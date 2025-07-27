The Asus TUF Gaming H1 Gen II is a good headset that could have been great — here’s what I’d change

Opinion
By published

Sorry, I just cannot stomach that design

A person wearing an Asus TUF Gaming H1 Gen II headset
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

What do you do to relax and unwind after the working day is done? Me? I love spending the evening being silly with my partner or, when she isn't around, playing video games on my PS5 Slim. But when she's around and doing her own thing, I don't want my console to disturb her, so I always have one of the best gaming headsets at hand.

I won't lie, I love the freedom a wireless headset provides as I don't have to contend with annoying cables, but wired sets of cans are great too, of course. I recently tested one such headset that I liked and, deep inside, wished I loved: the Asus TUF Gaming H1 Gen II. It sounds fantastic, it's comfortable, it's got an awesome mic, so why don't I love it?

Asus TUF Gaming H1 Gen II Hatsune Miku Edition
Asus TUF Gaming H1 Gen II Hatsune Miku Edition: $99 at Best Buy

Lightweight and comfortable, the Asus TUF Gaming H1 Gen II is a fantastic headset that doesn’t break the bank. It boasts a wide soundstage thanks to powerful 40mm drivers, and features 7.1 virtual surround sound that makes games more immersive. However, there’s no companion software, the design is divisive, the in-line controls are frustrating, and it’s a wired-only headset.

View Deal

If the H1 Gen II was a wireless headset, I wouldn't have as many qualms. As it stands, its wired connectivity and in-line controls grinds my gears as does the anime-themed Hatsune Miku design which I just cannot stomach. To take it from good to great, here's what I'd change about the H1 Gen II.

A longer cable

Asus TUF Gaming H1 Gen II Hatsune Miku Edition gaming headphones

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Asus TUF Gaming H1 Gen II headset is fitted with a cable that's 2 metres long — the same amount of distance they wanted us to maintain during the pandemic in the U.K. The distance between my PS5 Slim and my couch is 3 metres, so to test the headset, I had to pull a chair up to the halfway point.

What's worse is that the headset needs to be plugged into a USB-A port which is located on the back of my PS5. Realistically, you can use the H1 Gen II only if your console (or PC) is on a desk or your couch is flush against your TV. This is why I would have loved a longer cable.

Asus TUF Gaming H1 Gen II Hatsune Miku Edition gaming headphones

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And speaking of, I wish the H1 Gen II's buttons were located on the earcups and not included as an in-line remote that's located halfway down the cable. Having to pull up the cable every time I wanted to adjust the volume or toggle 7.1 virtual surround sound proved frustrating and tedious. It did make me feel like I was a doctor adjusting a person's IV drip flow, though, which was cool.

A less anime-oriented colorful design

Asus TUF Gaming H1 Gen II Hatsune Miku Edition gaming headphones

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I'm an emo kid at heart so if I was buying the Asus TUF Gaming H1 Gen II headset, I'd go for the black model. But I also can't deny the charm of a colorful headset, like the Cooler Master CH351. The H1 Gen II comes in a Hatsune Miku Edition, sporting near-identical colors as the CH351.

As I noted in my H1 Gen II review, prior to testing this headset, I did not know who Hatsune Miku was, but turns out she's a 'Vocaloid software voicebank' represented by a 16-year-old girl with long, turquoise twintails... and I do not like it.

To each their own, of course, but anime has never been my thing and I really don't like that her silhouette graces one of the earcups. Personally, I'm not comfortable with the portrayal of Hatsune Miku in this context, given the character is canonically a minor.

So yes, if the headset sported just the Asus TUF Gaming logo with the teal and pink colors, I would have liked it much, much more.

The ability to customize

Asus TUF Gaming H1 Gen II Hatsune Miku Edition gaming headphones

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One thing I love when using a gaming headset is customizing the equalizer and trying out different lows, mids and highs to achieve the best sound possible — and I wish I could do that with the Asus TUF Gaming H1 Gen II. At the time of writing, there's no app support for the headset, which is a shame because Asus' other headsets (like the Asus ROG Pelta and the Asus ROG Delta II) allow for extensive customization.

I think Asus missed a trick here. Letting users customize a headset that doesn't cost over $100 would have been brilliant and a game-changer in the budget market. I do hope this changes in the future because having a companion app would take this headset from being a 3.5-star product to a 4-star product.

Of course, the H1 Gen II absolutely rocks when it comes to sound quality in games, as I discussed in detail in my H1 Gen II review. All of the flaws I've listed are subjective, and what I don't like, you may love, so take this with a grain of salt.

A personal opinion of mine, if it were up to me, I'd make the design more minimalist and without the 16-year-old girl on the earcups, extend the cable, and add companion software. Then we'd have a winner on our hands.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 71 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
1
HIDevolution [2025] ASUS ROG...
Amazon
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
2
MSI Cyborg 15 15.6” 144Hz FHD...
Amazon
$999.99
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
3
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Amazon
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
4
Asus - Rog Zephyrus G14 14"...
Best Buy
View Deal
Low Stock
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
5
MSI Cyborg 15 Cyborg Gaming...
Walmart
$1,119
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
6
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
Dell
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
Our Review
7
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
ASUS
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(512GB)
Our Review
8
MSI Cyborg 15 A13VE 218US...
HSN
View Deal
Low Stock
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
9
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Walmart
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
(14-inch 2TB)
Our Review
10
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Latest...
Amazon
View Deal
Show more
TOPICS
Nikita Achanta
Nikita Achanta
Staff Writer, Reviews

Nikita is a Staff Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres. When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.