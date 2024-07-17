I ditched my bulky wallet for an iPhone MagSafe version — and it's 40% off for Prime Day

Close to a month ago, I did the unthinkable of going without a case on my phone for an entire week. After years of using them mainly for protection, I decided to find out what it would be like to rock a naked phone during my day-to-day activities. Although, I soon found out that I couldn’t stand to think about keeping my worn out wallet in my back pocket.

That’s why I’ve been using MagSafe wallets with my iPhones, and for Prime Day, one of my favorite models is 40% off its normal price. The ESR MagSafe Wallet is normally $49.99, but the 32% off instant savings for Prime Day coupled with the clippable 10% off coupon brings its cost down to $30.19. That’s a total savings of $19.80, or roughly 40% off.

ESR MagSafe Wallet: was $49 now $30 @ Amazon

I've been using the ESR Magnetic Wallet for months now and it's one of the most versatile wallets for several reasons. In addition to doubling as a phone stand, it also supports Apple's Find My service to track it down if I lose it.

I’m very particular about my wallet cases for my phones, but the ESR MagSafe Wallet has everything I look for in a wallet case for my phone — like being able to hold upwards of 5 cards in my experience, even though it’s technically rated for 1 to 3. Since it’s using a MagSafe connection, it stays firmly in place on the back of my iPhone and requires just a little bit of force to remove.

At the same time, it’s better than just a MagSafe wallet case because it does so much more! For example, it unfolds to become a deskside stand for my iPhone 14 Pro Max. It’s perfect for all of the hands-free stuff I like to do, such as watching YouTube clips or taking a FaceTime call. On the back of the ESR MagSafe Wallet, there’s a secure grip that lets me snake it around my index finger to get a better handle on it when I’m using it one-handed.

If that’s not enough to convince you as to why it’s one of the best MagSafe wallets around, then just know it also supports Apple’s Find My service — effectively making it an AirTag for your wallet. In the unfortunate event I misplace or lose it, I can track down its location through the Find My app. I can even activate a sound for it to play if it’s somewhere nearby.

Even if you use a case for your iPhone, you can still use the ESR MagSafe Wallet just as long as the case features MagSafe. For all of these reasons, I can’t ever go back to a traditional wallet.