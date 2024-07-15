Amazon Prime Day YETI sale 2024 — 7 deals I would shop now

Looking for ways to cool off this summer? YETI is here to ensure your drinks stay ice-cold and refreshing. While the popular brand is renowned for its exceptional quality, markdowns on the prices of its coolers and drinkware are few and far between.

Fortunately, Amazon is offering a rare opportunity to beat the heat this Prime Day with discounts of up to 35% on YETI products. Some of my favorite deals include the YETI Rambler Mug that you can grab for just $19. I'm also loving the YETI Tundra 45 Cooler in the bright Chartreuse hue for $90 off the original price.

Since YETI rarely has discounts of this size, the deals likely won’t last for very long. So whether you need a new YETI cooler to bring to the beach or you want to carry your drinks in style, I recommend shopping these cool YETI deals ASAP!

Amazon Prime Day YETI deals

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug: was $30 now $19 @ Amazon

Ideal for holding anything from coffee to oatmeal, this small camp mug will keep its contents nice and warm thanks to its double-wall vacuum-insulated body. It also comes with a lid that has a MagSafe slider to eliminate the chance of spills.

YETI Rambler 30 oz: was $38 now $26 @ Amazon

Whether you like your morning coffee piping hot or iced cold, this large insulated tumbler will ensure your drink stays at the temperature you like. It's also cupholder-friendly and dishwasher safe. The double-wall vacuum-insulated mug is great for taking your cold or hot drinks on the go.

YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle: was $40 now $28 @ Amazon

If you want chilled beverages on the move, this is a great Prime Day YETI deal. With its double-walled vacuum insulation, this keep water cold or coffee hot for much longer periods. Best of all, the Chug Cap enables fast sips while you're on the go.

YETI Rambler Half Gallon Jug: was $100 now $70 @ Amazon

Looking to stay hydrated? This half gallon jug will make sure your drinks stay ice cold or piping hot longer. Made from insulated stainless steel, its magnetic cap locks into place to ensure no spillages. Plus, it has a sturdy handle for easy carry.

YETI Camino 20 Carryall: was $130 now $91 @ Amazon

If you don’t want to haul around a large cooler on your travels, this all-purpose utility bag is ideal. It might be small but it’s sturdy enough to carry everyday items on your shoulder. Equipped with useful dividers and two interior zippered pockets, you can keep everything organized. Plus, it’s waterproof and puncture-resistant thanks to its durable material.

YETI Hopper Flip 12: was $250 now $175 @ Amazon

With a capacity of 4.2 gallons, this soft-sided cooler is large enough to hold 12 cans plus ice. In addition, its durable material is waterproof, reinforced and comes with a handy grab handle for easy portability. What's more, it's on sale in a vibrant lilac color so it won't be missed!