends or Technic set.

That said, the prices at Amazon are hard to beat right now, so see all the best LEGO Prime Day deals I've found below:

LEGO Prime Day deals

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

There are quite literally dozens of LEGO Star Wars sets you can shop on Amazon and other retailers, but there aren't very many that get you a starfighter, three minifigures, and a droid for just $34. That's why the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing is a great find for Prime Day.

LEGO Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Though the entire LEGO botanicals collection is worth owning, my favorite find among this year's Prime Day discounts is the LEGO Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with it's own pot!

LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

If you're a Pixar fan, you need to have the LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House, enough said. This adorable recreation of the animation world's most famous yellow home rarely goes on sale, but you can get it for 20%, thanks to LEGO Prime Day deals.

LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet: was $69 now $48 @ Amazon

Avengers, unite! The LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet, a.k.a. the Iron Man Gauntlet, is the ultimate symbol of the Infinity Saga with its six embedded infinity stones. This set is packed with details, making a must-have display set for Marvel fans.

LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon

The LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum set is actually a 2-in-1, meaning it can be built and re-built into a second form. First, you have stag Patronus, but then you can also build Professor Lupin's wolf Patronus. Two sets for just $55? Talk about a steal.

LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT: was $119 now $95 @ Amazon

Any LEGO Technic set is for those interested in fundamental engineering, but the LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT is an especially great set for car enthusiasts. This popular classic is a perfect 1:12 scale with authentic features like a V6 engine. At 20% off, this is an epic LEGO Prime Day deal.

LEGO City Stuntz Double Loop Stunt Arena: was $159 now $97 @Amazon

With one of the biggest Prime Day LEGO discounts you'll see, the LEGO City Stuntz Double Loop Stunt Arena is 39% off right now. It comes with 2 flywheel-powered stunt bikes and a monster truck, as well as everything else you'll need to perform epic stunts.

LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night: was $169 now $150 @ Amazon

While LEGO Art Sets include a few iconic pieces of art in brick form, they rarely go on sale. That's why I was excited to see the LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night for 12% off — it's not much, no, but it's the only excuse I need to buy this 3D set.